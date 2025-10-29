52 Captivating Photos Of Autumn Leaf Colors And Fall Foliage From Around The World

by

We can all agree that fall is undeniably one of the world’s most breathtaking seasons. Across the globe, people fill streets, parks, forests, and even their own backyards to experience the beauty of fall foliage. Travelers and photographers all draw inspiration from the gorgeous orange, red, and gold hues, a simple yet magical shift from the lush greens of past seasons. From every corner of the earth, autumn is nature’s way of reminding us that transformation can be beautiful. Although these moments are fleeting, we can always count on artists and admirers alike to capture the stunning natural artistry of this unforgettable season. Here are 52 of their most captivating photos.

#1 Autumn In Hitachi Seaside Park, Japan

Image source: madanan

#2 Fall Arriving In The Scottish Highlands

Image source: to_the_tenth_power

#3 A Perfect Autumn Weekend Getaway

Image source: jjlew080

#4 The Colors Of Autumn

Image source: PaperTronics

#5 An Italian Church In The Middle Of Fall

Image source: oldmanhere

#6 Mount Fuji In Autumn Sunrise

Image source: Lukeei

#7 Glad I’m Not The Only One Admiring Autumn’s Beauty😍

Image source: OMGBoobsLOL

#8 Fall Through A Bench In Battery Park, NYC

Image source: commonvanilla

#9 Fall In The Pacific Northwest (Oc)

Image source: -AtomicAerials-

#10 Fall Fell

Image source: astralboy15

#11 Mt. Fuji In Japan During Autumn

Image source: Radish00

#12 Autumn In Kyoto, Japan

Image source: Andersfrisk

#13 Itap Of A Winding Autumn Road

Image source: magmattioo

#14 Itap Of What Fall Looked Like In 2020

Image source: ProductionPlanner

#15 Sunrise Chicago’s Lincoln Park Late Fall

Image source: Stinky-Onion-Media

#16 Itap Of Autumn From A River Dam

Image source: raivo_otus

#17 Itap Of Telluride, Co In Autumn

Image source: CinnamonApplesauce

#18 Itap Of Shades Of Autumn

Image source: Igorius

#19 Itap Of Fall Foliage In Vermont

Image source: ndk721

#20 Itap Of Some Fall Trees In Napa, Ca

Image source: ericgtr12

#21 Itap Of A Mountain During Fall

Image source: ndk721

#22 Canadian Fall Landscape

Image source: lovelyb1ch66

#23 Fall Aspens In Colorado [oc]

Image source: shoutingloudly

#24 (Oc) Fall Colors From Above In Southern Indiana

Image source: mkelly_photography

#25 Fall In Wisconsin

Image source: osumike07

#26 Red Fall

Image source: AdamE89

#27 Fall In Full Swing

Image source: Morphis_N

#28 Majestic Iowa Autumn From My Backyard

Image source: cmde44

#29 Itap Of Autumn Leaves

Image source: PorkBBQGuy

#30 Itap Of An Autumn Gradient

Image source: LeeroyM

#31 A Lil Fall Appreciation Pic :)

Image source: Typical-Excuse-9734

#32 [oc] Fall Colours In Canada

Image source: KeyHot5718

#33 A Nice Starry Fall Day In The Neighborhood ✨(Flip Upside Down)

Image source: GR0UND_zer0

#34 Autumn

Image source: reddit.com

#35 I Know Everyone Is Tired Of Fall Pictures But This Was Too Beautiful Not To Post

Image source: ATK57

#36 Fall In Vermont

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Multi-Color Tree In A Seattle Neighborhood. Hello Autumn!

Image source: Boneyard45

#38 Itap Of The Eiffel Tower On An Autumn Morning

Image source: Le-Croissant

#39 Itap Of An Autumn Sunset

Image source: Igorius

#40 Itap Of Fall In Amsterdam

Image source: DonaldBoeing

#41 Itap Of A Perfect Fall Street

Image source: markoshino

#42 More Ohio Fall

Image source: Willing-Software-350

#43 [oc] Fall In Ashland, Oregon – Oct 10

Image source: PerpetuallyPerplxed

#44 Fall Colors Are Starting To Appear!

Image source: Sexy_Banker_Lady

#45 Pretty Much Sums Up Autumn

Image source: whatsaustindoin

#46 Rows Of Autumn Trees

Image source: ErrorlessGnome

#47 Itap Of Autumn Colors In Ohio

Image source: Igorius

#48 Estes Park, Co In Full Fall Colors

Image source: kitkatkal87

#49 Fall Colors Are Wonderful !!!

Image source: Independent-Mud-9833

#50 Fall In Azerbaijan

Image source: _parin_

#51 Delaware Raritan Canal This Fall

Image source: retr0RABBIT

#52 (Oc) Fall – Utah 2025

Image source: facing_the_sun

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
