These 88 Cats With Unique Markings Might Be The Coolest Thing Ever

Here at Bored Panda, we firmly believe that every animal is unique, every pet is adorable, and there never ever could be enough cute cats, squishy doggos, and majestic horses. However, we also acknowledge the fact that some animals can still be a little bit more stunning or unique than the rest, especially when it comes to adorable cats (is it obvious that we’re team cats over here?). To prove our point, we did some digging, scoured the internet for cat photos, gathered all the cats with unique markings that have ever graced the internet with their presence, and rounded up their likenesses in this one mega-cute list.
We’re used to seeing tabby cats, single-colored cats, two-colored, or even three-colored felines, but these are purely unusual cats with unique markings that you’re about to see on our list. Turns out, the limit does not exist when it comes to cat fur colors! So, besides such classy cat markings as a Musketeer-like mustache or ever-surprised eyebrows, you’ll see some legendary felines with tuxedos, two-faced chimeras, tabbies wearing slippers, and the craziest cat fur color combinations you never knew existed. Yup, it’s that exciting! And although cats aren’t the only animals to have unique fur markings, somehow, with cats, it always comes with a huge bonus of cuteness, fluffiness, and general feelings of awe. And honestly, we could do with way more of that in our lives!
Without any further ado – let us present you our top picks of cats with crazy fur markings! You know the drill, right? First, you scroll down, then you reach the submissions, spend a couple of minutes ooooh-ing and awww-ing, give your vote for the most adorable cats, and then share this glorious list with anyone who needs a little feel-good content in their day.
#1 Panda Cat Is Really Friendly
Image source: EdenBlade47
#2 Very Rare Cat Coat Pattern
Image source: Wanwisa Pingchai
#3 This Is My Cat Paco. I Also Call Her Exclamation Butt
Image source: slayrgerl
#4 My Cat Has A Fur Bat-Signal
Image source: battousaiyngwie
#5 The Patterns On My Cat Form Another Cat
Image source: TheUncannyAvenger
#6 Friend’s Cat Has A Number 1 On Its Forehead
Image source: kramlite
#7 The Way My Cat’s Fur Lines Up When He’s Asleep
Image source: TheKoalifications
#8 This Cat Has A Moustache, Your Point Is Irrelevant
#9 When Mom Cuts Your Hair
Image source: Xander Tsai
#10 Colonel Meow. Adored By Many, Feared By Many More
Image source: javier_aeoa
#11 Heart Marked Mitten!
Image source: Champion-Of-Midgard
#12 I Don’t Know When He Tattooed Totoro On Belly
Image source: Curlysnow0915
#13 My Cat Has A Lightning Bolt On Her Forehead
Image source: TheThingInTheCorner
#14 All 4 Of My Cats Paws Have Unique Black/Pink Combinations
Image source: IAmAHiggsBoson
#15 When Your Boss Asks You To Stay Late On A Friday
Image source: samhaseyebrowsVerified
#16 Sirius The Happy Cat!
Image source: happycatSirius
#17 Both Sides Of The Kitten Are Grumpy Today
Image source: wendytwofacescat
#18 Cat Has A Smiley Face On It’s Back
Image source: _Cowley
#19 My Aunts Cat Has The Word No Circled In His Fur Pattern
Image source: 04SHADOWRIDER
#20 If Cats Would Wear Pants, Would They Wear Them Like This?
Image source: rinoegamyer
#21 Tan The Charcoal Bengal
Image source: Heo So Won
#22 Both Siblings Have Hearts, So Cute
Image source: dodomi555
#23 One Dot!
Image source: pal_2021.5.8
#24 Harvey Did A Great Job Connecting The Two Halves Of A Heart
Image source: theboyseamus
#25 Spookyseason
Image source: littleladylily_
#26 Tuoura Is A Very Serious Gentleman
Image source: Net Assist
#27 Happy Zoë Day From Both Of Us
Image source: izzyandthefluff
#28 Looks Like A Cartoon Bomb Blew Up In Her Face
Image source: theraidparade
#29 Henlo! I’m Vincent Vangatogh
Image source: vincentvangatogh
#30 That’s A Perfect Circle!
Image source: pchisa
#31 Moonwee Has Some Cool Eyeshadow
Image source: Park Hwi Myeong
#32 This Cat At My Local Shelter Has A Mustache And Goatee
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Cat Has A Bush
Image source: BarrelOfDuckVaginas
#34 Hard To Throw Out A Box When Greta Fits So Perfectly In There
Image source: goth_with_smooshy_cats
#35 Cutie
Image source: _doggy_valentina
#36 Moustache Airlines Welcome You On Board The Flight
Image source: tomo96488273
#37 New Makeup Style
Image source: yuk1530
#38 Since I Was Little, This Is My Favorite Spot!
Image source: felekandzoe
#39 The Pattern On My Cats Head Looks Like Sauron
Image source: RobSpot89
#40 Moe Has A Bowl Cut
Image source: moehoward_
#41 Keith Is A Certified Cow
Image source: keith_the_cat_cow
#42 T-Rex Cat
Cat outside of work had a T-Rex on one side. But then the cat turned around and had another T-Rex, but that one is eating something
Image source: halofhurt
#43 Foldable Heart Baby
Image source: yukareo_stone
#44 Can You See The Heart?
Image source: shizukuru_no_heya
#45 His Tail Has A Unique Line Around It!
Image source: Hansol Kim
#46 Jack Holstein Wears His Heart On His Fur
Image source: jack2019rescuecat
#47 Feeling Skeptical. Might Delete Later
Image source: cl3m3ntin3cat
#48 Is That A Maple Leaf On Your Stomach?
Image source: Yoon Ye Seul
#49 Heart!
Image source: mimi_ai81
#50 Apollo Has Some Great Face Contour
Image source: Kaly Foote
#51 Kitty Must Enjoy Eating A Lot
Image source: bart_svenson
#52 Gori Has An Arrow On His Face!
Image source: Kang Shi On
#53 Hua And Nan Have The Most Adorable Heart Cats
Image source: ue_hua_nan
#54 Kei Cat
Image source: keitanbenitan
#55 Bicycle Horn Cat?
Image source: Fairyofoz
#56 Heart With A Trail!
Image source: uni_uni_0905
#57 Cat Sharing Love In Rehovot, Israel
Image source: utkalfinch
#58 Dot Dot Dot
Image source: tatyanatomorashka
#59 Enjoy Some Pictures Of My Cat Because I Think She Looks Unique!
Image source: moonjelly1017
#60 Patterns Are Slowly Mixing Into One Another
Image source: hanatubamomo
#61 Maybe Ragamuffin Is A Two Face Cat!
Image source: yunoolaff
#62 Eyes Up Here
Image source: Jenny Brown
#63 The Ears Have Patterns Too!
Image source: firstkittyonthemoon
#64 Tiny Little Markings On The End Of Her Beans Look Like A Cute Manicure
Image source: quii_muii
#65 Batman, The Duke Of Batcave
Image source: mrbatmancat
#66 This Cat Looks Likes It’s Wearing White Tights
Image source: shermangiftbasket
#67 I Have The Heated Blanket Switched On And Margaret Loves It
Image source: missdebj
#68 Almost Like That Can Of Tuna Is Shining A Light And Snout Is Casting A Shadow
Image source: sakurasakura560
#69 Is There A More Appropriate Picture Of Our Sweet Belle On This Day
Image source: annies_avenue
#70 Almost Yin Yang!
Image source: Choi Seo Hee
#71 Kitty Has Some Patterns You Must Look Twice At Or You’ll Think One Leg Is Twice The Size
Image source: Lucy Sepulveda
#72 Do You Know How These Photos Are Taken? My Human Makes Annoying Sounds And When I Look At Her, She Waves A Branch
Image source: lucifers_catventures
#73 Geometric Kitten Alert
Image source: simba200713
#74 What A Friendly Look
Image source: _olobori_
#75 The Bright And The Dark Side Of Luna The Cat
Image source: The Goathouse Refuge
#76 Be Afraid
Image source: Aubrey Vanlue
#77 2 Connected Hearts!
Image source: littlest_cerise
#78 When You Tan, But There Was A Shadow On You
Image source: unico_exotic
#79 Cowboy’s Unique Speckles!
Image source: maddicatdog
#80 Bbobbi Has A C Marking Next To His Eye
Image source: nomon_cats
#81 He Has A Unique Color
Image source: link_787
#82 Leo Is Going To A Masquerade
Image source: Lee Myeong Hee
#83 Geometric Shape Little Face
Image source: rich___rije
#84 Dalle’s Patterns Match Up So Well
Image source: daldong_family
#85 Morae Has A Spot, That Lines Up Perfectly With Her Side And Her Paw
Image source: Lee Chang Min
#86 Almost 2 Hearts!
Image source: jack2019rescuecat
#87 Emo Kitten
Image source: min_kang88
#88 Heart Of Flowers
Image source: ue_hua_nan
