Unveiling Charlie Puth’s Dating History: From Selena Gomez to Brooke Sansone

Charles Otto Puth Jr. is an American singer-songwriter and record producer. He is notably known for his song videos uploaded to YouTube which gained him initial exposure. Puth is signed with the record label eleveneleven. In 2015, he also got signed to Atlantic Records and Artist Partner Group. Puth is also known for featuring on the single See You Again by Wiz Khalifa. The song peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 for 12 non-consecutive weeks and was certified 11× Platinum by the RIAA, earning him a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song nomination, and three Grammy nominations.
Aside from his amazing tunes, Puth is known for his past public romances. The singer has been romantically linked to his fair share of talented celebrities. He is currently engaged to digital marketing and PR coordinator, Brooke Sansone. Here’s a look at the time and dating history of Charlie Puth.
Charlie Puth Is Currently With Brooke Sansone
Puth is currently in a relationship with Brooke Sansone. Although she’s not a celebrity since making their relationship public she has certainly been brought to the spotlight. Sansone graduated from the College of Charleston in 2021 with a bachelor of science in marketing. Puth and Sansone are both from New Jersey and their families grew up together. In October 2022, Puth revealed he was in a relationship though he didn’t give much information about his partner’s identity. Puth and Brooke reconnected in the summer of 2022. In September 2022, the pair had been rumoured to be dating. They were spotted together attending the Global Citizen Festival in New York City with family members.
However, Puth and Sansone didn’t make their relationship official until his 31st birthday on December 2, 2022. Puth posted a photo of himself and Brooke on Instagram to make it official, he captioned the picture saying. “Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.)”. Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone made their relationship a bit more public in February. Puth and Brooke made their red carpet debut at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala, making their first public appearance as a couple. Brooke shared a photo of the two on her Instagram with the caption “debut.” Puth proposed in September 2023 and shared the news of the couple’s engagement on Instagram. In September 2023, Puth proposed and shared the news of the couple’s engagement on Instagram.
Who Else Has Charlie Puth Dated?
Charlie Puth has been linked to a number of celebrities over the course of his dating history through the years and has been able to keep most very private when he wants to. In 2016, Charlie Puth quietly and briefly dated singer Selena Gomez. It’s unknown how long they dated exactly. In an interview, Puth confirmed he and Gomez had a “very short-lived, very small, but very impactful”. Despite the short-lived romance, the pair have remained friends throughout the years.
In 2017, Puth was linked to Danielle Campbell. This followed after they were spotted together at the Friendsgiving celebration. In October 2017, Puth stated on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he was “in a relationship” but was “done with dating people in public”. Fans were further convinced that they were together when Puth shared a photo FaceTiming the actress, which he quickly deleted. The duo never spoke publicly about their rumoured romance. If the couple were an item, it’s unclear when they ended things because of the private nature of the relationship.
In September 2018, Charlie Puth went Instagram official with actress Halston Sage. They frequently shared adorable moments together on social media, giving fans an insight into their relationship. It’s unknown how long they were together but Puth has since deleted photos with Halston. In late 2018, Charlie Puth and Charlotte Lawrence first sparked romance rumours, after the singer posted a photo of the two cosying up together on his Instagram. In a February 2019 Valentine’s Day post, he confirmed his relationship with the model. The couple dated for a few months, but by September of that year, he had confirmed via Twitter that he was single.
Rumored Relationships
Despite having officially dated quite a number of women over the years, Puth has been involved in some rumoured romances. In December 2016, Charlie Puth and actress Bella Thorne were rumoured to be dating. This was after they were spotted together enjoying a beach day in Miami. Things took a turn when Charlie Puth took to Twitter and accused Bella of cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend. Puth offered an apology to Tyler Posey, whom he thought she was still dating at the time. Thorne later set the record straight in 2017 stating that she and Tyler had broken up at the time. Charlie Puth and Bella Thorne never officially dated.
In early 2016, Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor were also rumoured to be dating when they shared a passionate kiss onstage during their performance of “Marvin Gaye” at the American Music Awards. However, both Puth and Meghan later confirmed that they were just friends and that the kiss was purely for the performance.
His Relationships Influenced His Music
For some time, every musician’s dating history has affected their music one way or another, and Charlie Puth is no different . Though he is known for writing pop hit, he once recounted a story of Elton John walking up to him in a restaurant to tell him his music sucked in 2019. Puth blamed it on a messy breakup tagging 2019 as the worst year of his life. Puth doesn’t mention any names however, he was romantically linked to singer Charlotte Lawrence that year. He says all he wanted at the time was to throw it all under the carpet and just start over and surround himself with better people. In 2022 he released a new single, Smells Like Me. Puth revealed that the single was inspired by a real-life relationship.
In January 2016, Puth and Selena Gomez released a track We Don’t Talk Anymore. The song led many to believe it was about him and Selena’s relationship at the time. Puth however explained that the song was about a particular moment in his life when someone very close to him wanted the attention of somebody else. It is widely believed he was referring to Selena Gomez who was in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Beiber at the time.