40 Humorous Comics That Retail Workers And Regular People Will Probably Relate To, By Stephen Beals (New Pics)

Stephen Beals, the artist behind “Adult Children Comics,” challenges the misconception that everyday life is dull and uninteresting. With a focus on relatable topics like small talk, work, and leisure, Beals’ comics resonate with audiences and provide a humorous take on various situations.

Beals has been creating comics out of pure love for the art form since his college days. He began making comics as a way to unwind after work, and they soon became more popular than his initial “Big Idea.” Titled “Adult Children,” the comics explore the myth of adulthood and resonate with readers. They have been digitally syndicated and can be found on various newspaper websites.

If you would like to see more comics by Stephen Beals previously posted on Bored Panda, you can click here or here.

More info: Instagram | stbeals.com | Facebook | twitter.com

