8 Celebrities Taking Revenge For You: I Turned Punny Last Names Into Drawings

by

It’s one thing to get celebrities to do your chores, but how about getting them to carry out revenge for you?

With Celebrity Revenge Services, the likes of Wesley Snipes, Britney Spears, and Glenn Close are at your vengeful service.

More info: bonniekimmerly.com

#1 Alicia Keys Your Cheating Boyfriend’s Car

#2 Britney Spears Your Ex-girlfriend’s Favourite Teddy Bear

#3 Glenn Close The Door In Your Rude Coworker’s Face

#4 Edward Burns Your Ex’s Books And Dvds

#5 William Hurt Your Worst Enemy’s Feelings Until They Cry

#6 Mc Hammer Nails Into Your Boss’s Voodoo Doll

#7 Wesley Snipes At Your Belittling Boss

#8 Ellen Page Your Ex-boyfriend And Embarrass Him Over The Intercom

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
