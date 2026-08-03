Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 3, 2026

Happy birthday to Martin Sheen, Martha Stewart, and James Hetfield! August 3 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Actor and Producer Martin Sheen, 86
An American actor and activist, Martin Sheen is celebrated for his compelling performances and profound social conscience. He gained widespread acclaim for his intense role in Apocalypse Now and later captivated audiences as President Josiah Bartlet in The West Wing. Sheen has earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for his work across film and television.
Little-known fact:
During his birth, forceps crushed Martin Sheen’s left arm, resulting in limited movement and making it three inches (8 cm) shorter than his right.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Businesswoman and Author Martha Stewart, 85
With a keen eye for elevating everyday living, American retail businesswoman Martha Stewart transformed domestic arts into a global media empire. She is widely known for her Martha Stewart Living magazine and television show, plus her numerous bestselling books on home, cooking, and entertaining.
Little-known fact:
Before launching her empire, Martha Stewart worked as a stockbroker on Wall Street from 1965 to 1972.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Singer and Guitarist James Hetfield, 63
An American musician, singer, and songwriter, James Hetfield co-founded the legendary heavy metal band Metallica in 1981. He is widely celebrated for his powerful vocals and influential rhythm guitar work. Hetfield is also known for co-writing many of Metallica’s iconic songs, shaping the sound of a genre for decades.
Little-known fact:
His upbringing as a Christian Scientist heavily influenced many of Metallica’s lyrics, particularly on songs like “The God That Failed.”
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Canadian Actress Evangeline Lilly, 47
Canadian actress Evangeline Lilly gained international renown for her compelling work in both television and blockbuster films. Her breakout role as Kate Austen on the hit series Lost captivated audiences, while later, she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the formidable Wasp. Lilly has also pursued her passion for writing, authoring the children’s book series The Squickerwonkers.
Little-known fact:
Before her acting career, Evangeline Lilly worked as a flight attendant and lived in a grass hut while on a humanitarian mission in the Philippines.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Actor Michael Ealy, 53
An American actor celebrated for his intense gaze and versatile roles, Michael Ealy has captivated audiences across film and television. He achieved early fame in the film Barbershop and later earned a Golden Globe nomination for his work in the series Sleeper Cell.
Little-known fact:
Few fans realize Michael Ealy initially focused on athletics in high school before pursuing acting.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Actor and Producer John C. Mcginley, 67
Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made American actor John C. McGinley a favorite among modern film directors. He gained widespread recognition as Dr. Perry Cox on Scrubs and for his roles in Oliver Stone’s Platoon and Office Space.
McGinley also actively advocates for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.
Little-known fact:
Few know that John C. McGinley co-owns a New York City bistro with fellow actor Willem Dafoe.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Actor and Director John Landis, 76
From Chicago, Illinois, American filmmaker John Landis shaped a distinct vision through comedic and horror films. He is recognized for hits like National Lampoon’s Animal House and the musical sensation The Blues Brothers.
Beyond feature films, Landis also directed Michael Jackson’s groundbreaking “Thriller” music video, a cultural phenomenon.
Little-known fact:
John Landis frequently inserts the phrase “See you next Wednesday” as an Easter egg in his films, a nod to an unproduced screenplay he wrote.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Canadian Television Host and Actress Hannah Simone, 46
British and Canadian actress Hannah Simone became a familiar face through her role as Cece Parekh on the Fox sitcom New Girl. Her global upbringing in various countries shaped her versatile on-screen persona and hosting talents. Beyond acting, Simone has also served as a VJ for MuchMusic and is a podcast co-host.
Little-known fact:
She volunteered as a human rights and refugees officer for the United Nations in London before her entertainment career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Singer Beverly Lee, 85
An influential American soul singer, Beverly Lee is a founding member of the legendary girl group The Shirelles. She helped define the sound of an era with timeless hits like “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Lee continues to perform and champion the group’s enduring musical legacy.
Little-known fact:
Southern album covers for The Shirelles featured drawings instead of photos because audiences in the South did not know the group members were Black.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 American Politician Chris Murphy, 53
An American lawyer and politician, Chris Murphy was the youngest senator of the 113th Congress after being elected in 2012. He is best known for his impassioned advocacy for gun control following the Sandy Hook tragedy and for authoring a landmark mental health reform bill.
Little-known fact:
Chris Murphy was the youngest member of the US Senate when he first took office in 2013.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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