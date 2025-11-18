30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

They say that once something is on the internet, it will stay here forever. Which is quite nice if we’re talking about a funny picture of your cat or your proudest sewing project.
However, the same “law” applies to moments that are, let’s say, less than ideal. For example, having a brain fart on social media and sharing a bizarre status update, or going live on TV with an explicit item in the background.
The subreddit ‘Hilarious Cringe‘ is an excellent example of that. This online community is dedicated to collecting and immortalizing moments that make awkward seem cool.
#1 Um
Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe, x.com
#2 1st Submission
Image source: Morparscape
#3 Did You Not Read The Post?
Image source: mayhem_masterpiece, worseturns.tumblr.com
#4 A Big Truck
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Where Can I Cancel My Subscription
#6 The Typo Of The Century
Image source: Wurst_Case
#7 Poorly Placed Advertising
Image source: leg18
#8 Just A Normal Guy
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Sweet Job On The Photoshop
Image source: HIGHrolling98
#10 Will She Ever Find Love?
Image source: dirtymick87
#11 I Had To Yelp This Prison
Image source: bmorebirdz
#12 Always Give It Your All
Image source: chooksmaster, x.com
#13 Honest Mistake
Image source: Inamoratos
#14 Can’t Stop Laughing!
Image source: HIGHrolling98
#15 Meanwhile In India
Image source: LoneWolfShaz
#16 Oh S**t
Image source: MrWonanother
#17 The Spelling Mistake In This Textbook On Writing Specifically Warning Of Spelling Mistakes
Image source: TravellingSaffa
#18 Arr!
Image source: alibyte
#19 Damn
Image source: bolosdq
#20 Ground Coffee
Image source: mayhem_masterpiece, x.com
#21 Don’t Think I Want To Know What’s Going Through This Dude’s Mind
Image source: HIGHrolling98
#22 Gentleman
Image source: Longjumping-Ad9665
#23 I Was Looking At An Airbnb Listing
Image source: Colliersinternation
#24 Y Spit Tho
Image source: 0nceinalifetime
#25 A Snack In Appreciation Of Your Hard Work
Image source: puddypuddycat
#26 A Funny Street Name For You All
Image source: Important-Carry-816
#27 Combined City
Image source: Every_Shake1478
#28 “What’s Next? Mary Poppins With A Man, Barry Poppins?”
Image source: Catalystic_mind
#29 Hunter Wth
Image source: waldus-lacroix
#30 Apparently Elon Musk Is For Sale
Image source: CryptographerOld4317
