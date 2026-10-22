Jeff Goldblum And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 22)

Happy birthday to Jeff Goldblum, Bob Odenkirk, and Christopher Lloyd! October 22 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor Jeff Goldblum, 74
Celebrated for his charismatic eccentricities and commanding screen presence, American actor and musician Jeff Goldblum defined major blockbusters across decades. He starred in classic films like Jurassic Park, Independence Day, and The Fly while earning praise for his work in Thor: Ragnarok.
Off screen, he performs widely as an accomplished jazz pianist.
Little-known fact:
He played jazz piano at local Pittsburgh cocktail lounges as a teenager before moving to New York to pursue acting.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor and Comedian Bob Odenkirk, 64
Long before playing iconic TV attorney Saul Goodman, American actor and comedian Bob Odenkirk established himself as a powerhouse writer for Saturday Night Live. He later co-created the landmark sketch series Mr. Show with Bob and David and earned multiple Emmy Award nominations starring in Better Call Saul.
He also starred in the hit action film Nobody.
Little-known fact:
He created the famous Saturday Night Live motivational speaker character Matt Foley, made famous by his late friend Chris Farley.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor Christopher Lloyd, 88
Expressive physical comedy and eccentric intensity defined American actor Christopher Lloyd as he built an enduring career on screen and stage. He won two Primetime Emmy Awards on Taxi before captivating generations as Doc Brown in the iconic Back to the Future trilogy.
He also voiced key animated characters while starring in classic films like Who Framed Roger Rabbit.
Little-known fact:
Before acting in movies, he spent over a decade performing in more than two hundred stage plays across the country.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Rapper 21 Savage, 34
Rising from the Atlanta underground scene, British rapper 21 Savage captured international attention with his dark trap beats and distinct monotone delivery. His studio albums I Am > I Was and Savage Mode II topped the Billboard 200, while his hit single “A Lot” earned a Grammy Award.
Off the stage, he advocates for youth financial literacy.
Little-known fact:
On his twenty-first birthday, he survived being shot six times in an incident that inspired his stage name and decision to pursue music.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Singer and Songwriter Shaggy, 58
Blending dancehall rhythms with pop hooks, Jamaican-American reggae singer Shaggy achieved global stardom with chart-topping hits like “It Wasn’t Me” and “Boombastic.” The Grammy-winning artist has sold millions of records worldwide while supporting children’s health charities in Jamaica.
He also received the Jamaican Order of Distinction.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing music full-time, Shaggy served as a field artillery cannon crewman in the United States Marine Corps during the Persian Gulf War.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 51
Acclaimed for his sharp comedic timing on stage and screen, American actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson earned global fame on the sitcom Modern Family. He won a Tony Award for his Broadway role in Take Me Out and hosts the podcast Dinner’s on Me.
Offstage, he co-founded Tie The Knot to champion LGBTQ equality.
Little-known fact:
Before moving to New York City, he spent his teen summers working as a dancer and singer at an amusement park in Albuquerque.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actor Luis Guzmán, 70
Known for his rich character work in Hollywood cinema, Puerto Rican actor Luis Guzmán built a long career across film and television. He earned acclaim in films such as Boogie Nights and Traffic before taking on memorable television roles in Oz and Wednesday.
Offscreen, he remains dedicated to community advocacy work.
Little-known fact:
Before committing to acting full-time, he worked as a social worker and youth counselor at the Henry Street Settlement in New York.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Rapper Roddy Ricch, 28
Rising from Compton with a melodic West Coast style, American rapper Roddy Ricch captured global attention through his introspective songwriting. His chart-topping album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial spawned the Diamond single “The Box” while earning him a Grammy Award.
He also collaborates frequently with major hip-hop producers.
Little-known fact:
Before launching his rap career, he briefly lived in Atlanta and learned to play piano by ear during his childhood.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Rapper and Record Producer Baby Keem, 26
Paving a distinct path in West Coast hip-hop, American rapper and producer Baby Keem earned widespread attention with his signature sleeper single “Orange Soda.” He later released the acclaimed studio album The Melodic Blue and earned a Grammy Award for his hit collaboration “Family Ties.”
Off stage, he focuses on sound design and creative direction.
Little-known fact:
He produced multiple tracks for the Black Panther soundtrack before officially releasing music under his stage moniker.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Director and Screenwriter Spike Jonze, 57
Renowned for his surreal visual style and emotional depth, American filmmaker Spike Jonze reshaped modern cinema with offbeat storytelling. He directed acclaimed feature films such as Being John Malkovich and Her while also co-creating the hit MTV series Jackass.
His work spans iconic music videos and skateboarding culture.
Little-known fact:
Before directing feature films, he co-founded the influential youth culture publication Dirt magazine for teenage boys.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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