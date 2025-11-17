I’ve Always Loved Ceramics And Started Creating Customized Pet Portrait Charms (23 Pics)

Hi, I’m Emily and I own a small business where I make tiny hand-crafted ceramic necklace charms to resemble people’s beloved pets!
It’s really a win-win for me as I’ve always loved ceramics and now I get to see all these cute pet photos and interact with other animal lovers!
These personalized, custom pieces are hand-sculpted out of earthenware clay, then fired to bisque. After firing, I use underglaze to add the colors and patterns and then cover it in a glossy transparent glaze, and fire again. Sometimes I also add some real 22k gold details to make the piece extra special!
I think they make a beautiful gift for any animal lover, or can be the perfect way to memorialize a beloved pet. I get my customers to send me photos of their fur babies and I try my best to replicate them into their miniature ceramic forms.
Sometimes glaze can be a little tricky to get right as it can be quite unpredictable, but I love working with my customers to make sure each one loves their one-of-a-kind charm!
I hope you enjoy looking at some of my creations and comparing them to real-life pets!
#1
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#2
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#3
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#4
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#5
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#6
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#7
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#8
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#9
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#10
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#11
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#12
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#13
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#14
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#15
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#16
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#17
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#18
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#19
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#20
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#21
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#22
Image source: TwoCatCreative
#23
Image source: TwoCatCreative
Follow Us