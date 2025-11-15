My Photos Of Geldingadalur’s Volcanic Eruption

On March 19th, 2021 Small eruption started in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland.

Here is a couple of pictures from my two visits to the eruption site.

#1 Lava Line

#2 Crater

#3 5 Day Old Volcano

#4 Lava Close Up

#5 Lava Heart From Drone

#6 Lava River

#7 3 Day Old Crater

#8 People On The Trail To Volcano

