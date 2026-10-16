Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

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Cats have a special talent for making even the simplest expressions look hilarious. Whether they’re staring at us with enormous eyes, looking completely unimpressed, or pulling the strangest faces, our feline friends never seem to run out of ways to entertain us. Artist Albeniz Rodriguez takes these amusing moments to another level by transforming cats into colorful, exaggerated caricatures that highlight their unique personalities.

If Rodriguez’s playful style looks familiar, it’s because we’ve featured his hilarious dog caricatures here on Bored Panda before. This time, however, cats are taking center stage. By playing with proportions, enlarging eyes, and emphasizing unusual facial features, the artist creates charming illustrations that look like characters straight out of an animated movie.

Scroll down to enjoy these amusing feline creations, upvote your favorites, and let us know in the comments which caricature reminds you most of your own cat!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1

Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

#2

Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

#3

Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

#4

Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

#11

Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

#12

Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

#15

Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

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Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

#29

Artist Illustrates Cats In His Fun And Exaggerated Caricatures (29 Pics)

Image source: albeniz_rodriguez

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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