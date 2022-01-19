The Connection Between Shameless and Dragon Ball Z

Shameless and Dragon Ball Z aren’t two shows that most people probably think about in the same thought. In fact, there’s a good chance that fans of one show may never have even heard of the other. Needless to say, many people would agree that these shows couldn’t be much different. For starters, one show is live action and the other is animated. On top of that, they are made for very different audiences and the shows are about completely different things. Surprisingly, though, Dragon Ball Z and Shameless are most closely connected than you probably could’ve ever imagined. Keep reading to learn more about the connection between Dragon Ball Z and Shameless.
What Was Shameless About?
Just in case anyone reading this hasn’t seen Shameless, I thought it’d be a good idea to give a quick rundown on what the show was about. The series, which was originally made in the United Kingdom, was recreated for an American audience. The show centered around the Gallagher family which consists of six children and also includes the family’s patriarch, Frank Gallagher. Since Frank has a serious drinking problem, almost all of the household responsibilities fall on the older Gallagher children. As you can imagine, the show had plenty of drama but it also had lots of comedic moments as well. During its time on the air, the show earned lots of critical acclaim and won several awards including several Primetime Emmy Awards.
What Was Dragon Ball Z About?
Dragon Ball Z was a TV series that aired from 1989 until 1996. The show was based on the Dragon Ball manga series that became popular during the 1980s. Dragon Ball Z centers around a character named Goku who teams up with warriors in an effort to save the world from evil. The series is heavily focused on the juxtaposition between good and evil, and it offers valuable lessons in life and loyalty. Dragon Ball Z has become so well known over the years that even people who know nothing about anime have probably heard of it.
How Shameless and Dragon Ball Z Are Connected
Before we start talking about how these shows are connected, it is important to note that we are talking about the American version of Shameless and not the original UK version. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s talk about how Shameless and Dragon Ball Z have a connection that you probably had no idea about.
Dragonball Evolution
Emily Rossum and Justin Chatwin who were both stars in Shameless also starred in the 2009 live-action movie, Dragonball Evolution. In the movie, Chatwin portrayed Goku and Rossum was cast as Bulma. Unfortunately, however, Dragonball Evolution was not nearly as successful as Shameless. In fact, some even consider the movie to be the worst project in the entire franchise. Even people who have been longtime fans of Dragon Ball shared that they didn’t enjoy the film. Plus, since the movie didn’t get much attention, it’s easy to forget that Rossum in Chatwin were part of the cast. Supernaturalpuddnpop, a user on AminoApps, wrote, “I can’t believe I never realized they [Rossum and Chatwin] were in this movie omg. I don’t remember it much probably, because I have tried so hard to forget how bad it was. I hated the movie, but I love all Dragon Ball related manga and anime so much, and I was greatly disappointed when I saw this movie’s adaptation of the . I got to say it wasn’t their fault that the movie sucked. It was the writers fault if anything.”
Fans weren’t the only ones who didn’t like the film, though. Many critics also gave it harsh reviews. According to an article from The Gamer, “Dragonball: Evolution is generally criticized for its awful acting, laughable dialogue, bad CGI and editing, confusing story, etc. But, probably worst of all, the movie just did not “feel” like a Dragon Ball movie. It felt like the film studio and everyone working on the film had never watched an episode or read a single chapter of the Dragon Ball series. And that is what was most frustrating with the movie.” With a review like that, it’s easy to see why both Chatwin and Rossum have seemingly distanced themselves from the movie. To date, however, it is the only live-action film in the Dragon Ball franchise. In time, there’s a chance that Dragonball Evolution can be revisited and remade. If that does end up happening, hopefully, the movie will be better the second time around.