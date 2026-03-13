Studio Ghibli Released 12 Free Backgrounds So That People In Your Zoom Meetings Would Think You Live In A Fantasy

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With the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus, a lot of people are stuck at home, trying to adapt their environments for working remotely. Which often means finding a decent-looking home office space for your never-ending conference calls.
Luckily, most apps like Zoom, Skype, and Microsoft Teams give you the opportunity to replace your backdrop with an image of your choosing so you can cover up the mess behind you. Studio Ghibli saw this as a chance to help out their fans and released 12 free virtual backgrounds for video conferencing, featuring stills from the studio’s most famous films.

#1 My Neighbor Totoro

Studio Ghibli Released 12 Free Backgrounds So That People In Your Zoom Meetings Would Think You Live In A Fantasy

Image source: studioghibli

#2 Spirited Away

Studio Ghibli Released 12 Free Backgrounds So That People In Your Zoom Meetings Would Think You Live In A Fantasy

Image source: studioghibli

#3 Tale Of The Princess Kaguya

Studio Ghibli Released 12 Free Backgrounds So That People In Your Zoom Meetings Would Think You Live In A Fantasy

Image source: studioghibli

#4 Kiki’s Delivery Service

Studio Ghibli Released 12 Free Backgrounds So That People In Your Zoom Meetings Would Think You Live In A Fantasy

Image source: studioghibli

#5 The Secret World Of Arrietty

Studio Ghibli Released 12 Free Backgrounds So That People In Your Zoom Meetings Would Think You Live In A Fantasy

Image source: studioghibli

#6 Howl’s Moving Castle

Studio Ghibli Released 12 Free Backgrounds So That People In Your Zoom Meetings Would Think You Live In A Fantasy

Image source: studioghibli

#7 Princess Mononoke

Studio Ghibli Released 12 Free Backgrounds So That People In Your Zoom Meetings Would Think You Live In A Fantasy

Image source: studioghibli

#8 Whisper Of The Heart

Studio Ghibli Released 12 Free Backgrounds So That People In Your Zoom Meetings Would Think You Live In A Fantasy

Image source: studioghibli

#9 Castle In The Sky

Studio Ghibli Released 12 Free Backgrounds So That People In Your Zoom Meetings Would Think You Live In A Fantasy

Image source: studioghibli

#10 Ponyo

Studio Ghibli Released 12 Free Backgrounds So That People In Your Zoom Meetings Would Think You Live In A Fantasy

Image source: studioghibli

#11 Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind

Studio Ghibli Released 12 Free Backgrounds So That People In Your Zoom Meetings Would Think You Live In A Fantasy

Image source: studioghibli

#12 From Up On Poppy Hill”

Studio Ghibli Released 12 Free Backgrounds So That People In Your Zoom Meetings Would Think You Live In A Fantasy

Image source: studioghibli

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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