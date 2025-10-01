31 Photos of Celebrity Childhood Homes That Reveal Their Humble (Or Not-So-Humble) Beginnings

by

When we think of our favorite celebrities, we typically don’t picture them living in anything other than lavish homes and opulent estates. But before the glitz and glamour, many of them were once just regular kids growing up in the most ordinary homes. Surprisingly, some of the stars you might think came from humble beginnings actually lived in the lap of luxury from the very beginning. From actors to athletes, we’ve compiled this list of 31 childhood homes, which will give you a fun peek into the real places some stars once called home.

#1 Madonna

Image source: Raph_PH, Robert Kabbani

#2 Judy Garland

Image source: Eric Carpenter, Jonathunder

#3 Kanye West

Image source: David Shankbone, reddit.com

#4 Catherine, Princess Of Wales

Image source: Ian Jones, Aol.com

#5 Elvis Presley

Image source: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Inc., Markuskun

#6 Hayden Panettiere

Image source: Tabercil, ellissothebysrealty

#7 James Taylor

Image source: Columbia Records, taylorchildhoodhome.com

#8 Arnold Schwarzenegger

Image source: Governo do Estado de São Paulo, Sancto-NL

#9 Taylor Swift

Image source: Jana Beamer, zillow.com

#10 Rihanna

Image source: DoD News, Ulises Icardi

#11 Beyoncé

Image source: Raph_PH, zillow.com

#12 Angelina Jolie

Image source: Harald Krichel, zillow.com

#13 Gwyneth Paltrow

Image source: Andrea Raffin, Robert Lawrence Edie of Compass

#14 John Lennon

Image source: Tony Barnard, Los Angeles Times, Havaska

#15 Miley Cyrus

Image source: Raph_PH, TopTenRealEstateDeals

#16 Liza Minnelli

Image source: Creative Management Associates (CMA), Beverly Hills Heritage

#17 Nina Simone

Image source: Ron Kroon for Anefo, National Trust for Historic Preservation

#18 Michael Jackson

Image source: Matthew Rolston; Distributed by Epic Records, branch_treeservicerochesterny

#19 Muhammad Ali

Image source: Ira Rosenberg, Matt Stone/The C-J

#20 Harry Styles

Image source: Fiona McKinlay, House Price UK

#21 Jennifer Lopez

Image source: Everwest, thebronxnative

#22 Kurt Cobain

Image source: Alice Wheeler, Nirvanna – Tribute to Nirvana

#23 Charlotte Gainsbourg

Image source: Harald Krichel , Jeanne Menjoulet

#24 Ariana Grande

Image source: Barbie Simons, reddit.com

