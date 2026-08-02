Charli XCX: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Charli XCX
August 2, 1992
Cambridge, England
34 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Charli XCX?
Charli XCX is a British singer and songwriter, celebrated for her genre-defying music and experimental pop sensibilities. Her unique approach often blends mainstream hooks with avant-garde electronic sounds, influencing a new generation of artists.
She rose to global prominence with her feature on Icona Pop’s 2012 hit single “I Love It.” The song became a number-one sensation in the UK and enjoyed widespread international success.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Start Hill, Essex, Charlotte Emma Aitchison developed an early passion for music, encouraged by her parents, Jon and Shameera. By age 14, she was already writing songs.
She attended Bishop’s Stortford College before briefly studying fine art at UCL’s Slade School of Fine Art in London, ultimately choosing to pursue her burgeoning music career full-time.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Charli XCX’s personal life, including relationships with filmmaker Ryan Andrews and video game developer Huck Kwong.
More recently, Charli XCX married George Daniel, drummer for The 1975, on July 19, 2025, after collaborating musically on various projects.
Career Highlights
Charli XCX achieved widespread acclaim with her 2024 album Brat, which earned three Grammy Awards in 2025, including Best Dance/Electronic Album. Earlier, she co-wrote and featured on Icona Pop’s UK number-one single “I Love It” and Iggy Azalea’s US chart-topping hit “Fancy.”
Beyond her own recordings, XCX has steered production for various projects, co-writing hits for artists like Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes. She also contributed to the Barbie movie soundtrack with the hit single “Speed Drive.”
Signature Quote
“I believe in the transformative power of a good pop song.”
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