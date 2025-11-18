34 Celebrities That People Actually Hate

Psychologists are finding that our social intuition can be very accurate—in certain situations, we pick up a remarkable amount of information about someone’s personality or skills in just a few seconds.
But that’s not always the case, as Princeton University researcher Dr. Alexander Todorov discovered that even different images of the same person can create drastically different first impressions.
So to test our preferences, Reddit user Brody0628 made a post on the platform, asking: “What is a celebrity everyone loves but you think is insufferable? And why?” Here are the most upvoted answers they’ve received so far.
#1
Tom Cruise – Scientology
Image source: Quantumercifier, universal pictures, The Mummy
#2
Gwyneth Paltrow. She can Goop right outa here.
Image source: Antique-Soil9517, gwynethpaltrow
#3
Oprah was basically the O.G. Jerry Springer and pioneered that genre of shock-garbage-emotional-manipulation TV. Now she’s interviewing Prince Harry like she’s Barbara f**king Walters or something. I don’t get it.
u/wait_ichangedmymind
IIRC She’s also a major factor in the current anti-vax movement. She brought some guest on that said vaccines cause autism in the 90’s and the stay at home moms ate that s**t up like candy and it spread from there.
Image source: robbycakes, Maryland GovPics
#4
Drake or Kanye Both have heads that no longer fit through a door. Kanye can’t keep his bipolar mouth shut and has skewed opinions on important things, like politics, that some of his fans gobble up. Drake literally thinks he helped the Raptors win a championship. Sit the f**k down in front, bro.
u/Important_Dark3502
Also Drake is creepy the way he befriends young teen girls! That’s a weird thing for a grown a*s man to do.
Image source: larrysdogspot, Drake
#5
The Biebers. Justin is giving man baby and Hailey radiates privilege blind mean girl.
Image source: BlackberryOdd4168, justinbieber
#6
Nicki Minaj, and thankfully everyone’s finally starting to get it. All this information came out back in like 2021 and it somehow got swept under the rug. I never got good feelings from
her
Image source: katlilly1, Nicki Minaj
#7
Jennifer Lopez …so tired of hearing about her ever changing love life. So many stories as well about what a rude diva she is.
Image source: Old-Recording6360, Universal Pictures, The Boy Next Door
#8
Ariana grande Not everyone loves her but she’s really popular. I too used to be a fan of hers, but then too many stories about her real personality came out, then there was the donut video, then it was the constant race change, and being a homewrecker
u/heavyliquid_______
I really dislike the whole Lolita child like persona she puts on. Also get the feeling she’s gotten every single person she’s ever wanted her whole life so now it gives her an ego boost to get someone who was already in a relationship. The new boyfriend is even worse. But I get the feeling she’s gotten away with everything she’s ever done because she’s beautiful.
Image source: PMMeUrHopesNDreams, Ariana Grande
#9
Will Smith. Even before the slap, he just irritated me.
Image source: Upset_Chemistry5788, John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com
#10
Always been Justin Timberlake and finally that tide has turned. I feel so seen after all these years. HES ALWAYS BEEN THE WORST
u/trippydragonfly
Letting Janet Jackson take the fall for that superbowl show and have it ruin her career was such a low blow. And tarnishing Britney’s reputation to boost his own career. And this is just personal bias but he always has the most unpleasant look on his face and there is like this dead look in his eyes
Image source: TemperatureExotic631, New Regency Productions, In Time
#11
Jerry Seinfeld So many people seem to love him, and his show was wildly successful, but I can’t stand him at all.
u/slippycaff
Plus, he dated a teenager when he was in his late thirties. Eww.
Image source: GoodGriefWhatsNext, Zafrir Keren – צפריר קרן
#12
Chris Pratt.
Never liked him. Hated how he treated his ex wife, cheating on her like that.
Image source: rose_catlander
#13
Chrissy Teagan
Image source: ravenstarchaser
#14
I know I’ll get hate for this but Jim Carrey. I find the guy totally obnoxious! He seems like he’s got one schtick and that’s all he knows.
u/MambyPamby8
Yeah I used to LOVE Jim. He was great in the 90s but the last few years he’s an insufferable d**khead. He was unfairly rude as f**k towards Margot Robbie on the Graham Norton show and made several implications that she only got famous for her looks. You can see how uncomfortable she is throughout the interview from there on in. It was very mean girl stuff. I felt bloody uncomfortable watching from home.
Image source: Dry_Enthusiasm_267, universal pictures ,Liar Liar
#15
Leonardo Dicaprio he seems like such a creep and his he is such a liar when it comes to his stance on climate change.
Image source: melanies420, Apple Studios, Killers of the Flower Moon
#16
Jimmy Fallon. He just seems so fake and over the top. Not every guest on your talk show can be so funny you have to slap the desk and yell over them in excitement. You can only break so many times in SNL sketches before it becomes a gimmick. The late night hosts had an amazing podcast during the strike called Strike Force Five and you can really tell how much weaker he is than the rest of them.
Image source: Hup110516, jimmyfallon’s profile picture jimmyfallon
#17
Dakota Johnson.
A nepo baby that just doesn’t have the talent to back it up.
I’m a huge Madam Web fan, and I’m not seeing the movie purely because I know she’ll annoy me.
Image source: RyotsGurl, Netflix ,Persuasion
#18
I can’t stand Kevin Hart. He’s not funny, and his stand-up shows are forced laughter in a nutshell
Image source: Narrow-Big, Netflix, Watch Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
#19
Will Ferrell. He’s not funny and I find him very annoying
Image source: FaerieQueeneeee
#20
Timothy Chalamet. I don’t get the hype. And there’s just something about him that irritates me
Image source: Sly993, Warner Bros, Dune: Part Two
#21
Bill Maher. He’s got arrogant prick written all over him 😡
Image source: SweetPsycho2024
#22
Britney Spears. I’m sorry, but I hate how everyone think she’s the greatest human ever and that any man would be lucky to have her. I get that she had it rough but her mental health is still very concerning. I think she’d be a nightmare to date. She legit needs help and her fans aren’t doing her any favours. I don’t hate her or anything but I just can’t stand how people worship her. They actually treat her like someone with an intellectual disability. For example, she spins and flops around on the floor and people are “you go girl! You live your life!” No! She’s a mother in her 40s and needs mental help. People don’t like manic Kanye but fully support manic Britney because her parents are s****y? Stop being a Britney apologist and give her some real help.
Image source: Outrageous-Advice384
#23
Vin Diesel – he just sounds so monotone and I don’t think he’s a great actor or even hot. Sorry not sorry
Image source: katzen2011, universal pictures, Furious 7, Scott Garfield
#24
MrBeast. Something about him rubs me the wrong way, and his fanbase who goes after anyone with the slightest criticism doesn’t help any
Image source: GoldenNight96, mrbeast
#25
Adam Sandler. He makes every movie all about himself, but he’s not even a good comedian…
Image source: bbbbbthatsfivebees
#26
Insufferable is too strong a word but I suspect that Steve Irwin is much more loved outside of Australia (where I am from) than in it. Before he died a lot of people found him a bit much, a bit of a caricature and thought he was bothering the animals (rather than observing them from afar, undisturbed).
I’ll probably get a lot of downvoted for saying that. It seems like he is basically the greatest person to ever live to many Americans.
Image source: WhiteyFisk53
#27
Bring on the downvotes, but… I’ve never liked Jennifer Aniston. She just seems fake and whiney to me.
Image source: EebilKitteh, Warner Bros Studios, Friends
#28
I’m not sure how beloved she is anymore but back in the day, Jennifer Lawrence was the darling baby of the Internet. I couldn’t f*****g stand her at the time though because her uber-relatable personality just seemed so forced and cringe to me. “I’m so different and quirky because I like pizza and I’d rather wear comfy sweatpants and watch movies while cuddling than dress up sexy and go clubbing.” That’s not unique or interesting, and the way she turned it into her entire brand made me roll my eyes so hard.
Image source: Marshmallow-Galaxy
#29
Bill Murray.
I don’t hate him but for some reason the internet thinks he is God’s gift to comedy. He’s alright but he’s nowhere close to the idol that the internet makes him out to be.
Image source: IndianaJonesKerman
#30
Neil deGrasse Tyson – man interrupts and talks over everyone.
Image source: Globeninja
#31
Drew Barrymore
u/Ashton_Garland
She was chill in my books for a while but the minute she crossed the picket line during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike it was game over for me. Also stop being so weirdly touchy with people, it comes off as fake.
Image source: sheelashake
#32
Dwayne Johnson. He was kinda charming at first, but now he seems like a corporate shill with everything he does
Image source: battling_murdock, Red Notice, Netflix
#33
Fred Armisen. Of that SNL era I like pretty much everyone else, he just deeply skeevs me out for some reason.
Image source: thataintrightlureen
#34
Johnny Depp, I think he’s overhyped. Used to be a fan but the last decade he lost his shine for me.
Image source: moshennick, Walt Disney Pictures, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
