A TikTok Video Explaining Why Russia Is Currently Invading Ukraine Goes Viral With Over 400K Views

A lot has been happening in Eastern Europe over the past week, with the key cluster of events revolving around the Russo-Ukrainian war and the subsequent humanitarian crisis that has followed (among other things).
Besides all of the fake news and propaganda fluttering about the internets, it’s just a lot of information to handle for one person. Enter Aaron Parnas, who has effectively now dedicated his TikTok channel to highlighting and breaking down everything that you need to know about the whats and whys of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, with one of the more recent videos concentrating on the why part.
Pst… you can join the cause by helping Ukraine here.
A lot is happening in Ukraine right now, and this attorney and democratic strategist TikToker is posting highlights of the war developments
Image credits: @aaronparnas6
So, Aaron Parnas is an attorney and democratic strategist from Miami, Florida who has an online presence that’s dedicated to relaying various news and comments about mostly political events around the globe.
Fairly recently, war between Ukraine and Russia broke out. And it seemed appropriate for Parnas to shift his entire TikTok channel to cover the relevant news as he has Ukrainian roots. By the way, all of his information is taken from local news sources as well as his relatives living in Ukraine.
Being of Ukrainian descent, Parnas took it upon himself to share Russo-Ukrainian war news based on local Ukrainian news and info from his relatives there
Image credits: @aaronparnas6
So, for the past several weeks, Parnas has been highlighting major and minor developments in the conflict in video form. In a nutshell, the story goes that the Russian Federation has unilaterally declared the two rebel states, the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, to be sovereign states that were in reality an inherent part of Ukraine. Shortly after this, the Russian government sent its armed forced into these territories.
To understand the situation, Parnas provided a hypothetical analogy of the US declaring two of Canada’s states independent, despite them very much so being part of Canada, and then sending troops there because these states are now asking for US military aid and want to join the US.
Besides explaining what’s going on, he also shares some insights as to why it’s happening
Image credits: @aaronparnas6
This very quickly escalated to a full-scale invasion with huge losses on both sides and on multiple levels. Over the last week, Europe and other countries around the globe started taking sides in the conflict, with the EU, NATO and several other allied countries sending weaponry and imposing economic sanctions upon the Russian Federation (with those upon its allies also on the way), and the Russian government doing much of the same and threatening everyone who gets in the way, with the most recent threats including nuclear attacks.
As things stand now, the Russian Federation has occupied several locations around Ukraine, first targeting the outskirts, then moving on to the major cities, with more of the action happening in and around Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. Negotiations regarding peace are set to happen today near the border between Ukraine and Belarus.
His TikTok now has numerous short videos updating on the war situation, each getting between hundreds of thousands and millions of views
Image credits: @aaronparnas6
Many of Parnas’ videos on the subject are under 1 minute, and he keeps posting them roughly every hour as things develop. Each video clip gets between several hundred thousand to millions of views, depending on the topic.
Currently, Parnas’ most recent video also addresses the question that seems to be one everybody’s mind: why is the invasion happening in the first place. In a nutshell, he explained that it’s about influence—the leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, want to have pro-Russian leaders in neighboring countries, in a sense re-establishing a certain Soviet Union with Russia being its core.
Parnas continues to post videos around every hour or so, reporting on major and minor developments as they happen
Image credits: @aaronparnas6
Here is one of his most recent videos detailing why the invasion happened in the first place
The channel currently has over 840,000 followers and has managed to accumulate upwards of 93 million likes throughout its existence. And Parnas continues to provide insights and updates on the various developments in the conflict, which you can check out on his TikTok channel.
But before you go and check out what else Parnas reported on, consider helping out Ukraine here, and share with us your thoughts on the conflict in the comment section below!
