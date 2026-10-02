Sting And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 2)

Happy birthday to Sting, Kelly Ripa, and Lorraine Bracco! October 2 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Singer and Actor Sting, 75
Rising to international fame as the leader of the legendary rock band The Police, British singer-songwriter Sting redefined the sound of modern pop and rock. He later launched a highly successful solo career, earning numerous awards and dedicating his time to environmental activism.
The musician also supports human rights charities globally.
Little-known fact:
He received his iconic nickname after performing in a black-and-yellow striped sweater that made a fellow musician think he resembled a bee.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actress and Host Kelly Ripa, 56
Bringing vibrant energy to morning television, American talk show host Kelly Ripa first captured national attention on the daytime drama All My Children. She has since won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards and co-founded a successful production company.
She is also a trained ballet dancer.
Little-known fact:
She studied classical ballet starting at the age of three.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actress Lorraine Bracco, 72
Recognized for her raspy voice and intense emotional range, American actress Lorraine Bracco rose to global prominence in legendary crime dramas. She earned an Academy Award nomination for Goodfellas and later starred as the iconic psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Melfi in The Sopranos.
She also hosted My Big Italian Adventure on HGTV.
Little-known fact:
She spent a decade working as a prominent fashion model for designer Jean-Paul Gaultier in Paris.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actress Camilla Belle, 40
Adored for her striking elegance and bilingual screen presence, American actress Camilla Belle rose to fame as a versatile talent in both mainstream and independent films. She delivered memorable performances in When a Stranger Calls and 10,000 BC while also serving as a high-fashion brand spokesperson.
Additionally, she supports children’s educational charities.
Little-known fact:
Her mother named her after a character in a popular Brazilian telenovela.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Fashion Designer Donna Karan, 78
Pioneering comfortable and elegant dressing, legendary American fashion designer Donna Karan revolutionized the way modern professional women dress. She established her namesake label in 1984 with her iconic Seven Easy Pieces capsule collection while also creating the popular DKNY brand.
She now focuses on wellness and global philanthropy.
Little-known fact:
She began her fashion career at age fourteen by lying about her age to secure a retail job in a boutique.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Social Media Personality and Singer Jacob Sartorius, 24
Rising to fame through viral lip-sync videos, American singer and internet personality Jacob Sartorius captured the hearts of millions of teenage fans worldwide. He quickly turned his online success into a professional music career by releasing the gold-certified debut single, “Sweatshirt”, while also launching international concert tours.
He began acting in musicals at age seven.
Little-known fact:
He did not discover that his legal first name was actually Rolf until he turned seven years old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Singer and Guitarist Brittany Howard, 38
Lauded for her fierce vocal delivery and genre-blurring artistry, American musician and powerhouse singer Brittany Howard first captured the music industry’s attention as the frontwoman of Alabama Shakes. She has since gathered five Grammy Awards and launched a spectacular solo career featuring her critically acclaimed debut album, Jaime.
She also voiced a Netflix animated unicorn.
Little-known fact:
Before turning to music full-time, she worked as a delivery truck driver for the United States Postal Service.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Photographer Annie Leibovitz, 77
Renowned for her dramatic lighting, the acclaimed American photographer Annie Leibovitz captured the essence of contemporary culture for decades. She gained massive acclaim for her legendary magazine covers and her intimate portraits of global icons.
She was named a Library of Congress Living Legend.
Little-known fact:
She took her very first photographs while her family was stationed in the Philippines during the Vietnam War.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actor Avery Brooks, 78
Commanding audiences with his powerful baritone voice, acclaimed American actor Avery Brooks earned legendary status on television and stage. He famously led the Deep Space Nine space station as Captain Benjamin Sisko while also teaching theater at Rutgers University.
He also toured globally as Paul Robeson.
Little-known fact:
He was the first African American to earn a Master of Fine Arts degree in acting and directing from Rutgers University.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Guitarist Mike Rutherford, 76
Renowned for his melodic basslines and dual-neck guitar work, English musician Mike Rutherford became a driving force behind the global success of the rock band Genesis. He later founded the hit side project Mike + The Mechanics, scoring massive chart toppers like “The Living Years”.
Rutherford also enjoys playing competitive polo.
Little-known fact:
His love of polo once resulted in a dislocated jawbone and a broken nose during a competitive match.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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