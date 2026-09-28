Snarky British Humor Delivered Through Sassy Pink Rabbits By Clarice Tudor (20 New Pics)

The British artist Clarice Tudor, based in Cardiff, has built a following of more than 150K on Instagram with her signature pink rabbits, turning self-deprecation, dating disasters, everyday frustrations, and questionable inner monologues into deceptively adorable four-panel comics.
The characters created for the series may look sweet, but their thoughts are often anything but. The artist describes her work as “comics for mean girls” – a fitting description for cartoons where a baby-pink bunny can deliver a brutally sarcastic observation with the innocent face of a children’s-book character. Behind the cute aesthetic is an artist who uses humor as an outlet for whatever is getting on her nerves, including, quite often, herself.
Now, Clarice is back with another batch of her unfiltered comics, filled with sharp observations and painfully relatable thoughts. Scroll down to discover her newest works and see what her pink rabbits have to say this time.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | claricetudor.com
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