I’m Discovering My Gift Of Photography Just As Cancer Is Taking Away My Eyesight, And Here Are 14 Of My Best Nature Photos

In September 2020 I was told I had a 3cm tumor behind my eye, stage 4 Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, and had only a year to live. I started doing everything I could to bring joy to my life, including buying a camera to take up photography. I discovered a passion for capturing nature’s precious moments and spent a lot of my time searching and waiting for the next beautiful shot. Being completely present in each moment and capturing the beauty for others to share became my source of joy and a unique kind of meditation.
Since that horrible diagnosis, I have been losing vision in my right eye. I believe that the worse my eyesight gets, the better my photography gets – I don’t know how or why that is, but I will continue to bring moments of beauty to others with photography for as long as I am able to.
Please, if you can contribute to my Go Fund Me.
More info: rebeccamcqueenphotography.com | Facebook | Instagram
#1 Bee Wings
#2 Seagull At The Beach, Rottnest Island, Western Australia
#3 Dew On The Grass
#4 Kangaroos In The Fog
#5 Mama And Baby Quokka, Rottnest Island, Western Australia
#6 Peacock Chittering, Western Australia
#7 Fountain, Mandurah, Western Australia
I won a Gold Award for this image in my Photography Club competition
#8 Raven, Perth, Western Australia
#9 Willie Wagtail Takes A Dive!
#10 Emu Chittering, Western Australia
#11 Bee Bum, Perth, Western Australia
#12 Bee, Rockingham, Western Australia
#13 Peeking Quokka, Rottnest Island, Western Australia
#14 Quokka, Rottnest Island, Western Australia
