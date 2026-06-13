Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 13, 2026

Happy birthday to Chris Evans, Tim Allen, and Ashley Olsen! June 13 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Actor and Producer Chris Evans, 45
An American actor, Chris Evans is widely recognized for his captivating performances in major blockbusters and character-driven dramas. He gained immense popularity embodying Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role that defined a decade of superhero cinema. Beyond the shield, Evans has also directed and explored diverse roles in films such as Knives Out.
Little-known fact:
Chris Evans initially turned down the role of Captain America multiple times due to concerns about the long-term commitment and fame.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Actor, Comedian, and Producer Tim Allen, 73
American actor and comedian Tim Allen rose to prominence with his starring role in the sitcom Home Improvement. He is best known for portraying Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, voicing Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise, and leading The Santa Clause film series.
Little-known fact:
Tim Allen has a notable passion for cars and has personally designed several one-of-a-kind vehicles.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Child Actress, Fashion Designer and Businesswoman Ashley Olsen, 40
From child stardom to fashion icon, American businesswoman and designer Ashley Olsen has profoundly shaped both entertainment and style across generations. She gained international recognition sharing the role of Michelle Tanner on Full House and later co-founded the acclaimed luxury fashion brand The Row.
Her dedication to privacy remains a hallmark of her distinguished career.
Little-known fact:
Ashley is right-handed, in contrast to her fraternal twin sister Mary-Kate, who is left-handed.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Child Actress, Fashion Designer and Businesswoman Mary-Kate Olsen, 40
American fashion designer and businesswoman Mary-Kate Olsen rose to fame as a child, sharing the iconic role of Michelle Tanner on Full House. She later transitioned from acting, co-founding the luxury fashion brand The Row and earning critical acclaim in the industry.
Little-known fact:
She has been a competitive equestrian since age six, winning several prizes with her horses.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Actress and Comedian Kat Dennings, 40
With a distinctive deadpan delivery, American actress Kat Dennings became widely recognized for her starring role as Max Black in the sitcom 2 Broke Girls. She is also celebrated for her recurring appearances as Darcy Lewis across the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and series.
Little-known fact:
Kat Dennings chose her stage name at nine years old because her birth surname, Litwack, “wasn’t going to work” for her acting career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Swedish Actor Stellan Skarsgård, 75
A Swedish actor celebrated for his profound depth and versatility, Stellan Skarsgård has carved a remarkable career across global cinema. He is best known for memorable performances in critically acclaimed dramas and major franchises, consistently delivering compelling portrayals. His extensive filmography includes collaborations with esteemed directors and a consistent presence in high-profile productions.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, Stellan Skarsgård once harbored a desire to become a diplomat.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Stunt Performer Steve-O, 52
Renowned for fearless stunts and comedy, British-born American stunt performer and comedian Steve-O first gained prominence on MTV’s Jackass. Stephen Gilchrist Glover has since expanded his career into successful stand-up tours and a popular podcast. Off-screen, he is an advocate for sobriety and animal rights.
Little-known fact:
His first words as a child were spoken in Portuguese, and he later became fluent in Spanish.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 English Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 36
A versatile British actor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson consistently delivers powerful performances in diverse roles. He gained early fame as John Lennon in Nowhere Boy and continued with blockbuster hits like Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Taylor-Johnson also earned a Golden Globe for Nocturnal Animals.
Little-known fact:
Few know he learned magic tricks for his role as a young Eduard Abramovitch in The Illusionist.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Rock Musician Rivers Cuomo, 56
An American singer and songwriter, Rivers Cuomo is best known as the distinctive frontman and primary creative force behind the rock band Weezer. He crafted numerous hit singles, including “Buddy Holly,” which helped define the sound of 1990s alternative rock. Beyond his musical achievements, Cuomo is recognized for earning a degree in English from Harvard University.
Little-known fact:
After Weezer’s initial success, Rivers Cuomo underwent extensive surgery to lengthen his left leg, which was shorter than his right.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 French DJ and Record Producer DJ Snake, 40
Known for his energetic sound, French record producer and disc jockey DJ Snake fused Hip-Hop with electronic music, earning Grammy nominations. He achieved global success with singles like “Turn Down for What” and “Lean On.”
Little-known fact:
He earned his stage name “Snake” as a graffiti artist who was consistently able to evade the police in his youth.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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