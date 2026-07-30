6 Celebrities Who Confessed To Having Cosmetic Procedures On Their “Lady Bits”, As Doctor Reveals Risks

Conversations like these were once whispered about. But nowadays, they are openly talked about onscreen, in movies, offline, online, and basically everywhere possible.
Celebrities have been candidly discussing cosmetic surgeries and procedures they have done to their lady bits for years now.
“Cosmetic operations and seeking solutions for cosmetic or physiological concerns are no longer viewed as taboo,” Prof Dr Fuat, who has over 30 years of experience as a plastic surgeon, told Bored Panda.
“The genital area was considered an extremely intimate subject for many years, and even talking about it could be difficult,” he added.
One celebrity shared how they got a procedure done to their lady land and charged it to her ex-husband’s credit card because he apparently “ruined” it in the first place.
Another engaged in some below-the-belt steaming on camera with her mother and daughter.
Dr. Fuat and Dr. Sinan, both associated with Longevita, noted that labiaplasty (reshaping or reducing the size of the labia to address aesthetic concerns or physical discomfort) remains the most commonly requested female genital cosmetic procedure.
The second would be a vaginoplasty, they said.
Regardless of the procedure, experts noted that there could be a variety of reasons behind why someone would opt for them.
“Many women who enquire about procedures such as labiaplasty are not motivated purely by appearance,” Dr Sinan told Bored Panda.
He added that, in many cases, enlarged or asymmetrical labial tissue can also cause physical discomfort, including irritation, rubbing, or discomfort during daily activities. Over time, these ongoing concerns may also begin to affect psychological well-being and self-confidence, he said.
Dr Fuat echoes this view, saying that changes in the labial area should not be considered solely aesthetic concerns.
“In many cases, the impact of labial changes on daily life is not easy to understand without personal experience,” Dr Fuat said. “It can be noticeable during exercise, certain movements, or s*xu*l intercourse. These are often the moments when patients realise the issue is not only aesthetic, but also functional.”
The cosmetic surgeon further noted that every patient’s case is different. But in many situations, the physical, cosmetic, and psychological aspects tend to feed into one another.
Here’s what celebrities have said about getting procedures done down south.
#1 The Kardashians
“This v*g*na laser” is apparently all that the Kardashians can talk about in their household.
Khloe Kardashian once claimed that her sisters found a way to tighten things down under after giving birth.
“My sisters, they’ve had kids, and there’s a v*g*na lasering thing to tighten it,” she said in a 2016 episode of Kocktails With Khloe.
“So in all my household, all they do is talk about this v*g*na laser,” she added.
The Kardashian sisters have done some wild things on camera for their reality TV show, including a “v*g*na smell-off.”
In a 2013 episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, the sisters tested Khloe’s theory of drinking pineapple juice to make their lady parts “sweeter.”
Apart from drinking pineapple juice, Khloe has previously suggested applying vitamin E to moisturize her intimate region.
Regarding the vagi**l lasering that the sisters apparently can’t stop talking about, Prof. Dr. Fuat said this procedure is often misunderstood because it’s frequently marketed as a cosmetic procedure, when in reality it’s a medical treatment that may be appropriate for certain symptoms.
“Vagi**l laser treatment uses controlled laser energy to stimulate the body’s natural healing response and collagen production. Some women seek it for vagi**l dryness associated with menopause or concerns about mild vagi**l laxity, but it isn’t suitable for everyone and the evidence for some of its advertised benefits is still evolving,” he said.
“Like any medical procedure, it carries potential risks, including burns, scarring, pain and infection,” she continued. “Symptoms such as pain or urinary problems can have many different causes, so a proper assessment and diagnosis should always come before considering treatment.”
Image source: kimkardashian, kourtneykardash
#2 Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith, 54, said she managed to make her lady parts look decades younger after undergoing three procedures.
“When I tell you my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I’m not kidding,” Smith told her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, on an episode of her Red Table Talk series in 2018.
“I’m talking about the outside. It looks like a little beautiful peach.”
During the episode, the Girls Trip star took her mother to meet Kelly Rainey, owner of the Vitality Institute of Agoura in Los Angeles, who performed the procedures for Smith.
“I was telling my mom, I actually had it for my bladder issues,” she said on the show. “Which completely went away after three treatments.”
Rainey took Banfield-Jones through a catalog of below-the-belt procedures, explaining different non-surgical procedures.
Her recommendations included vag**al rejuvenations, which is a procedure where the doctor uses a wand that moves in and out of the v*g*na, introducing heat that “stimulates cellular turnover.”
This “makes you feel younger again and it gets tighter and nicer and functions like it did when we were back in our 20s,” Rainey said.
The procedure helps tackle dryness, incontinence and pain during intimacy. She also said it would change the appearance on the outside.
Smith said it’s important for women to take care of their lady bits because “that’s our life force; it’s centered there.”
According to Dr. Fuat, vagi**l rejuvenation is not a single procedure but an umbrella term for a range of surgical and non-surgical treatments.
“The term ‘vagi**l rejuvenation’ can refer to several different procedures, including vagi**l tightening surgery, laser or radiofrequency treatments, and procedures on the external genital area. Because it’s such a broad term, patients should always ask exactly what treatment is being recommended.”
“The treatment can be tailored to each person’s symptoms and goals. However, every procedure carries risks, including bleeding, infection, scarring and ongoing pain, so it’s important to understand the potential benefits and limitations before making a decision.”
The plastic surgeon noted that the best results would result from careful treatment planning, choosing the most appropriate procedure for each individual, and having a thorough discussion about the expected benefits, limitations, and potential risks before treatment.
On another 2021 episode of the Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith gave viewers a live demonstration of vag**al steaming. And she teamed up with two of the people closest to her.
Flanked by her mother on one side and her daughter, Willow Smith, on the other, Smith said they were going to steam their delicate areas “on camera.”
The trio squatted and lowered their behinds over a bowl of steam.
She went on to explain that steaming “is an ancient practice that originated in Asia and Africa, and it was originally used to cleanse yourself after you’ve finished menstruating. I read somewhere that vag**al steams are like an aphrodisiac.”
Smith then reiterated the importance of “spending time with” your privates and showing it “appreciation and care.”
The practice of vagi**l steaming has gained significant popularity on social media. But Dr. Fuat said there is very little medical evidence to support the health claims often made about it.
“Vagi**l steaming involves sitting over warm herbal steam with the belief that it cleanses or rejuvenates the v*g*na. In reality, the v*g*na is naturally self-cleaning and doesn’t require steaming to stay healthy,” he said.
He noted that there is currently no “good-quality evidence” to show that vagi**l steaming provides the claimed benefits.
“My main concern is that hot steam can burn delicate tissue and disrupt the v*g*na’s natural balance, potentially leading to irritation or infection,” he said. “Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical advice rather than relying on social media wellness trends.”
Image source: Karwai Tang/Getty Images, jadapinkettsmith
#3 Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville got herself some brand new lady bits and charged it to her ex-husband’s credit card because he once claimed “it’s not what it used to be” after childbirth.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, was previously married to Eddie Cibrian and shares two sons, Mason and Jake, with him.
After Cibrian was caught having an affair with LeAnn Rimes, Glanville decided to take revenge by having her lady land tightened because he “ruined” it in the first place.
“I would ask Eddie from time to time if my v*g*na was the same after childbirth. He always said yes, except once,” Glanville wrote in her 2013 memoir Drinking & Tweeting and Other Brandi Blunders.
“He was actually quite vulgar,” she added.
So after their split in 2009, Glanville decided it was only fair for him to pay for a tightening procedure.
“Since Eddie had ruined my v*g*na for me, he could pay for a new one,” she wrote.
A week after her vagi**l rejuvenation surgery, “he was on the phone screaming, ‘What the f–k cost you $12,000? Did you get a nose job?’” she wrote.
“Yes. A nose job,” she responded to him and hung up, feeling like a virgin again.
The reality TV star claimed she was one of the first-ever patients to undergo a rejuvenation surgery down under.
“I had the actual surgery, not like these days. That was 2009,” she said earlier this month on the Unfiltered podcast, suggesting that patients have more non-surgical options these days for the same result.
Co-host James Maas chimed in, saying, “Brandi actually had the first v*g*na rejuvenation lift ever. She was the test patient.”
Glanville then clarified, saying she was probably the “first or the second.”
“I really was. I was with Dr. [David] Matlock. He was the pioneer for the surgery. He was the original doctor to do it,” she said.
“That was the only way … to be a virgin again. You know, I spit out two kids and [Cibrian] made a comment like, ‘It’s not what it used to be,’” she added.
Image source: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Rachel Strauss, brandiglanville
#4 Jenny Mollen
To have a “really cute” and “basic v*g*na” was what Jenny Mollen wanted.
The actress, 47, spoke earlier this year about getting a vaginoplasty, which she described as an “insane” procedure that she got “on a whim” during a spa trip to Austria with her friends.
“But then I had to commit to the bit,” she told Page Six during a May screening of Influenced in New York City.
The Crazy, Stupid, Love actress, who announced her separation from her husband of 18 years, Jason Biggs, in May, said she noticed how she had an “uneven v*g*na” in comparison to other women.
“I noticed, ‘Why is everyone’s v*g*na so even?’” she said.
In an Instagram video shared in May, Mollen took her followers on a visit to her obstetrician.
“My v*g*na lips are, like, not the same length. I just basically want to make the one that’s there, maybe I’m gonna, like, lop it off,” she told her viewers before adding, “I just want to have, like, a really cute, basic v*g*na.”
A vaginoplasty is a surgical procedure and should not be confused with the non-surgical treatments often marketed under the umbrella term vagi**l rejuvenation.
“Vaginoplasty is an operation that tightens the vagi**l canal by repairing the underlying muscles and, where needed, removing excess vagi**l tissue,” Dr. Fuat said.
The surgeon said some women consider it after childbirth if they feel the vagi**l tissues have stretched, while others choose it for personal or functional reasons.
“For the right candidate, vaginoplasty can help restore vagi**l support and tightness, particularly after childbirth or when vagi**l laxity is causing symptoms,” he said.
“However, like any operation, it carries risks such as bleeding, infection, scarring, changes in sensation and discomfort during recovery or intercourse, so a thorough consultation is essential before deciding on surgery,” he added.
Image source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, jennymollen
#5 Farrah Abraham
Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, 35, who has been open about her two b**b jobs, nose job, chin implants and other cosmetic procedures, had documented her vagi**l rejuvenation process on Instagram in 2017.
“Loving my lady parts!” she captioned a photo of herself at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center.
Sara Fowler, whose Instagram bio describes her as an Aesthetic Injection Specialist, was seen in the picture giving the TV personality an inspection down under.
At the time, the clinic had also shared a picture of Abraham getting the noninvasive procedure for her feminine care zone.
Meanwhile, Sara Fowler took the liberty of sharing more pictures of Abraham visiting the clinic to “rejuvenate her lady parts.”
“Like so many, she was a little nervous at first but quickly realized there is nothing to fear,” Fowler wrote in the caption.
Fowler then went on to explain that vagi**l rejuvenation with the clinic’s “Ultra Femme 360” is a non-invasive treatment that lasts for 30 minutes.
The pain-free procedure delivers “radio frequency to the underlying fibers, provoking the skin to produce NEW collagen.”
“As a result, women experience a dramatic increase in tightness and s*xu*l satisfaction,” she added. “This treatment also helps eliminate stress incontinence, a common issue for women who have given birth.”
Fowler was also generous enough to post an explanatory video along with the pictures of Abraham’s visit to the clinic.
She said that the procedure involves distributing “little wounds through radio frequency.”
This “kind of breaks up the collagen and forces it to restore during that healing process, so everything becomes tighter and you actually experience,” she explained.
“Like I’m 16 again?” Abraham chimed in.
“There you go, like you’re 16 again!” Fowler responded.
Fowler explained the procedure at their clinic and said Abraham was “a little nervous at first” but realized there was nothing to worry about.
Image source: MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images, farrahabraham
#6 Molly O’connell
Details about Molly O’Connell’s vagi**l surgery are scarce. But who paid for it became a hotly discussed topic on a season 11 episode of Southern Charm in 2025.
O’Connell was seen complaining to Venita Aspen about how Salley Carson had been “talking s**t” about [her] vagi**.”
A flashback scene captured Carson telling Rodrigo Reyes that O’Connell “got a new v*g*na” and asked, “Who do you think’s paying for it?”
O’Connell then told Aspen about Carson claiming that she has a boyfriend who “bought it for [her].”
In a twist that O’Connell didn’t see coming, Aspen then admitted she was the one who told Carson that she had gotten “a little nip-tuck.”
O’Connell then chided Aspen for gossiping about her but was quick to forgive her as well.
“I paid for it out of my account in 2019,” O’Connell clarified to her. “I’m very open about the things that I get done, but the one thing that I really didn’t want to tell the entire world was that I got my labia cut off, OK?”
Aspen went on to apologize and gave O’Connell a “pinky promise,” which she takes “very seriously,” not to do it again.
Later in the episode, O’Connell was seen confronting Carson for “talking s**t” about her intimate region.
“Sorry, I have a beautiful v*g*na,” a furious O’Connell was heard saying. “Leave me alone. Are you jealous? Go get yours done.”
Carson denied talking “s**t” about her lady bits and said, “I’m sure it’s great.”
She was later heard saying in a confessional: “What the f***? Venita’s the one [who] told me about the sugar daddy and the v*g*na. And I’m the one getting in trouble for talking s**t about it? I’ve never talked s**t about her v*g*na. I’m sure she has a lovely new v*g*na.”
Later, in December, Aspen shared an Instagram Story to issue a public apology to O’Connell for her “careless comment.”
She said she understood it wasn’t her place to share “the comment,” irrespective of the context.
“I did apologize right away, and if that apology came across too casual, I think it was because I didn’t want to draw more attention to a situation where she may have already felt uncomfortable or exposed,” she wrote.
“I’ve apologized to Molly privately since then and will continue to take responsibility for that moment and for what followed,” she continued.
Image source: mollyoconnell, mollyoconnell
Follow Us