Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 3, 2026

Happy birthday to Charlie Sheen, Kaia Gerber, and Jack Dylan Grazer! September 3 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Actor and Producer Charlie Sheen, 61
Known for his charismatic performances, American actor Charlie Sheen has carved a significant career across film and television. His early roles in iconic films like Platoon and Wall Street quickly established his dramatic range, while his comedic timing shone in hit sitcoms such as Two and a Half Men.
Little-known fact:
Charlie Sheen made his first film appearance at nine years old in his father’s 1974 film The Execution of Private Slovik.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Model and Actress Kaia Gerber, 25
With natural elegance and a striking presence, American model and actress Kaia Gerber commands attention on both the runway and screen. She is recognized for her rapid ascent in high fashion and her compelling performances in projects such as American Horror Story and Bottoms.
Little-known fact:
She launched an Instagram book club called “Library Science” to share her love for reading and foster literary discussions.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Actor Jack Dylan Grazer, 23
An American actor known for his versatile performances, Jack Dylan Grazer made a significant impact as Eddie Kaspbrak in the It films. He also garnered acclaim for his role as Freddy Freeman in the Shazam! franchise. Grazer is celebrated for his unique voice work in animated features such as Luca.
Little-known fact:
Jack Dylan Grazer enjoys skateboarding and drawing, even creating designs for his own apparel line, ‘Dull Boy Doodlez.’
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Actor Garrett Hedlund, 42
Known for his rugged charm and versatile performances, Garrett Hedlund is an American actor and singer born in Roseau, Minnesota. He gained early recognition for his roles in major films like Troy and Friday Night Lights.
Hedlund solidified his leading-man status with the science fiction hit Tron: Legacy and showcased his musical talents in Country Strong, further expanding his artistic range.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, Garrett Hedlund modeled for L.L. Bean and Teen magazine.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Actor, Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Noah Baumbach, 57
American filmmaker Noah Baumbach, born in Brooklyn, is renowned for his distinctive, dialogue-driven dramas exploring complex human relationships and transitions. His semi-autobiographical film The Squid and the Whale earned him an Academy Award nomination, solidifying his unique voice in independent cinema. Baumbach also co-wrote the highly successful film Barbie with his wife, Greta Gerwig.
Little-known fact:
After graduating from Vassar College, Noah Baumbach briefly worked as a messenger at The New Yorker magazine.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Singer-Songwriter, Producer, and Dancer Redfoo, 51
Known for his vibrant stage presence, American rapper and producer Redfoo rose to prominence as half of the electro-pop duo LMFAO. His infectious energy captivated global audiences with chart-topping hits and memorable music videos.
Redfoo, born Stefan Kendal Gordy, co-founded the group with his nephew Sky Blu and later released solo material, showcasing his continued passion for music and entertainment.
Little-known fact:
Redfoo was a day trader and even appeared on CNBC’s Mad Money with Jim Cramer before his music career took off.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Actor and Producer Steve Schirripa, 69
With a distinctive presence in television, American actor Steven Ralph Schirripa carved out a memorable career portraying grounded, tough-guy characters. Best known for his enduring role as Bobby Baccalieri in The Sopranos, he also appeared in Blue Bloods and co-hosted the Talking Sopranos podcast. Schirripa also authored several books, including Big Daddy’s Rules.
Little-known fact:
Before gaining recognition as an actor, Steve Schirripa worked as an entertainment director at the Riviera Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 American Singer-Songwriter, Pianist, and Producer Andrew Mcmahon, 44
Known for his vibrant piano-rock performances, American singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon has consistently captivated audiences across multiple successful musical acts. He is celebrated for leading Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin, as well as his acclaimed solo work, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. McMahon is also a dedicated advocate for young adult cancer patients through his Dear Jack Foundation.
Little-known fact:
Andrew McMahon learned to play the piano by ear at age eight, before he could even read music.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Canadian Journalist, Essayist, and Critic Malcolm Gladwell, 63
With a unique talent for making complex ideas accessible, Malcolm Gladwell is a British Canadian journalist and author. He is best known for his bestselling books such as The Tipping Point and Outliers, which explore social science.
Little-known fact:
In his youth, Malcolm Gladwell was a national-class middle-distance runner and an Ontario high school champion.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Indonesian Rapper and Singer Rich Brian, 27
Indonesian rapper Rich Brian captivated audiences with his distinctive flow and self-taught English. His viral hit “Dat $tick” launched him to global fame, followed by critically acclaimed albums like Amen and The Sailor. He continues to evolve his sound under the 88rising label.
Little-known fact:
He taught himself English by watching YouTube videos, developing his language skills through online interactions.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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