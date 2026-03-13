Studio Ghibli Released 12 Free Backgrounds So That People In Your Zoom Meetings Would Think You Live In A Fantasy

With the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus, a lot of people are stuck at home, trying to adapt their environments for working remotely. Which often means finding a decent-looking home office space for your never-ending conference calls.
Luckily, most apps like Zoom, Skype, and Microsoft Teams give you the opportunity to replace your backdrop with an image of your choosing so you can cover up the mess behind you. Studio Ghibli saw this as a chance to help out their fans and released 12 free virtual backgrounds for video conferencing, featuring stills from the studio’s most famous films.
#1 My Neighbor Totoro
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#2 Spirited Away
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#3 Tale Of The Princess Kaguya
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#4 Kiki’s Delivery Service
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#5 The Secret World Of Arrietty
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#6 Howl’s Moving Castle
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#7 Princess Mononoke
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#8 Whisper Of The Heart
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#9 Castle In The Sky
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#10 Ponyo
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#11 Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind
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#12 From Up On Poppy Hill”
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