Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 21, 2026

Happy birthday to Bill Murray, Stephen King, and Faith Hill! September 21 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor and Comedian Bill Murray, 76
Widely celebrated for his iconic deadpan delivery, American actor and comedian Bill Murray became a beloved household name. He built a legendary career starring in comedy classics like Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day before earning critical acclaim in the drama Lost in Translation.
He co-owns several minor league baseball teams.
Little-known fact:
He famously has no agent or manager, relying instead on a private toll-free phone number for directors to pitch him movie roles.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Author Stephen King, 79
Regarded as a master of modern suspense, American author Stephen King redefined the horror genre with his chilling tales. He penned iconic bestsellers like Carrie and The Shining while also supporting student filmmakers through his Dollar Baby initiative.
He plays guitar in a charity band.
Little-known fact:
He suffers from triskaidekaphobia, an intense fear of the number thirteen, and avoids stopping his writing on any page with that number.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Singer and Actress Faith Hill, 59
Bringing a glamorous crossover style to Nashville, American country singer Faith Hill captured global attention with her soaring vocal power. She earned five Grammy Awards, topped charts with the massive hit “Breathe”, and co-starred in the acclaimed drama series 1883.
She also successfully launched several signature fragrances.
Little-known fact:
In her early Nashville days, she worked packaging fan merchandise inside the office of country star Reba McEntire.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Singer and Songwriter Jason Derulo, 37
Combining spectacular dance moves with smooth R&B vocals, American singer Jason Derulo has become a fixture on the global pop charts. His impressive career includes multi-platinum tracks like “Talk Dirty” and “Whatcha Say” alongside a massive social media following.
He is also a classically trained opera singer.
Little-known fact:
He wrote his first song at age eight and later composed tracks for artists like Lil Wayne.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Singer and Songwriter Liam Gallagher, 54
Catapulting to the forefront of the nineties music scene, British singer Liam Gallagher defined the era with his iconic attitude. He scored historic multi-platinum hits with Oasis and subsequently achieved chart-topping success as a solo artist.
He also founded the fashion brand Pretty Green.
Little-known fact:
A childhood head injury from a classmate’s hammer blow completely changed his attitude toward music, sparking his lifelong passion for rock.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actor Luke Wilson, 55
Bringing a relaxed, everyman charm to Hollywood, American actor Luke Wilson first captured attention in the indie comedy Bottle Rocket. He went on to deliver standout performances in Legally Blonde and Old School while also transitioning to television with Stargirl.
Off screen, he enjoys sports and collaborative screenwriting.
Little-known fact:
He broke all-time track records in the 400 and 800 meter races during his high school years in Texas.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actress and Television Personality Nicole Richie, 45
Bohemian charm and a sharp sense of humor defined the rise of American television personality Nicole Richie during the early years of reality television. She successfully transitioned into the fashion world by launching her lifestyle brand House of Harlow 1960 and writing two novels.
She raises chickens in her backyard.
Little-known fact:
The iconic Lionel Richie track “Ballerina Girl” was actually written about her when she was a young child.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actress Cheryl Hines, 61
Bringing deadpan humor and remarkable patience to the screen, talented American actress Cheryl Hines captivated audiences in her iconic comedy television roles. She earned two Emmy nominations for playing Cheryl David in Curb Your Enthusiasm and later starred in the popular sitcom Suburgatory.
She also directs and champions charity causes.
Little-known fact:
She reportedly did not have her own bed until after graduating high school due to her family’s financial hardships.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actor and Comedian Alfonso Ribeiro, 55
Bringing boundless energy to the screen, American actor and television host Alfonso Ribeiro captured global attention with his iconic Carlton Banks role. He later won season 19 of Dancing with the Stars and became the beloved long-term host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.
Offscreen, he is an avid golfer and professional director.
Little-known fact:
He starred in a famous 1984 Pepsi commercial with Michael Jackson and even wrote a book on breakdancing.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Film and Television Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, 83
Widely regarded as a visionary of the modern summer blockbuster, American producer Jerry Bruckheimer redefined cinematic action with his high-octane films. He developed massive franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean and Beverly Hills Cop while also establishing a major television empire with CSI.
He co-founded the Seattle Kraken NHL team.
Little-known fact:
Bruckheimer chose to attend college in Arizona specifically because the dry desert climate helped alleviate his severe childhood asthma.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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