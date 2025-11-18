Hey Pandas, What Are The Weirdest Things That Have Happened At Your Workplace? (Closed)

Share your stories of weird or confusing things that have happened at your school or workplace.
#1
My favorite was this drunk guy who came in asking to use the bathroom. I work at a bank and so we pointed him toward the bathroom.
He peed all over the floor and left.
Why it’s my favorite was because my boss was the only guy working that day and it was the guy’s bathroom and we could hear him muttering and grumbling as he cleaned it up.
#2
This was about 15 years ago. We had an ex-con working at the company. He was a great guy and very hard worker who just made some really bad decisions in his youth. He was our maintenance guy and could fix just about anything.
The owner of the company allowed him to sleep in one of the storage rooms.
He had access to a cot, washer and dryer, lunch room with sink and fridge and microwave and the company truck.
Well, one day we come to work and find the parking lot loaded with cops. Seems our maintenance guy borrowed the company truck and decided to rob an all night gas station at about 6 AM.
Never saw the guy again.
#3
Well its been a while, I was a machinist trainee at that time. There were 2 other trainees. One of them had a fresh tattoo on his back. The other came up to him with the words: “Oi [name], whazzup?!” And smacked his back hard. You could hear the Tom scream. Tattooed trainee turned around like the Terminator and chased the other trainee. All this in front of the boss’ office. Boss came out looked, shook his head and went back in.
#4
One of my coworkers was gone for a few months recovering from surgery. I saw him walk past my office one day and hoped to catch him to see how he was doing but I had people in the store so had couldn’t. When the customers came up to check out they told me they were my coworkers parents. I commented that I had just seen him in the hallway and was wondering how he was doing. His mom said he was getting better every day. Her exact words. A few days later he came into the store and I asked him how he was doing and his response was getting better every day. I laughed and told him about seeing his parents and his mom saying the same thing. He said that wasn’t possible as his parents were dead. It was bizarre.
#5
When I was young I worked in a sporting goods store and an old man came in, stripped down and popped on the floor and then ran out naked into the mall. We also regularly had couples having sex in the tent displays
#6
A guy pooped his pants at work went to the bathroom washed them out and put them in front of the wall heater to dry them.
#7
Worked in car rental – we had an order for ten new “dark colored Suburbans” (very large SUVs for those outside North America, worth ~$100k USD each in our trim) well in advance. Weird reservation, but big money, so sure! We started collecting and staging them, no problem! As the date approached it leaked they were for the then US president’s motorcade. Cool! Couple of days out, the manager above all the sales managers accidentally emailed EVERYONE the names of the ten Secret Service (part of their mission is to protect the US president/other leadership and visiting foreign dignitaries) agents’ names, along with their payment information (full CC numbers, expiry, security code, billing address) so that everything would go “as smoothly as possible”. I got the email, and my job was just to procure and secure the trucks – I never had any reason, need, or desire to interact with customers/sales! He never even got a writeup for what would have been a huge violation/breach even if he broadcast such information belonging to a random person renting a car!
#8
I’ve caught numerous people “bathing” in our (place of business) bathrooms. Separate times of course. Also, have seen far too many near nekkid, if not all nekkid people in our bathrooms. (Casino and movie theater) 2. Some guy took one of our Memorial Day balloons off our rope barrier after “kung-fu’ing”” the others and ran around holding it like a baby before security had to tackle him. (Casino) 3. Was told that b/c this lady was indigenous Native American, that she didn’t have to pay for services and we were required to let her watch movies for free b/c she didn’t have money. When that didn’t fly, she said she was CIA, FBI, and a NATO agent undercover. THEN she told me and my co-manager that we knew what she was thinking b/c of “the telepathy”. I had to kick her out at that point. Just a couple instances off the top of my head.
#9
Some guy just walked in and took a laptop…twice…in a week. We need card to get in, this guy just waited in the lobby for someone to go out so he could get in at the same time.
#10
I have two – both in government offices.
1. Day of September 11 attacks – went into work to find colleague sitting cross legged in the middle of the office screaming and crying. Tried to find out what was wrong – she was saying something about her boyfriend being overseas. I’m thinking, OMG he was in NY – nope he was in Germany. A number of people tried to talk to her, no success. The crying and screaming went on for several hours until I went to the Exec Director and suggested she be sent home. She didn’t return for a week. No idea what was going on in her head.
2. Middle of the day, work going on all around me. Suddenly hear a scream and I stand up to see one of my workers having an absolute tantrum – throwing things, yelling, starts tossing heavier objects around at other people…..I ran over but she took off for the kitchen. Followed her there to see her toss the toaster, microwave and assorted crockery in every direction. I called security who finally ended her tirade. She was escorted from the building. Came back a few days later, cleaned out her desk and left permanently. To this day have no idea what prompted her behaviour.
#11
Working at a call center for a major usa banks customer service for credit cards. I had a caller repeatedly ask me what kind of shoes I was wearing. It was very creepy. Nothing else just asking about my shoes.
#12
The weirdest experience didn’t happen directly to me but my buddy/coworker. We were fixing a shower in “The Villa” (old run down section 8 apartment complex). We go to the door and there’s a note saying that no one could enter the apartment with a warrant or cause. The two of us looked at each other because this was a first. My buddy asked management and they came to the apartment and tried to talk to the guy. Apparently he hadn’t been paying his rent for a while and thought that the eviction moratorium was still going on. She (the apartment manager)told us to come back another day and we left.
When we came back to fix it, we first had to go into the neighbors to turn off the water. The neighbors were really nice, however they owed ferrets and that was the first time I smelled ferrets. It was horrible, the smell permeated the hallway and I nearly vomited. But we got it shut off and went into the apartment that we were going to fix. We start working on the showere and the person living in the apartment was sketching us out. He looked like he used in the past (nothing against former d**g addicts but it was obvious) and the house was full of kids clothes and toys but no kids. After we finish cutting the shower panels, he walks up to my buddy and asked him if he could help him with something. We’re handymen/contractors so we thought it was something else wrong in his apartment. My buddy goes in and they start talking. From what my buddy told me, he lost his kids to cps and was fighting with the courts to get them back. He wanted my buddy to go before the court and say that he would be a fit parent. Mind you, we don’t know the guy from adam and definitely don’t want to get involved with cps (both of us had interactions with cps as kids). He tried his best to let him down as easy as he could and we quickly got that job down after that and got the f**k out of there. From what we heard, when new management took over, they kicked him out of there and I haven’t seen him since (it’s a small town so you recognize most of everyone).
#13
One morning at a medical office where I had been working for almost 4 years I had a very strange encounter. It was still quite early and not all of the staff had arrived yet. There was myself and one other co-worker standing at the front desk area putting our belongings away when she and I both hear the door from the waiting area to the back office open, then footsteps that sounded similar to someone in corduroy clothes walk by us then a side door into one of the unoccupied offices closes. That door was being held open and was very heavy and not easily closed. My co-worker walked over to that office and carefully opened the door. And what did she find? Nothing and no one. This encounter was not the only strange thing to happen at that office, but certainly one of the scariest.
