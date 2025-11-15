My Photos Of Geldingadalur’s Volcanic Eruption

On March 19th, 2021 Small eruption started in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland.
Here is a couple of pictures from my two visits to the eruption site.
For more photos and videos you can follow me on Instagram and check out my website.
More info: mishamartin.com | Instagram
#1 Lava Line
#2 Crater
#3 5 Day Old Volcano
#4 Lava Close Up
#5 Lava Heart From Drone
#6 Lava River
#7 3 Day Old Crater
#8 People On The Trail To Volcano
