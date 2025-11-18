38 Cases Of Celebrity Children Most People Don’t Know Exist

When we think of celebrity kids, it’s often the so-called “nepo babies” that come to mind. These artists are often criticized for using their famous surnames to land an impressive movie role or contract with a prestigious record label.
Just last week, North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, was accused of skipping her place in the line for an audition in the musical production of The Lion King and securing a role as Young Simba.
But there are multiple celebrities who prefer to keep their children away from the Hollywood camera flashes, allowing them to lead more conventional lifestyles.
Below, Bored Panda presents a list of celebrity children who have managed to stay under the radar for years as a result of their own choices or those of their parents.
#1 Lisa Kudrow’s Son: Julian
Remember when Phoebe agreed to be the surrogate mother for her half-brother on Friends? Well, that was the writers adapting the storyline to explain Lisa Kudrow’s real-life pregnancy during the fourth season of the show.
The actress had her only son, 26-year-old Julian, with French marketing executive Michel Stern.
Image source: lisakudrow
#2 Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson
The wrestler-turned-actor had Simone Alexandra with his first wife, Danny Garcia, in 2001. Simone followed in her father’s footsteps, becoming the first fourth-generation wrestler in the history of WWE.
Image source: officialsimonejohnson_fan
#3 Matt Damon’s Daughters: Isabella, Stella, And Gia
The 53-year-old actor wants to keep his three daughters out of the public eye, which is why it was surprising to see him with Isabella, Stella, and Gia at the March 2023 premiere of AIR.
Matt met Luciana Barroso, his wife and the mother of his children, in 2003 when she was working as a bartender in South Beach, Miami.
The A-list star also has a stepdaughter, Alexia, born from Luciana’s previous relationship.
Image source: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
#4 John Travolta’s Son: Benjamin
The Pulp Fiction actor had Ben with his late wife, Kelly Preston, in 2010.
The other children from the couple are Ella Bleu, born in 2000, and Jet, born in 1992.
Jet passed away in 2009 after suffering a seizure at the age of 16.
Image source: johntravolta
#5 Céline Dion’s Sons: René-Charles, Nelson, And Eddy
The Canadian singer has three sons: René-Charles, born in 2001, and twins Nelson and Eddy, born in 2010.
Céline had all of her three children with her late husband, musical producer René Angelil.
Image source: celinedion
#6 Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Daughters: James, Inez, And Betty
Blake and Ryan met in 2010 on the set of the film Green Lantern and began dating the following year.
The A-list couple has four children: James, born in 2014, Inez, born in 2016, Betty, born in 2019, and a fourth child, born in 2023, whose name is not known.
Fun fact: Taylor Swift, who is close friends with the couple, named characters in her song Betty after the actors’ children.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
#7 Sofia Vergara’s Son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara
The Colombian star had Manolo, her only child, when she was 19. Manolo’s father is Sofia’s high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez.
Image source: sofiavergara
#8 Brendan Fraser’s Sons: Leland, Holden, And Griffin
Brendan’s teenage sons, 16-year-old Leland and 18-year-old Holden, joined him at the premiere of his critically acclaimed film The Whale in November 2022.
Absent from the event was 20-year-old Griffin, the third child he shares with his former wife, actress and writer Afton Smith. In 2018, the actor revealed that Griffin is on the autism spectrum.
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#9 Robert Downey Jr.’s Children: Avri And Exton
Robert’s youngest children helped him shave his head for the HBO series The Sympathizer, where he plays various antagonist characters.
In an adorable video posted on social media, the Iron Man actor showed his kids, 7-year-old Avri Roel and 10-year-old Exton Elias, painting his head orange to celebrate Halloween after the job was done.
The actor is also the father of a son named Indio, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Deborah Falconer.
Image source: robertdowneyjr
#10 Julia Roberts’ Children: Hazel, Phinnaeus, And Henry
Julia is the mother to 19-year-old twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus “Fin” Walter.
In 2021, she shared a rare throwback photo of the kids snuggled up with their mom in honor of their 17th birthday.
The Pretty Woman star also shares a third child, Henry David, with the cinematographer Daniel Moder.
Image source: juliaroberts
#11 Steve Carell’s Kids: John And Elisabeth
The Golden Globe winner has two children with his wife, actress and comedian Nancy Walls: Elisabeth Anne, born in 2001, and John (like the actor’s middle name), born in 2004.
Image source: JB Lacroix/Getty Images
#12 Gwyneth Paltrow’s Children: Apple And Moses
Apple clearly inherited her mother’s fashion taste, even if she doesn’t consider herself “super trendy.”
When the 20-year-old daughter of Gwyneth and Coldplay singer Chris Martin met Karl Lagerfeld, the late designer declared that she’d be a “Chanel girl.”
As for Moses, the teen recently turned 18 years old. In a celebratory social media post, his mom revealed some of his interests: synths from the 80’s and the French new wave.
Image source: gwynethpaltrow
#13 Natalie Portman’s Kids: Aleph And Amalia
Natalie shares a 12-year-old son, Aleph, and a 6-year-old daughter, Amalia, with her ex-husband, the French choreographer Benjamin Millepied.
Image source: natalieportman
#14 Jimmy Fallon And Nancy Juvonen’s Daughters: Frances And Winnie
During the pandemic, the famous late-night host moved his studio to his house, doing his famous segments and interviews in less formal clothing from his couch or desk.
The Tonight Show: At Home Edition often featured special guest appearances from Jimmy’s daughters, Frances Cole and Winnie Rose, who joined their father on the Hashtag segment and interrupted his monologues.
Image source: jimmyfallon
#15 Rainn Wilson’s Son: Walter
The Office actor met his wife, writer Holiday Reinhorn, in 1995 in an acting class at the University of Washington.
Nearly ten years later, in 2004, the couple welcomed a son, Walter.
Walter may not have siblings, but his home is still chaotic. The family reportedly owns two pit bulls, a zonkey (zebra+donkey hybrid), and two Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs.
Image source: holidayreinhorn
#16 Christina Aguilera’s Daughter, Summer
“Happy 7th birthday, my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit…time moves too fast, but every year I’m so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be!” the songstress wrote in 2021 alongside a photo of Summer Rain, whom she shares with Matt Rutler.
Additionally, Christina shares Max, born in 2008, with music executive Jordan Bratman.
Image source: xtina
#17 Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban’s Daughters: Faith Margaret And Sunday Rose
The Australian actress and the country singer share two daughters: Sunday Rose, born in 2008, and Faith Margaret, born in 2010.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#18 Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green’s Kids: Bodhi, Noah, And Journey
Megan and Brian divorced in May 2020 after a decade of marriage. They do a great job at co-parenting and have shared photos of family outings with their little ones: 11-year-old Noah Shannon, 10-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 7-year-old Journey River.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor is also the father of a 22-year-old son named Kassius with Vanessa Marcil and a 1-year-old son named Zane with his current partner, Sharna Burgess.
Image source: meganfox
#19 Samuel L. Jackson’s Daughter, Zoe
“A constant source of joy & bursting pride & delicious gastronomic surprises. Love you today & errrrrrrday,” the Django Unchained actor wrote in 2020 alongside a photo of his daughter.
Samuel and his wife, LaTanya Richardson, met at the Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, and had Zoe, the actor’s only child, in 1982.
Image source: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
#20 Kate Winslet’s Daughter, Mia Threapleton
The 23-year-old acted alongside her mother in the British TV series I Am Ruth. They also attended the BAFTA TV Awards in May 2023.
The daughter of the Mare of Eastown actress and film director Jim Threapleton also starred in the Apple TV+ historical drama The Buccaneers.
Image source: Karwai Tang/Getty Images
#21 Uma Thurman’s Daughter: Luna Thurman-Busson
The fashionable 12-year-old daughter of Uma Thurman and French financier Arpad Busson posed with her mother in a sweet Instagram post shared in December 2022.
Uma and Arpad, who dated on and off from 2007 to 2014, were involved in a legal battle over Luna’s custody, which resulted in the actress receiving primary custody in 2017.
Image source: Jason Mendez/Getty Images
#22 Rosie O’Donnell’s Son: Blake
Rosie has adopted a total of five children and has been an outspoken advocate for same-sex adoptions since the early 2000s.
In August 2021, the comedian shared a rare photo posing with her son, Blake, and Blake’s partner, Teresa.
Image source: rosie
#23 Britney Spears & Kevin Federline’s Sons: Preston And Jayden
Britney tied the knot with Kevin Federline in 2004, just three months after meeting the dancer.
“So bittersweet to see them get older,” the Princess of Pop wrote on Instagram in 2021 on the week her boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, turned 18 and 17 years old, respectively. “Why can’t they just stay babies forever ??? They will always be MINE !!!!!”
“I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentlemen and so kind that I must have done something right,” the popstar added in a separate post.
Preston and Jayden reportedly live in Hawaii with their father, whom Britney divorced in 2007.
Image source: britneyspears
#24 Sarah Jessica Parker And Her Kids: James, Tabitha, And Marion
The Sex and the City star has three children with husband Matthew Broderick: a 21-year-old son named James and 14-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, who were born via surrogacy.
Image source: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
#25 Courteney Cox And David Arquette’s Daughter, Coco Arquette
Coco seems to have inherited her parents’ passion for the entertainment industry, as she has shown an interest in singing and dancing.
In addition to being the daughter of Courtney Cox and David Arquette, the 23-year-old can brag about having Jennifer Aniston as her godmother.
Image source: courteneycoxofficial
#26 Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck’s Children: Samuel, Fin, And Violet
The pair, who dated from 2004 to 2015, are very protective of their children’s privacy.
One of the few exceptions to the rule was when Sam, born in 2012, joined his dad to support his hometown team, the Boston Celtics, in December 2023.
Image source: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
#27 Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck’s Daughter, Violet
Another exception to the privacy rule of parents Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was when Violet Anne accompanied her mother to a White House State dinner the same month for her 17th birthday in December 2023.
Recently, 15-year-old Fin Affleck made headlines after appearing at a memorial service for Jennifer’s father and debuting their new name at church.
Image source: Nathan Howard/Getty Images
#28 Amy Adams And Darren Le Gallo’s Daughter: Aviana
You don’t need a DNA test to know which celeb is Aviana’s mom.
Born in 2010, Aviana keeps what Amy described as a “pretty low-key” life in her Beverly Hills home with her family.
Image source: Amy Graves/Getty Images
#29 Heidi Klum’s Kids: Leni, Henry, Johan, And Lou
The German supermodel shares daughter Lou and sons Henry and Johan with her ex-husband, Seal.
Though Leni’s biological father is the Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, the Project Runway host said that he’s not involved in Leni’s life. Therefore, she refers to Seal as the girl’s father.
Image source: heidiklum
#30 Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman’s Daughter: Bella Kidman Cruise
During their marriage, Tom and Nicole adopted Isabella, born in 1992, and Connor, born in 1995. The siblings reportedly practice Scientology, the controversial religion their father is the most famous member of.
“They are adults. They have made choices to be Scientologists, and as a mother, it’s my job to love them,” the Big Little Lies actress said in 2018.
Unlike her high-profile parents, the 31-year-old prefers to live away from the spotlight. She currently resides in Croydon, London, with her husband, Max Parker.
Image source: bellakidmancruise
#31 Billy Joel’s Daughters: Della Rose And Remy Anne
Last year, during his Madison Square Garden show, Billy surprised his fans by bringing his two youngest daughters on stage for a special performance of Jingle Bells.
Della Rose, 8, and Remy Anne, 6, got the crowd into the festive spirit by joining their father in adorable elf-inspired outfits.
Billy also has an older daughter, singer and pianist Alexa Ray, named after Ray Charles.
Image source: billyjoel
#32 Pharrell Williams And Helen Lasichanh’s Son: Rocket
The Grammy winner and his wife welcomed their first child, Rocket Ayer, in 2008.
“In the same way the Indians named their children after a force or animal or element, we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend,” Pharrell said during an interview with Oprah.
The couple also have triplets, who were born in January 2017.
Image source: pharrellandhelenfanpage
#33 Mark Ruffalo And Sunrise Coigney’s Daughter: Bella
The Hulk star and his wife of over twenty years are parents to one son and two daughters.
The couple’s first son, Keen, was born in 2002. They later welcomed two daughters: Bella Noche (pictured above) in 2005 and Odette Moon in 2007.
Image source: markruffalo
#34 Mark Ruffalo And Sunrise Coigney’s Daughter: Odette
The couple welcomed their youngest daughter, Odette Moon, in 2007.
Image source: Mark Ruffalo
#35 Russell Crowe And Danielle Spencer’s Sons: Charles And Tennyson
“One of my greatest fears is that, over time, they won’t want to spend all of their school holidays there with me. Because that is the best part of my year: when I have them to myself,” the New Zealand-born actor said about the teenage sons he shares with his ex-wife, Danielle Spencer.
Image source: daniellespencerofficial
#36 Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Daughter: Rumi
We already know that Queen B’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, doesn’t shy away from the camera. The 12-year-old star has joined her mother on stage, attended award shows, and was even featured on her mom’s Brown Skin Girl single.
But Beyoncé and Jay-Z also have twins: a daughter named Rumi and a son named Sir, whom the couple welcomed in June 2017.
Image source: beyonce
#37 Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Son: Sir
The Single Ladies star hasn’t posed any photos showing the twins’ faces. On one occasion, she shared a photo of her son, Sir, staring at the sea with his back facing the camera.
Image source: beyonce
#38 Nicki Minaj’s Son
Nicki, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, has a three-year-old boy she shares with her husband, Kenneth Petty. The rapper chose not to make the boy’s name public, referring to him as “Papa Bear.”
Image source: nickiminaj
Follow Us