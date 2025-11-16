TikTok User Compares Celebrity Photos Of How We Know Them Today To How They Looked In Their Youth (29 Pics)

A lot of older celebrities we know and love, or those who have passed away, are typically remembered, in terms of appearance, from a certain time period in their lives. For example, the legendary Marlon Brando is remembered by most for his role in The Godfather, and so, when most people think of Brando, they’ll imagine what he looked like in the Godfather era.

Here at Bored Panda, we were quite curious to see what these people used to look like in their youth. After all, a lot of us probably haven’t seen much footage of these celebrities before they became really famous. This list is based upon TikTok user h_e_i_d_ii’s series on what celebrities looked like when they were young. The series currently has 47 entries, with the most popular video having collected 5M views. Scroll down to see the list and consider voting for the entries that surprised you the most!

More info: TikTok

#1 Viggo Mortensen

Image source: kats onstage, Ernest

#2 Sophia Loren

Image source: Georges Biard, Robert Sullivan

#3 James Earl Jones

Image source: CuginoKyle, Glasgow Film Festival

#4 Gary Oldman

Image source: Sam, StudiocanalUK

#5 Diana Rigg

Image source: Doctor Who Spoilers, Gwydion M. Williams

#6 Marlon Brando

Image source: Paramount Pictures Alfran Productions, Lou Lea

#7 Sir David Attenborough

Image source: Bruce Detorres, BBC Studios

#8 Clint Eastwood

Image source: Siebbi, Scio Central School Website Photo Gallery

#9 Robert De Niro

Image source: David Shankbone, milo 3oneseven

#10 Chris Cornell

Image source: gdcgraphics, Soundgarden

#11 Jon Bon Jovi

Image source:  slgckgc, Jonathan King

#12 Cherilyn Sarkisian ‘Cher’

Image source: Raph_PH, Joop van Bilsen / Anefo

#13 Charlie Chaplin

Image source: Insomnia Cured Here, pingnews.com

#14 Eddie Vedder

Image source: Nicolò Bonazzi, Pearl Jam

#15 Alain Delon

Image source: Premier.gov.ru, Reporters Associati & Archivi/Mondadori

#16 Donatella Versace

Image source: celebrityabc, donatella_versace

#17 Gordon Ramsay

Image source: gordonramsaysubmissions, gordongram

#18 Mickey Rourke

Image source: David Shankbone, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

#19 Steven Tyler

Image source: Gage Skidmore, Aerosmith

#20 Heather Locklear

Image source: 20th Century Fox Television, Alan Light

#21 Anthony Kiedis

Image source: Raph_PH, Per Se

#22 Tony Curtis

Image source: John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com from Laurel Maryland, USA, Kira WestlandFollow

#23 David Gilmour

Image source: Jimmy Baikovicius, jean-pierre jeannin

#24 Prince William Arthur Philip Louis Mountbatten-Windsor

Image source: Frankie Fouganthin, Paisley Scotland

#25 Axl Rose

Image source: Ed Vill, Raul G.

#26 ‘slash’ Saul Hudson

Image source: digboston, Guns N' Roses

#27 Ozzy Osbourne

Image source: Chicks With Guns Magazine, Ted Van Pelt

#28 Brandon Cole ‘Bam’ Margera

Image source: Nikki Margera, Matt Rogers

#29 Janice Dickinson

Image source: BigBrother Junkie, Lloyd Klein

