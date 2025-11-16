We Created The World’s First International Comic Anthology Using Artificial Intelligence (10 Pics)

by

What is the potential of artificial intelligence art? How will artists respond to this new breakthrough in technology?

Across the world, visual artists are asking these questions of themselves and how this disruptive new technology will transform the creative industries.

More info: artexmachina.org

#1 Art Ex Machina Volume 001 Cover Art By Dave Mckean

#2 The Singularity By Maphatter

#3 Prompt Excerpt By Dave Mckean

#4 Chronos By Timothy Parish

#5 Novel Creatures By Leonardo Roma

#6 Summer Island By Steve Coulson

#7 Goats By Elvis Deane

#8 The Last Journey By Melita Miklušáková

#9 Zarya Of The Dawn By Kris Kashtanova

#10 Death’s Dream Kingdom By Randall Rozzell

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
