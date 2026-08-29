Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 29, 2026

Happy birthday to Lea Michele, Carla Gugino, and Rebecca De Mornay! August 29 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Actress and Singer Lea Michele, 40
Known for her powerful voice and Broadway roots, American actress and singer Lea Michele rose to international fame as Rachel Berry on Glee. Michele also originated the role of Wendla in Spring Awakening and later starred in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. She is also a New York Times bestselling author.
Little-known fact:
Lea Michele began using her middle name professionally at an early age because she was teased about her surname, Sarfati.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Actress Carla Gugino, 55
American actress Carla Gugino is known for her compelling performances across film and television genres. Carla Gugino has anchored major roles in the Spy Kids trilogy and critically acclaimed series like The Haunting of Hill House, showcasing her exceptional versatility.
Little-known fact:
Carla Gugino was legally emancipated at the age of 16 with her parents’ approval.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Actress Rebecca De Mornay, 67
An American actress and producer, Rebecca De Mornay rose to prominence with her captivating performance in the 1983 film Risky Business. She is widely recognized for her dramatic intensity and memorable roles in thrillers like The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.
Beyond her acting career, De Mornay has also explored producing and directing, contributing to various projects while balancing a dynamic presence in Hollywood across decades.
Little-known fact:
Rebecca De Mornay lived in Europe for much of her childhood and speaks both German and French fluently.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Actor and Producer Elliott Gould, 88
An American actor known for his distinctive, often irreverent performances, Elliott Gould brought a unique charm to films and television for decades. He received an Academy Award nomination for Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice and starred as Trapper John in the classic film M*A*S*H, showcasing his versatile talent. Beyond his iconic film work, Gould is also recognized for his memorable role in the Ocean’s film series.
Little-known fact:
Elliott Gould began his entertainment career as a tap dancer in Broadway productions at a young age.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Youtuber and Actor Lucas Cruikshank, 33
Pioneering the era of internet stars, American YouTuber and actor Lucas Cruikshank became a household name with his iconic Fred Figglehorn character. His viral videos led to a groundbreaking Nickelodeon film series and a television show. Cruikshank now shares comedy and vlogs on his personal YouTube channel.
Little-known fact:
Before his YouTube fame, Lucas Cruikshank began dancing in the fourth grade.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Lawyer and Jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Neil Gorsuch, 59
American jurist Neil Gorsuch serves as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, known for his originalist interpretation of the Constitution. He gained prominence with his 2017 Supreme Court appointment, following a distinguished tenure on the Tenth Circuit.
Beyond his judicial duties, Gorsuch is an avid outdoorsman.
Little-known fact:
He once raised chickens and goats on his property in Boulder County.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Dance-Pop and Urban Contemporary Singer-Songwriter Perri “pebbles” Reid, 62
American singer, songwriter, and music executive Perri “Pebbles” Reid made a significant impact with hit songs like “Mercedes Boy.” She also founded Pebbitone, the production company that developed the iconic R&B group TLC.
Little-known fact:
Perri “Pebbles” Reid earned her childhood nickname because of her resemblance to the cartoon character Pebbles Flintstone.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 American Actor Dante Basco, 51
An American actor and voice actor, Dante Basco rose to prominence playing Rufio in Steven Spielberg’s Hook. He is widely recognized for his extensive voice work, notably as Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender and Jake Long in American Dragon: Jake Long. Basco also co-founded Da Poetry Lounge in Hollywood, fostering a space for spoken word.
Little-known fact:
Before his acting career, Dante Basco was part of a breakdancing crew and performed as a street artist with his brothers.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Kyle Cook, 51
An American musician recognized for his influential guitar work, David Kyle Cook is best known as the lead guitarist of Matchbox Twenty. Cook helped shape the band’s distinctive sound on hit albums like Yourself or Someone Like You and Mad Season.
Beyond his extensive band career, he released his debut solo album, Wolves, in 2018.
Little-known fact:
Before he picked up a guitar, David Kyle Cook played classical violin for five years, an early musical foundation that broadened his artistic scope.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Japanese Illustrator Hajime Isayama, 40
Japanese manga artist Hajime Isayama is widely recognized as the creator of the acclaimed Attack on Titan series. Isayama’s compelling storytelling and distinctive art style earned him global recognition. He also received the Kodansha Manga Award in 2011 for his work.
Little-known fact:
His experience with aggressive, drunk customers while working a night shift at an internet cafe in Tokyo directly inspired the concept of the mindless, human-eating Titans in Attack on Titan.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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