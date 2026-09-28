Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

by

The British artist Clarice Tudor, based in Cardiff, has built a following of more than 150K on Instagram with her signature pink rabbits, turning self-deprecation, dating disasters, everyday frustrations, and questionable inner monologues into deceptively adorable four-panel comics.

The characters created for the series may look sweet, but their thoughts are often anything but. The artist describes her work as “comics for mean girls” – a fitting description for cartoons where a baby-pink bunny can deliver a brutally sarcastic observation with the innocent face of a children’s-book character. Behind the cute aesthetic is an artist who uses humor as an outlet for whatever is getting on her nerves, including, quite often, herself.

Now, Clarice is back with another batch of her unfiltered comics, filled with sharp observations and painfully relatable thoughts. Scroll down to discover her newest works and see what her pink rabbits have to say this time.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | claricetudor.com

#1

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

#2

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#3

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#4

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#5

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#6

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#7

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#8

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#9

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#10

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#11

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#12

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#13

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#14

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#15

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#16

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#17

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#18

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#19

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

#20

Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

Image source: claricetudor

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran Ends Relationship with Frontrunner Sam McKinney
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2024
Gary Trent Jr.: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2026
Person Is Done Taking On Coworker’s Work, Boss Ignores Them About It But Changes His Tune After They Put In Their Notice
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Don’t Be Super Grossed Out”: 36 Things Women Say Every Dad Needs To Know About Raising A Girl
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2026
24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)
3 min read
May, 8, 2026
I Cut 2,500 Tiny Pieces Of Wood Up And Made A Floor
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025