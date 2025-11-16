TikTok User Compares Celebrity Photos Of How We Know Them Today To How They Looked In Their Youth (29 Pics)

A lot of older celebrities we know and love, or those who have passed away, are typically remembered, in terms of appearance, from a certain time period in their lives. For example, the legendary Marlon Brando is remembered by most for his role in The Godfather, and so, when most people think of Brando, they’ll imagine what he looked like in the Godfather era.
Here at Bored Panda, we were quite curious to see what these people used to look like in their youth. After all, a lot of us probably haven’t seen much footage of these celebrities before they became really famous. This list is based upon TikTok user h_e_i_d_ii’s series on what celebrities looked like when they were young. The series currently has 47 entries, with the most popular video having collected 5M views. Scroll down to see the list and consider voting for the entries that surprised you the most!
More info: TikTok
#1 Viggo Mortensen
Image source: kats onstage, Ernest
#2 Sophia Loren
Image source: Georges Biard, Robert Sullivan
#3 James Earl Jones
Image source: CuginoKyle, Glasgow Film Festival
#4 Gary Oldman
Image source: Sam, StudiocanalUK
#5 Diana Rigg
Image source: Doctor Who Spoilers, Gwydion M. Williams
#6 Marlon Brando
Image source: Paramount Pictures Alfran Productions, Lou Lea
#7 Sir David Attenborough
Image source: Bruce Detorres, BBC Studios
#8 Clint Eastwood
Image source: Siebbi, Scio Central School Website Photo Gallery
#9 Robert De Niro
Image source: David Shankbone, milo 3oneseven
#10 Chris Cornell
Image source: gdcgraphics, Soundgarden
#11 Jon Bon Jovi
Image source: slgckgc, Jonathan King
#12 Cherilyn Sarkisian ‘Cher’
Image source: Raph_PH, Joop van Bilsen / Anefo
#13 Charlie Chaplin
Image source: Insomnia Cured Here, pingnews.com
#14 Eddie Vedder
Image source: Nicolò Bonazzi, Pearl Jam
#15 Alain Delon
Image source: Premier.gov.ru, Reporters Associati & Archivi/Mondadori
#16 Donatella Versace
Image source: celebrityabc, donatella_versace
#17 Gordon Ramsay
Image source: gordonramsaysubmissions, gordongram
#18 Mickey Rourke
Image source: David Shankbone, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.
#19 Steven Tyler
Image source: Gage Skidmore, Aerosmith
#20 Heather Locklear
Image source: 20th Century Fox Television, Alan Light
#21 Anthony Kiedis
#22 Tony Curtis
Image source: John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com from Laurel Maryland, USA, Kira WestlandFollow
#23 David Gilmour
Image source: Jimmy Baikovicius, jean-pierre jeannin
#24 Prince William Arthur Philip Louis Mountbatten-Windsor
Image source: Frankie Fouganthin, Paisley Scotland
#25 Axl Rose
Image source: Ed Vill, Raul G.
#26 ‘slash’ Saul Hudson
Image source: digboston, Guns N' Roses
#27 Ozzy Osbourne
Image source: Chicks With Guns Magazine, Ted Van Pelt
#28 Brandon Cole ‘Bam’ Margera
Image source: Nikki Margera, Matt Rogers
#29 Janice Dickinson
Image source: BigBrother Junkie, Lloyd Klein
