50 Times People Were Genuinely Surprised By How Wholesome These Celebrities Are In Real Life

Celebrities are often called out for being cold and out of touch. But some of them go the extra mile to make regular folks happy even when the cameras are off and there are no paparazzi around to get them good publicity. Simply just because.
So when Reddit user Qazival asked other platform users to share memorable celeb encounters, many stepped up with better-than-expected stories.
From Ryan Gosling congratulating college graduates to Renee Zellweger volunteering for an animal rescue organization, continue scrolling to check out who the real protagonists are.
(While we can’t confirm 100% of these moments are real, these people are supposedly speaking from their own experiences.)
#1
I met Renee Zellweger and she was so much kinder than I ever could have imagined. This was when hurricane Harvey hit Texas. I was working at Austin Pets Alive and we took in thousands of animals from hard hit areas. It was insane. One day Renee Zellweger just showed up to volunteer. No warning, no fanfare. In fact, the only reason I noticed her is that she was wearing long sleeves and long pants and it was august in Texas. She spent a week volunteering. She did laundry, cleaned out poop covered crates, and drove vans of dogs from Houston to Austin (not a pleasant job with the smell and the barking). I hope this doesn’t get buried because she was truly amazing. So so nice and hardworking. The laundry room was next to my office so we became friendly over the week she was there. There are multiple news articles about this so it’s legit. Forever a fan.
Image source: arabelladfigg, wikimedia
#2
Robin Williams was shooting a film in my city he stopped by the nearest senior home just to say hello and take pictures with the residents. No other reason than to brighten up their day class act of a man. My grandma was a resident
Image source: c4WPGMB, wikimedia
#3
I was about 8 when I stumbled across Stephen King. He was in a rush getting out of a limo into a building, so I quick shouted “Mr. King I love Cujo!” He gave me a bemused smile and said “Who the hell let this kid read Cujo?!”
#4
I saw Keanu Reeves walking around LA a year ago and I asked for a picture. After the picture I said I like his shirt and he said he liked mine. I coincidentally had a bill and teds excellent adventure shirt on.
Image source: anon
#5
I met Ryan Reynolds before he became famous. I was in a stall in the ladies room of a restaurant and someone came in and used the stall beside me who was definitely not female. As I was washing my hands, he came out of the stall and gave me a puzzled look. Then he got a look on his face of absolute horror and checked to find out he was, indeed, in the ladies room. He apologized, I told him I wasn’t going to report him or anything.
Came back to the restaurant and scanned the place to see if I could find him. He wasn’t famous back then, but he was still cute as f**k. He spotted me looking for him and came over to chat. Very flirty and funny, we had a great conversation.
Six months later I started watching Two Guys, A Girl, and a Pizza Place and there he was. I’m glad he’s enjoyed so much success. He deserves it.
Image source: Delilore, Thomas Johnson
#6
When I was like 3 I met Barack Obama at the Iowa state fair, he spent 5 minutes listening to me tell a story about my f*****g tooth. My mom said that when he was talking to me it was like I was the only person in the world.
Image source: PokenalaYT, flickr
#7
Robin Williams was THE KINDEST human being as you’d expect. He used to ski where my family does. One day I was out in rather blizzardy conditions and my mom was sitting inside noticeably worried. He chatted with her and told jokes to relax her. Another time, someone was inside with crutches following a bad fall, and he just checked in on him to ensure he was ok and to ask if he needed anything. I am still gutted over his death as he truly was everything you’d expect.
Image source: linkcecum, wikimedia
#8
Sally Ride, the first American Woman in space.
I was in the fourth grade and I had a science project to do. My mom found out that Sally Ride would be in the tri-state area giving a lecture on her experiences as an astronaut. There were Q & A cards that were given at the beginning of the show and my mom filled on out without me knowing. She wrote “what would be the most interesting opinion/fact you could give a 4th grader who is doing a science project?” She answered how “she believed that there is no way we (humans) are alone in the galaxy.” After the show one of her back stage guys came up to me and my parents and said “I bet you are the one here for a science project (I was pretty much the only kid at the lecture) and asked if I would like to meet Sally. We got VIP passes and I met her back stage. She was really kind and soft spoken and my mom has the photo of us together.
Image source: pizzabagels1994, picryl
#9
Chadwick Boseman, who I met while I was working as an extra. We weren’t supposed to talk to the actors, but he struck up a conversation with me. Asked me how I was doing, told me I was doing a great job. He was a genuine, sweet person and an incredible talent.
Image source: Quietmeepmorp
#10
Dave Grohl (and the Foo Fighters) – met him and the band the night before they played a concert in our town. I was with a friend in a random a*s empty bar and all of the sudden they walk in and sit at a table. My friend freaked out and wanted to go over to them but I felt like “Naaahh leave them be.” But she couldn’t resist, took a convidence shot and walked over. She chatted with them for a few minutes and soon waved me over. I got over there as well and shook hands with everybody. Dave was really really nice and asked us if we would come to the show the next day, but of course, it was sold out months ago. He said not to worry and that he would put us on his guestlist. yadayada we kept talking for a few more minutes, but soon left, because we didn’t want to disrupt them too much. Even though they didn’t act as if we would bother them at all.
The next day went to the venue – we didnt have too much hope though. We thought he probably forgot but we wanted to try anyway. And who would have thought, he didnt forget, we were on his guestlist and we absolutely had the best time of our life. Dave Grohl really is the nicest person of rock ‘n’ roll!
Image source: The_Duke28, wikimedia
#11
Saw Ryan Gosling at my brothers graduation. His mom was graduating with a masters degree from same school. Ryan sat in front of me. He clapped for every kid who got on stage to get their diploma. I was so tired from such a long ceremony that I almost didn’t even clap for my brother.
Image source: yuri_yk, wikimedia
#12
I served on a jury with Robert Downey Jr., the case lasted about a week, he was the alternate juror but took copious notes and would happily chat with all of the fellow jurors during brakes. Very down to earth and pleasant guy.
Image source: 88LostInSpace, flickr
#13
David Beckham – not just a nice guy, but when his kids came to the secret event we were filming and some people spotted them, he came across and told the public who could see him that he’d do any photos or signings they liked, but to please leave his kids alone as they were not in the public eye and he wanted them to be afforded privacy. Good dad.
Image source: goldfishpaws, wikimedia
#14
A few years ago Tenacious D played a concert in Kuala Lumpur. The building the concert was in was pretty small, and there’s no way they made a lot of money from the show.
Despite that, after the show was over, Jack Black came back out on the stage and just chatted and joked around with people for like an hour. My buddy yelled out, “I love your shirt!” Jack Black yelled back, “I love your shirt! Trade me!” Then he took off his shirt and threw it to my buddy, who threw his shirt to Jack Black. Jack Black threw my friend’s shirt back after pretending to try it on (my friend is much thinner than Black, haha), and then told him to keep his shirt from the concert.
It was a great experience!
Image source: schoonerw, wikimedia
#15
Hugh Jackman.
He’s known for being nice but I didn’t expect him to be so genuine and actually keep the conversation going and to keep asking questions and showing interest. It must be exhausting considering how many people he meets every day, yet he is always on.
Image source: Ninerism, Gage Skidmore
#16
Johnny Depp is an absolute sweetheart. Worked as a stand-in for one of his films and they had me sitting in bleachers in the pouring rain while they did light measures and such. They brought out Johnny and he sat beside me to do blocking. They had an umbrella over him and he asked why they didn’t have one for me. They shrugged and dismissed it, but Johnny took his umbrella and held it over us both and asked if I was warm enough. He was very kind.
Image source: squirrellyamateur
#17
Brad Pitt is a top-notch guy in real life
I met him in Malta while he was filming Troy. I was guiding a group of students as a group leader on a holiday trip and we saw Pitt just walking out of a cafe. He took time to take lots of pictures with all the kids and was really nice to everyone. Among my group were a bunch of teenage girls who almost fainted. Hilarious day all around.
Image source: Heiminator, DoD News
#18
Met Jason Momoa at a con a few years back when I only knew him from Game of Thrones. His positive energy and sense of humour is very disarming despite him being so big and imposing.
Image source: NichS144, wikimedia
#19
I met Gordon Ramsay once at a book signing event, I was just walking around the area and ran into him on his free time. He was actually so nice and down to earth. Talked about food for a few minutes and how he’s liking his trip so far. Super nice guy and nothing like you see on his cooking shows
Image source: IDK-to-put, quotepark
#20
Met Elvis Presley in Las Vegas in august of 1972.
I was in the Navy stationed at point mugu California and drove to Vegas to see him live at the midnight show. I was in uniform alone and the maitre de sat me in a single seat center stage 3 seats from the stage. During the performance Elvis called me out and thanked me for my service and asked me what my job was and I replied I was an air traffic controller at point mugu California. He said man you have a stressful occupation for a young man. I told him ive waited all my life to see him in person and he thanked me and said enjoy the show.
I was 23 at the time and was so blown away he called me out.
Near the end of the show a man came up to me and asked me if id like to meet Elvis after the show and I replied are you serious? He said absolutely. He escorted me to back stage and to a room and after a while Elvis appeared showered and hyped up after his show. He sat down next to me and talked about his army service and wanted to know where I was from and what I was going to do spin discharge, how I liked serving my country and what music I listened to, about my parents and my sisters.
He was so down to earth and so polite. We spent 20 minutes or so just talking and he said he needed to get upstairs and try to unwind so he could sleep. I asked him for an autograph and he gave me one and a couple of autographed photos and Joe Esposito escorted me downstairs and I thanked him for his kindness and he told me Elvis enjoyed the meeting more than me.
I was so excited and it took me a month to come down off my buzz. He was absolutely so down to earth and really interested in what was going on in my life. I will remember this until the day I die.
It was the most exciting thing I’ve ever experienced in my life. I have so much respect for him and was devistated in 77 when I heard he passed away. Maybe we will see each other on the other side. I hope.
Image source: elvisfan66, Elvis Galery
#21
Michael Sheen – he does a lot of charity work for our shared hometown. I had no idea just how well known he was as a kid. Years ago he spent a night bowling with our youth club, it’s been a decade and I’m still blown away by how caring and genuine he was. He’s always doing something wonderful for the people in South Wales, and every time I hear about what he’s up to I still can’t believe my luck that I met him.
He’s the best of the Welsh.
Image source: RenegadeOwens, wikimedia
#22
Kristen Bell – one of the most sweetest, down to earth people you’ll ever meet.
I worked at a high end hotel spa and she came in on one of our most busiest weekends and was so patient. Most celebrities I encountered booked with aliases and through an assistant, she just called in on her own and booked as any other person would (this seems like the bare minimum, but I’ve had some super needy celebrity guests). She is also an EXTREMELY generous tipper. She is the exact person that she appears in tv interviews.
Image source: Hailey_i, wikimedia
#23
Mr. T.
When I was in high school (early 1990s) my friends and I worked at a golf course that was across the street from Mr. T’s house. During lunch, my friends and I would walk 5 minutes to the downtown area for lunch. One day while we are walking to lunch Mr. T was pulling into his gated driveway. We said “Hey Mr. T” and waved at him. He asked us what we were doing and after finding out we were going to lunch he invited us to have lunch with him since that is what he was doing.
We’re sitting on his patio eating grilled chicken with Mr. T telling stories about growing up poor and working really hard to earn what he had. He talked a lot about family and its importance to him. It was pretty surreal.
Mr. T was just the persona… he was actually a very funny, down-to-earth and truthfully empathetic guy. Every day after that whenever we would see Mr. T he would always say hi and take a few minutest to chat. And everything was always so positive. I always greatly respected him after that day.
Image source: Traxe33
#24
David Tennant
He is absolutely lovely. I’ve met him multiple times, due to my workplace. He once asked me to look after his coat and tipped me £50 for doing so, purely because Olivia Colman was with him at the time and, in her usual ditsy way (she is another gem of a human being!) accidentally dropped her coat on top of me! On another occasion, I had a long chat with him about Doctor Who, since I’m a massive fan of the show and have been for as long as I can remember. He is a brilliant example of how meeting a celeb you love doesn’t have to be a disappointment.
Image source: craalm13
#25
I worked at a bar in Hollywood and served lots of random celebrities. The best experience was Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth from GoT). She ordered a Guinness and handed me a $20. I went to get her change and she told me to keep it. She said she had worked in the service industry for years and new how hard the job can be. She paid for each of her drinks the same way all night. She was incredibly kind and generous. Rare in Hollywood.
Image source: malmac12019
#26
in 2017 I sat next to John Cusack on a 90 minute flight (just the two of us. I’d luckily been upgraded to business class). He was clearly trying to be incognito so I said nothing and gave him his space. Eventually he started engaging me and I got to gush about how big a fan I was, and even compliment him on his choreography in a scene in War Inc. He seemed genuinely thrilled with the compliment and started enthusiastically telling me about the training he does etc. Graciously agreed to a photo once we landed and as he was leaving he turned around to tell me to wish my mother a happy mother’s day (it was mother’s Day weekend). 10/10 awesome guy.
Image source: darthvirgin
#27
My dad was a waiter at a restaurant Leonard Nimoy (the original Spock) frequented back in the 80’s. He always tipped generously and even invited my dad to eat with him once. Overall a great guy. Heartbreaking to hear he died a few years ago
Image source: aaaaaaaaimnotanormie
#28
Tom Hiddleston. He was doing the press junket for Kong Island at the BBC and I was walking past on the way to work. I like his stuff so went over, got my phone out and said hello. We had a nice chat. Lovely guy. Bastard is better looking in real life than on screen.
Image source: Starman68
#29
I met Fred Rogers (Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood) several times.
He was exactly as nice and kind and wonderful as you’d think he was.
Image source: picksandchooses
#30
I got to spend a few hours hanging out with Jon Stewart. It was my life goal to be interviewed by him on the daily show. Well I am more than happy to say that he is as kind, warm, hilarious, and personable as you could ever imagine. Easily one of the highlights of my life.
#31
Daniel Radcliffe was genuinely nice. He actually asked us if we wanted a picture with him. Probably because he saw how star struck we were considering the odds of running into such a world renowned movie star in our city.
Image source: PandahOG
#32
I used to work in the music and film industry (as a grunt, when I was in my early 20s), so I’ve met a lot of celebrities.
George Clooney was the nicest one – SO down to earth, and would play practical jokes on the entire crew very regularly. He had these t-shirts made for every crew member to wear with the director’s picture on the cover of People’s “sexiest man alive”, lol. (This was not an attractive director – it was kind of a joke between them I guess.) He had his car drive people home if buses weren’t on schedule or whatever. He’d eat lunch with the crew rather than in his trailer.
I had the pleasure of working a show on a David Bowie tour he did in theatres. Every member of his band made a point to thank the crew members. IDK if Bowie himself did it but I wouldn’t be surprised.
Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) was also awesome and talked to everyone, didn’t act like she was even a celebrity in the least.
Image source: DTownForever, nicolas genin
#33
I can definitely attest that Michael Fassbender was a kind man who acted more excited to meet me than I was to meet him. Very satisfied by that experience!
Image source: gamedemon24, wikimedia
#34
I went to an Adio Shoes skate event at a mall in Oklahoma City. The Adio team skaters were all there signing merch and posters. Of all the skaters who were there, Bam Margera was the one I was most excited to meet. In my head I kept thinking, “This guy is going to slap me or say something mean, but it will be funny, that’s just who he is.” I get up to his table, kinda stutter a bit, and all I could say was, “I only skate Element boards and I love you.” Damnit I felt so stupid. 14 years old and I just embarrassed myself.
He replied, “I only skate Element too man, and I love you too.” He looks at my feet and I’m wearing the purple Bam Adio Shoes. “Your shoes are f****d though, you skate a lot?” I said, “Yeah every single day, unless it’s raining.”
If that guy didn’t just melt my heart right there.. He comes back with another pair of purple Bam Adio Shoes (too big for me at the time but that was fine) and signed the box. Then he brought me some rubber “Softrucks” so I could attach them to my board and skate indoors when it was raining. Then he grabbed a fresh Bam purple and white Element board, signed it, and handed it over. He told me, “Listen here f****r, you skate everyday. Don’t let anything hold you back. I hope one day I see you on TV too. Maybe we could skate together some time.”
That was over 15 years ago. I still hope to one day be able to skate with him, even if for only a few minutes.
Bam, I’m still waiting on you. I’m still skating :)
Image source: TheRuneCoon
#35
Nick Offerman is a gem of a human being. He came to my small college in an Illinois Suburb for a book tour thing and I was in an acapella group at the time and we were rehearsing in the building where he was doing the signing and he accidentally walked in on us and ended up staying to listen to a song, complimented us, hung out for 5 minutes and signed stuff for all of us. Super genuine, funny guy.
Image source: vinceole, wikimedia
#36
I was pulling weeds at the Sheraton Harbor Island hotel and Jimmy Stewart walks buy. They were filming one of the airport movies underwater scenes at North Island naval base nearby. I knew he was a Colonel in the army reserve, so I said “Howdy, colonel!” He said”Well howdy son!” We started talking, he lost track of the time, and they had to send someone to get him . He was the same in person as in the movies. To this day, one of my favorite movies is Harvey, with the 6 foot rabbit/pookah. RIP Mister Stewart. And thank you.
Image source: kai-ote
#37
I met Taylor Swift once. She invited random fans into her house. As I was getting my turn to meet Taylor, and enter her house, someone came up and said, “psssst Taylor, there’s no soap in the bathroom.” And I swear to God this woman looked MORTIFIED. She was so embarrassed to be throwing a party and not have out out any fresh soap for her guests. She apologized profusely. And made steps to go fetch some from upstairs, then someone stopped her and did it for her. It was a small moment, but it made me realize how humble she actually is. I kind of thought it was all a big act honestly. There was this other moment when she opened her fridge and was like “Do you want anything?” And I was like “HUH!?! This huge celebrity just asked me if I want like a snack from her fridge? What’s happening!?” Again. Small moment. But it was insane how normal she acted for her celebrity. Crazy..
Image source: TheBeeMovieLady
#38
Brie Larson.
I met her at ACE Midwest in 2019 – the first convention she’d ever done. I stroll up to the booth to get a photo taken with her, carrying a Cosmic Cube prop. I asked her to to hold it, she did, and we took the photo. As I was leaving, she looked at the camera guy and said “Wait, I have an idea. Can we take that again?”.
Worth noting that photos with her were something like $200 a pop, and you almost never get a retake unless it’s REALLY bad, so for her to ask for a second photo was pretty incredible.
Anyway, we take the second photo, this time with her tossing the Cube into the air. It came out AWESOME, and is still one of my favorite photo op pictures. I showed it to her later while getting her autograph, and she gushed over it for a bit.
I get that it’s at a con, but she was genuinely nice, really does love her fans, and came across much warmer than I expected.
Image source: monkeybiziu, wikimedia
#39
Stevie Wonder. He came in with his bodyguard to the restaurant I was an assistant manager at. I walked up and told him how much my mom loves him(my mom is one of the biggest Stevie wonder fans ever). I had an employee who also was a huge fan and looked up to him and his music as she is a musician. I told him I was going to grab her so she can get a picture with him if he was okay with that and he looks at me with a big frown and said “oh she came up and said hi but that the manager said she couldn’t take a picture with me”. I told him f**k that, I’m one of the managers so if anyone gets in trouble, I’ll take the blame. His face lit up and I got to take a selfie with Stevie wonder and so did that employee.
Image source: noahmbrady
#40
Weird Al. We got to do a meet and greet with him after a long show (and this guy works his a*s off in his shows – multiple costume changes and never stops moving). He was exhausted but took the time to chat with me about places to buy the kind of zoot suit he wore on stage. I told him about a place in Seattle and he told me about a place in St. Louis. Super nice even though he was so obviously worn out.
Image source: tikivic
#41
Met Mark Hamill at a comic book store in maryland back in 96. What a kind and friendly guy.
Image source: Metsfan_2112
#42
I mean, I expected Matthew McConaughey to be nice, but he was just so thoughtful and engaging, truly a great experience meeting him.
Image source: throw989
#43
Carlos Santana. I once read that you should never offer to shake the hand of famous musicians because they make their living with them and some people can be too aggressive with the hand crush. I approached him to quickly say I love his music and he took my hand into both of his and looked me directly in the eye to thank me and even asked a couple of questions about me.
Image source: anon
#44
Also i recall a comedian being impressed when he met Arnold Schwarzenegger. The man has a bodyguard who has to stop him from talking to a single fan for too long, otherwise he would have never stopped on time for the rest of the fans to get their turn to speak to him.
Imagine being so nice to your fans that you need someone to stop you…
Edit: Gabriel Iglesias a.k.a. Fluffy is the name of the comedian
Image source: Creeper4wwMann
#45
I’ve posted this before, but I used to work at a super posh rooftop club at a hotel in LA so I served a lot of celebrities. One day, a really pretty brunette in dark sunglasses came in during the day, with a friend and an older woman whom I presume was her mother. She looked familiar to me, but I didn’t recognize her until I spoke to her and heard her voice. I’d just finished watching Community. Alison Brie. I looked at her reservation. Schermerhorn. That’s her real last name. It was her.
Believe me when I tell you that woman is made of pure magic. It’s like she has a 15-foot aura around her that makes people in her vicinity feel special. I was just her waiter, and I’m not even an extroverted dude, but by the end of the day, we were talking in stupid accents, laughing like idiots, and she was treating me like an old friend. She even put a good word in for me with my manager before she left, which really meant a lot because I’d been struggling with the pace of that job. I try to see everything she’s in now. Definitely one of my favorite LA experiences.
Image source: MarvinLazer
#46
Not my story, but my uncle is a film editor who went out and had a drink with Kenneth Brannagh, who played Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter. He was apparently lovely.
If I remember correctly, my uncle said the same thing about Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid.
Image source: JollyCrBasket
#47
I worked with Mads Mikkelsen. He is the nicest person you will ever meet. Zero ego. Just a pleasure to work with.
Image source: bobgunman13
#48
The Rock was nicer than I’d heard he was. Super chill, kind, and even signed a couple of autographs for me to give my sisters.
Image source: nattiebroskette
#49
FAR kinder than you’ve been told: Peter Mayhew. Had the luck to meet him after a film premiere, this was shortly before he passed, so he was sitting in a mobility scooter rather than towering over everyone as he would have. I approached slowly so he could shoo me off, he smiled so I went for it. We talked for 10 or 15 minutes, I don’t recall a lot of it because my brain was screaming “THIS IS CHEWBACCA”, but he was unfailingly sweet and patient and kind.
As we parted he asked my name again, I told him and he held out those huge Chewbacca mitts*. I put my hands in his, he squeezed them gently and said “It was a pleasure meeting you, [name].”
*The new guy has to wear finger-extenders as part of the costume. Joonas’ fingers are at least 1.5″ shorter than Peter’s were.
Image source: l-emmerdeur
#50
I met Liam Hemsworth at a supermarket in a small coastal town in Australia earlier this year. I almost didn’t even notice it was him as he fit in seamlessly being the down to earth, laid back Aussie guy he is. He was super nice and genuine and even made an effort to thank the employees and the store’s security on his way out.
Image source: GuessComprehensive62
Follow Us