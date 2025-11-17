50 Of The Funniest Fashion Fails (New Pics)

Sociology, semiotics, and a number of other disciplines teach us that what we look like, how we act, and whatever other signs we as humans are sending define us as individuals.

One of the more obvious ways of doing so is wearing particular clothing. Something baggy or loose-fitting definitely sends a drastically different message than formal, straight-line attire. Heck, even two hoodies might mean different things if one’s a black affair with an old school rock band’s logo as opposed to a pink hoodie with some #justgirlthings poetry.

But what the following fashion statements in the form of badly-designed clothing might mean in general—I mean, your guess is as good as mine.

#1 Thanks To This Woman’s Amazon Review I Promptly Removed This Dress From My Cart

Image source: JivyNme

#2 My Girlfriend’s Peepi Socks Finally Arrived

Image source: nizowosa

#3 My Dad Found A Face As The Pocket Of His Pepperoni Pizza Pants

Image source: cosmosclover

#4 This ~$960 Bag Which Looks Like There’s Mold On It

Image source: –floridaman-

#5 Tie-Dye Design Hoody Just Looks Like Grease Splashes

Image source: robgod50

#6 Not Very Well Thought Through If You Ask Me

Image source: michellezhaang

#7 Heavy Pants

Image source: EkriirkE

#8 Best Nike Off-Brand Ever

Image source: teorosso

#9 Condensation For Days

Image source: DUDEwipes

#10 Sup[er]h[er]oes

Image source: finnwormser

#11 Michael Jackson Backpack

Image source: Heis3nberg99

#12 My New Ugly Sweater

Image source: ebay.com

#13 The Brand Name Of My Daughter’s Shirt

Image source: Durph08

#14 Its-A Me, Captain America

Image source: mattythebuoy

#15 Found This Bootleg At My Local Thrift Store

Image source: YuB_is_best_boi

#16 Wanted To Buy Some Brand Name Flip-Flops But My Wallet Was Like

Image source: mixxbg

#17 Think Inside The Box First

Image source: SpeedDreaming

#18 The North Face Who?

Image source: reyren18

#19 Can’t Really Wear My Favorite Death Metal Shirt In Good Faith Anymore

Image source: 0stees.com

#20 $600 Balenciaga Shoes Spotted On The Subway

Image source: eneug

#21 Ham Socks

Image source: LonelyAche

#22 Instead Of A Printed Sweater I Received A Sweater With A Print Of Printed Sweater

Image source: axolotlpaw

#23 Lies

Image source: PTP-PATCHI

#24 Beautiful

Image source: Scaglio

#25 I’ve Never Seen A Pair Of Dress Shoes With Split Toes

Image source: tonglongjeff

#26 They Went Through All The Effort To Add A Working Zipper, But Not Functional Pockets

Image source: gerrrtastrophe

#27 I Saw This Backpack That Looks Like A McDonald’s Bag

Image source: etsy.com

#28 Found In Kurdistan

Image source: ninkeyminjaj

#29 Backpack Shoe

Image source: nicolemclaughlin

#30 The Amazing Tarantula

Image source: Beautiful_Fishing569

#31 Blursed Slides

Image source: Ben9999999999999999

#32 My Girlfriend’s Expensive Jeans That Came With Fake Pockets. Can’t Even Return Them Now

Image source: meliodas_137

#33 Tie-Dye Socks That Look Like Someone Used Them As A Toilet Paper

Image source: Professional_Lunch43

#34 Shrek 2

Image source: unknown

#35 My Friend Ordered Herself Some New Gloves From Ebay. These Monstrosities Arrived Yesterday

Image source: Mr_Wassonwheeler

#36 Ah Yes, Just Like How I Remember It

Image source: NOODENTO

#37 Like

Image source: NikosPRo

#38 These Jean Pants Are Upside Down

Image source: target_aquired

#39 Totoro The Hedgehog

Image source: all9050

#40 I Am Laughing So Hard I Can’t Even

Image source: ChillBackroomsMan

#41 Complete With Hair And Sweat

Image source: facebook.com

#42 I Was Startled At First Because I Didn’t Think It Was Possible

Image source: Potterybug

#43 Got This New Hoodie And Everybody Has Asked Me Why I Am Wet And I Have To Tell Them It’s Just The Design Of The Hoodie

Image source: sirSosig

#44 My Friend Bought A Shirt From Her High School In Lone Grove Oklahoma. She Didn’t Try It On First

Image source: Battlescarred98

#45 Happy New Year

Image source: crudolph0828

#46 Mockey

Image source: Beautiful_Fishing569

#47 I Can’t Even

Image source: Kimwere

#48 The Design On My Girlfriend’s Yoga Pants Makes It Look Like They’re Covered In Fur

Image source: AstroidSeenByDinos

#49 Nine: Consider Doing It

Image source: ObeseMorese

#50 Air Force Juans

Image source: IForgotAboutDre

#51 These Stegosaurus Earrings Definitely Look “Crappy”

