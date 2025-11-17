These 88 Cats With Unique Markings Might Be The Coolest Thing Ever

Here at Bored Panda, we firmly believe that every animal is unique, every pet is adorable, and there never ever could be enough cute cats, squishy doggos, and majestic horses. However, we also acknowledge the fact that some animals can still be a little bit more stunning or unique than the rest, especially when it comes to adorable cats (is it obvious that we’re team cats over here?). To prove our point, we did some digging, scoured the internet for cat photos, gathered all the cats with unique markings that have ever graced the internet with their presence, and rounded up their likenesses in this one mega-cute list.

We’re used to seeing tabby cats, single-colored cats, two-colored, or even three-colored felines, but these are purely unusual cats with unique markings that you’re about to see on our list. Turns out, the limit does not exist when it comes to cat fur colors! So, besides such classy cat markings as a Musketeer-like mustache or ever-surprised eyebrows, you’ll see some legendary felines with tuxedos, two-faced chimeras, tabbies wearing slippers, and the craziest cat fur color combinations you never knew existed. Yup, it’s that exciting! And although cats aren’t the only animals to have unique fur markings, somehow, with cats, it always comes with a huge bonus of cuteness, fluffiness, and general feelings of awe. And honestly, we could do with way more of that in our lives!

Without any further ado – let us present you our top picks of cats with crazy fur markings! You know the drill, right? First, you scroll down, then you reach the submissions, spend a couple of minutes ooooh-ing and awww-ing, give your vote for the most adorable cats, and then share this glorious list with anyone who needs a little feel-good content in their day.

#1 Panda Cat Is Really Friendly

Image source: EdenBlade47

Image source: EdenBlade47

#2 Very Rare Cat Coat Pattern

Image source: Wanwisa Pingchai

Image source: Wanwisa Pingchai

#3 This Is My Cat Paco. I Also Call Her Exclamation Butt

Image source: slayrgerl

Image source: slayrgerl

#4 My Cat Has A Fur Bat-Signal

Image source: battousaiyngwie

Image source: battousaiyngwie

#5 The Patterns On My Cat Form Another Cat

Image source: TheUncannyAvenger

Image source: TheUncannyAvenger

#6 Friend’s Cat Has A Number 1 On Its Forehead

Image source: kramlite

Image source: kramlite

#7 The Way My Cat’s Fur Lines Up When He’s Asleep

Image source: TheKoalifications

Image source: TheKoalifications

#8 This Cat Has A Moustache, Your Point Is Irrelevant

These 88 Cats With Unique Markings Might Be The Coolest Thing Ever

#9 When Mom Cuts Your Hair

Image source: Xander Tsai

Image source: Xander Tsai

#10 Colonel Meow. Adored By Many, Feared By Many More

Image source: javier_aeoa

Image source: javier_aeoa

#11 Heart Marked Mitten!

Image source: Champion-Of-Midgard

Image source: Champion-Of-Midgard

#12 I Don’t Know When He Tattooed Totoro On Belly

Image source: Curlysnow0915

Image source: Curlysnow0915

#13 My Cat Has A Lightning Bolt On Her Forehead

Image source: TheThingInTheCorner

Image source: TheThingInTheCorner

#14 All 4 Of My Cats Paws Have Unique Black/Pink Combinations

Image source: IAmAHiggsBoson

Image source: IAmAHiggsBoson

#15 When Your Boss Asks You To Stay Late On A Friday

Image source: samhaseyebrowsVerified

Image source: samhaseyebrowsVerified

#16 Sirius The Happy Cat!

Image source: happycatSirius

Image source: happycatSirius

#17 Both Sides Of The Kitten Are Grumpy Today

Image source: wendytwofacescat

Image source: wendytwofacescat

#18 Cat Has A Smiley Face On It’s Back

Image source: _Cowley

Image source: _Cowley

#19 My Aunts Cat Has The Word No Circled In His Fur Pattern

Image source: 04SHADOWRIDER

Image source: 04SHADOWRIDER

#20 If Cats Would Wear Pants, Would They Wear Them Like This?

Image source: rinoegamyer

Image source: rinoegamyer

#21 Tan The Charcoal Bengal

Image source: Heo So Won

Image source: Heo So Won

#22 Both Siblings Have Hearts, So Cute

Image source: dodomi555

Image source: dodomi555

#23 One Dot!

Image source: pal_2021.5.8

Image source: pal_2021.5.8

#24 Harvey Did A Great Job Connecting The Two Halves Of A Heart

Image source: theboyseamus

Image source: theboyseamus

#25 Spookyseason

Image source: littleladylily_

Image source: littleladylily_

#26 Tuoura Is A Very Serious Gentleman

Image source: Net Assist

Image source: Net Assist

#27 Happy Zoë Day From Both Of Us

Image source: izzyandthefluff

Image source: izzyandthefluff

#28 Looks Like A Cartoon Bomb Blew Up In Her Face

Image source: theraidparade

Image source: theraidparade

#29 Henlo! I’m Vincent Vangatogh

Image source: vincentvangatogh

Image source: vincentvangatogh

#30 That’s A Perfect Circle!

Image source: pchisa

Image source: pchisa

#31 Moonwee Has Some Cool Eyeshadow

Image source: Park Hwi Myeong

Image source: Park Hwi Myeong

#32 This Cat At My Local Shelter Has A Mustache And Goatee

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Cat Has A Bush

Image source: BarrelOfDuckVaginas

Image source: BarrelOfDuckVaginas

#34 Hard To Throw Out A Box When Greta Fits So Perfectly In There

Image source: goth_with_smooshy_cats

Image source: goth_with_smooshy_cats

#35 Cutie

Image source: _doggy_valentina

Image source: _doggy_valentina

#36 Moustache Airlines Welcome You On Board The Flight

Image source: tomo96488273

Image source: tomo96488273

#37 New Makeup Style

Image source: yuk1530

Image source: yuk1530

#38 Since I Was Little, This Is My Favorite Spot!

Image source: felekandzoe

Image source: felekandzoe

#39 The Pattern On My Cats Head Looks Like Sauron

Image source: RobSpot89

Image source: RobSpot89

#40 Moe Has A Bowl Cut

Image source: moehoward_

Image source: moehoward_

#41 Keith Is A Certified Cow

Image source: keith_the_cat_cow

Image source: keith_the_cat_cow

#42 T-Rex Cat

Cat outside of work had a T-Rex on one side. But then the cat turned around and had another T-Rex, but that  one is eating something

Image source: halofhurt

Image source: halofhurt

#43 Foldable Heart Baby

Image source: yukareo_stone

Image source: yukareo_stone

#44 Can You See The Heart?

Image source: shizukuru_no_heya

Image source: shizukuru_no_heya

#45 His Tail Has A Unique Line Around It!

Image source: Hansol Kim

Image source: Hansol Kim

#46 Jack Holstein Wears His Heart On His Fur

Image source: jack2019rescuecat

Image source: jack2019rescuecat

#47 Feeling Skeptical. Might Delete Later

Image source: cl3m3ntin3cat

Image source: cl3m3ntin3cat

#48 Is That A Maple Leaf On Your Stomach?

Image source: Yoon Ye Seul

Image source: Yoon Ye Seul

#49 Heart!

Image source: mimi_ai81

Image source: mimi_ai81

#50 Apollo Has Some Great Face Contour

Image source: Kaly Foote

Image source: Kaly Foote

#51 Kitty Must Enjoy Eating A Lot

Image source: bart_svenson

Image source: bart_svenson

#52 Gori Has An Arrow On His Face!

Image source: Kang Shi On

Image source: Kang Shi On

#53 Hua And Nan Have The Most Adorable Heart Cats

Image source: ue_hua_nan

Image source: ue_hua_nan

#54 Kei Cat

Image source: keitanbenitan

Image source: keitanbenitan

#55 Bicycle Horn Cat?

Image source: Fairyofoz

Image source: Fairyofoz

#56 Heart With A Trail!

Image source: uni_uni_0905

Image source: uni_uni_0905

#57 Cat Sharing Love In Rehovot, Israel

Image source: utkalfinch

Image source: utkalfinch

#58 Dot Dot Dot

Image source: tatyanatomorashka

Image source: tatyanatomorashka

#59 Enjoy Some Pictures Of My Cat Because I Think She Looks Unique!

Image source: moonjelly1017

Image source: moonjelly1017

#60 Patterns Are Slowly Mixing Into One Another

Image source: hanatubamomo

Image source: hanatubamomo

#61 Maybe Ragamuffin Is A Two Face Cat!

Image source: yunoolaff

Image source: yunoolaff

#62 Eyes Up Here

Image source: Jenny Brown

Image source: Jenny Brown

#63 The Ears Have Patterns Too!

Image source: firstkittyonthemoon

Image source: firstkittyonthemoon

#64 Tiny Little Markings On The End Of Her Beans Look Like A Cute Manicure

Image source: quii_muii

Image source: quii_muii

#65 Batman, The Duke Of Batcave

Image source: mrbatmancat

Image source: mrbatmancat

#66 This Cat Looks Likes It’s Wearing White Tights

Image source: shermangiftbasket

Image source: shermangiftbasket

#67 I Have The Heated Blanket Switched On And Margaret Loves It

Image source: missdebj

Image source: missdebj

#68 Almost Like That Can Of Tuna Is Shining A Light And Snout Is Casting A Shadow

Image source: sakurasakura560

Image source: sakurasakura560

#69 Is There A More Appropriate Picture Of Our Sweet Belle On This Day

Image source: annies_avenue

Image source: annies_avenue

#70 Almost Yin Yang!

Image source: Choi Seo Hee

Image source: Choi Seo Hee

#71 Kitty Has Some Patterns You Must Look Twice At Or You’ll Think One Leg Is Twice The Size

Image source: Lucy Sepulveda

Image source: Lucy Sepulveda

#72 Do You Know How These Photos Are Taken? My Human Makes Annoying Sounds And When I Look At Her, She Waves A Branch

Image source: lucifers_catventures

Image source: lucifers_catventures

#73 Geometric Kitten Alert

Image source: simba200713

Image source: simba200713

#74 What A Friendly Look

Image source: _olobori_

Image source: _olobori_

#75 The Bright And The Dark Side Of Luna The Cat

Image source: The Goathouse Refuge

Image source: The Goathouse Refuge

#76 Be Afraid

Image source: Aubrey Vanlue

Image source: Aubrey Vanlue

#77 2 Connected Hearts!

Image source: littlest_cerise

Image source: littlest_cerise

#78 When You Tan, But There Was A Shadow On You

Image source: unico_exotic

Image source: unico_exotic

#79 Cowboy’s Unique Speckles!

Image source: maddicatdog

Image source: maddicatdog

#80 Bbobbi Has A C Marking Next To His Eye

Image source: nomon_cats

Image source: nomon_cats

#81 He Has A Unique Color

Image source: link_787

Image source: link_787

#82 Leo Is Going To A Masquerade

Image source: Lee Myeong Hee

Image source: Lee Myeong Hee

#83 Geometric Shape Little Face

Image source: rich___rije

Image source: rich___rije

#84 Dalle’s Patterns Match Up So Well

Image source: daldong_family

Image source: daldong_family

#85 Morae Has A Spot, That Lines Up Perfectly With Her Side And Her Paw

Image source: Lee Chang Min

Image source: Lee Chang Min

#86 Almost 2 Hearts!

Image source: jack2019rescuecat

Image source: jack2019rescuecat

#87 Emo Kitten

Image source: min_kang88

Image source: min_kang88

#88 Heart Of Flowers

Image source: ue_hua_nan

Image source: ue_hua_nan

