FBI Reveals Chilling Note And DNA Evidence Linking Tyler Robinson To Charlie Kirk Assassination

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, had allegedly written a chilling note declaring his intent to end Kirk before opening fire from a university rooftop, the FBI has confirmed.
The disturbing revelation was made public by FBI Director Kash Patel during a televised interview, where he disclosed the existence of a note uncovered at the home of Robinson’s romantic partner.
“I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,” the note read, according to Patel.
A note was discovered at Tyler Robinson’s romantic partner’s house, in which the shooter declared his intent to end Charlie Kirk
According to Patel, DNA positively linking Robinson to the crime scene has also been recovered.
One match was found on a towel wrapped around the bolt-action rifle believed to have been used in the attack. Another was recovered from a screwdriver left behind in the rooftop perch from which Kirk was fatally shot in the neck.
“The DNA hits from the towel and the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody,” Patel stated.
More DNA was discovered on the rifle itself, though further testing is required to determine whether it matches Robinson. The weapon had been abandoned in the woods following the assassination.
Kirk also left behind an incriminatory online footprint, characterized by Discord messages with members of a radicalized internet community
Kirk was hosting a live debate event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, when he was shot while answering questions from the crowd.
Over 3,000 attendees watched in horror as the conservative commentator flinched violently and collapsed.
Authorities later released security footage of a suspect seen fleeing a rooftop on campus wearing long sleeves, sunglasses, and a baseball cap.
The images quickly circulated online, reaching an online forum where Robinson and his acquaintances had allegedly planned the attack.
Robinson was tagged in Discord messages by members of his community.
“Tyler shot Charlie!” one user wrote in the group chat.
Robinson replied with a joke: “My doppelganger’s trying to get me in trouble.”
According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, the suspect continued engaging with the group until he ultimately admitted to the crime. Beyond planning, the group also showed signs of left-wing radicalization.
Robinson’s partner, a man in the middle of a transition, was fully cooperative with law enforcement
Governor Cox revealed that bullet casings found at the scene bore engraved phrases and that Discord messages tied to Robinson showed hostility toward Kirk.
The 22-year-old suspect, once a high school honor roll student who scored in the 99th percentile nationally, had reportedly become consumed by the internet’s darker corners.
His roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, was described as a “man in the middle of transitioning,” and noted as being particularly cooperative with law enforcement.
He was allegedly caught off guard by Robinson’s actions.
“He had no idea this was happening,” the governor said.
Robinson was previously admitted to Utah State University on a prestigious scholarship, but dropped out after one semester. He was enrolled in a technical college apprenticeship at the time of the attack.
Kirk’s widow, Erika, vowed to continue her late husband’s work
“There will be even more tours in the years to come,” she said. “His voice will remain and it will ring out louder and more clearly than ever.”
While not mentioning Robinson by name, Erika had a direct message for whoever was responsible:
“You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”
Investigators have searched the suspect’s home, recovered digital evidence, and confirmed Robinson was active on Discord in the hours following the incident.
Authorities continue working to establish a concrete motive, but say early indicators point to political extremism and possible online radicalization.
Robinson has, so far, refused to cooperate, but the actions of his immediate family, online forum community, and romantic partner have all reinforced his role in the crime.
Robinson faces capital m*rder, weapons, and obstruction of justice charges. He is scheduled for arraignment tomorrow (September 16).
