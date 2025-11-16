Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Retail Workers And Regular People Will Probably Relate To (30 New Pics)

They say “take your broken heart and make it into art.” In Stephen Beals’ case, it is more turning negative emotions into humorous comics. Yes, you’ve heard it right, “Adult Children” is back on Bored Panda!
Stephen Beals is an artist who has been drawing comics since forever “out of pure love for the art form.” As Stephen said himself, his illustrations are something he made after work to let off steam. He titled them “Adult Children” because, according to the artist, “adulthood seems to be a myth we tell children in order to get them to behave.”
The comics feature everyday life situations working in the retail sector. Even though the little fragments of working life are presented in a humorous way, we believe that most of us can hear the characters silently screaming out of helplessness and exhaustion. At the same time, the illustrations are very relatable.
The artist was thrilled to have his comics featured on Bored Panda since he’s always been a fan. “I can only peek with one eye open at a post about my work. I’ll try to be brave. I might use both eyes to look. We shall see, we shall see…”
Don’t forget to check out our previous article featuring more of the humorous and candid “Adult Children” comics. And we advise you to use all of your eyes.
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | stbeals.com
#1
Image source: stbeals
#2
Image source: stbeals
#3
Image source: stbeals
#4
Image source: stbeals
#5
Image source: stbeals
#6
Image source: stbeals
#7
Image source: stbeals
#8
Image source: stbeals
#9
Image source: stbeals
#10
Image source: stbeals
#11
Image source: stbeals
#12
Image source: stbeals
#13
Image source: stbeals
#14
Image source: stbeals
#15
Image source: stbeals
#16
Image source: stbeals
#17
Image source: stbeals
#18
Image source: stbeals
#19
Image source: stbeals
#20
Image source: stbeals
#21
Image source: stbeals
#22
Image source: stbeals
#23
Image source: stbeals
#24
Image source: stbeals
#25
Image source: stbeals
#26
Image source: stbeals
#27
Image source: stbeals
#28
Image source: stbeals
#29
Image source: stbeals
#30
Image source: stbeals
