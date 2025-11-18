30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

by

They say that once something is on the internet, it will stay here forever. Which is quite nice if we’re talking about a funny picture of your cat or your proudest sewing project.

However, the same “law” applies to moments that are, let’s say, less than ideal. For example, having a brain fart on social media and sharing a bizarre status update, or going live on TV with an explicit item in the background.

The subreddit ‘Hilarious Cringe‘ is an excellent example of that. This online community is dedicated to collecting and immortalizing moments that make awkward seem cool.

#1 Um

Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe, x.com

#2 1st Submission

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: Morparscape

#3 Did You Not Read The Post?

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: mayhem_masterpiece, worseturns.tumblr.com

#4 A Big Truck

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Where Can I Cancel My Subscription

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: TheSphix, x.com

#6 The Typo Of The Century

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: Wurst_Case

#7 Poorly Placed Advertising

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: leg18

#8 Just A Normal Guy

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Sweet Job On The Photoshop

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: HIGHrolling98

#10 Will She Ever Find Love?

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: dirtymick87

#11 I Had To Yelp This Prison

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: bmorebirdz

#12 Always Give It Your All

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: chooksmaster, x.com

#13 Honest Mistake

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: Inamoratos

#14 Can’t Stop Laughing!

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: HIGHrolling98

#15 Meanwhile In India

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: LoneWolfShaz

#16 Oh S**t

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: MrWonanother

#17 The Spelling Mistake In This Textbook On Writing Specifically Warning Of Spelling Mistakes

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: TravellingSaffa

#18 Arr!

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: alibyte

#19 Damn

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: bolosdq

#20 Ground Coffee

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: mayhem_masterpiece, x.com

#21 Don’t Think I Want To Know What’s Going Through This Dude’s Mind

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: HIGHrolling98

#22 Gentleman

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: Longjumping-Ad9665

#23 I Was Looking At An Airbnb Listing

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: Colliersinternation

#24 Y Spit Tho

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: 0nceinalifetime

#25 A Snack In Appreciation Of Your Hard Work

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: puddypuddycat

#26 A Funny Street Name For You All

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: Important-Carry-816

#27 Combined City

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: Every_Shake1478

#28 “What’s Next? Mary Poppins With A Man, Barry Poppins?”

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: Catalystic_mind

#29 Hunter Wth

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: waldus-lacroix

#30 Apparently Elon Musk Is For Sale

30 Hilariously Cringy Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet

Image source: CryptographerOld4317

