The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar “The Abyss Pub” Which Was Designed By Us

by

We have designed this bar in Italy, inspired by Kraken, which is perhaps the largest monster ever imagined by mankind. In Nordic folklore, it was said to haunt the seas from Norway through Iceland and all the way to Greenland. Of course, to be worth its salt, a monster needs to have a taste for human flesh.

But despite its fearsome reputation, the monster could also bring benefits: it swam accompanied by huge schools of fish that cascaded down its back when it emerged from the water. Brave fishermen could thus risk going near the beast to secure a bounteous catch. The history of the Kraken goes back to an account written in 1180 by King Sverre of Norway.

As with many legends, the Kraken started with something real, based on sightings of a real animal, the giant squid. For the ancient navigators, the sea was treacherous and dangerous, hiding a horde of monsters in its inconceivable depths. Any encounter with an unknown animal could gain a mythological edge from sailors’ stories. After all, the tale grows in the telling.

The Kraken had a knack for harassing ships and many pseudoscientific reports (including official naval ones) said it would attack vessels with its strong arms. If this strategy failed, the beast would start swimming in circles around the ship, creating a fierce maelstrom to drag the vessel.

More info: 6sense.ro | Facebook

Legends say that the Kraken could devour a ship’s entire crew at once

The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us

The structure of the tentacles is based on a cardan cross system, which facilitated their installation

The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us

Each tentacle has a length of 9 meters

The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us

We intended to give life to the sea monster by using several elements that would suggest its dynamic: the position of the tentacles, the spears that pierce it’s arms

The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us

With the help of 10 projectors, we have created the 3D illusion of the sea in motion

The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us

The sofas are lying underneath the 3 boats we created from scratch

The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us
The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us
The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us

According to the myth, we wanted to create the struggle between monster and boat

The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us

One of the sea monsters arms was placed in a way that suggests he is pulling the boat down with him into the abyss!

The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us

Spot lanterns, suitcase shelves, piano shelf, found again a purpose here

The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us
The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us

The front of the bar is inspired from a pipe organ

The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us

Some vintage objects were repurposed to find them other roles

The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us

We transformed this oil lamps, into ambiental lamps with a spotlight at the base

The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us
The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us
The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us

Fresh air, 5 cents only! :)

The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us

The hourglass and the clocks, will always remind you to go home if you had to many beers…

The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us
The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us

The concept sketches, were the most fun to create :)

The Kraken Found A Sanctuary In This Underwater-Themed Bar &#8220;The Abyss Pub&#8221; Which Was Designed By Us

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Dexter” Season 9 Poster is Unfortunately a Hoax
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2018
The Australian Firefighters Calendar: 50 Times Firefighters Melted Hearts With Kittens
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2025
Ex-Husband Hides Stage 3 Prostate Cancer From Fam, Ex-Wife Learns Accidentally Through His Mail
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
6 Times Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing Was The Heart Of ‘Friends’
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2023
Bio Father Refuses To Pay Child Support, Gets Sued For $350K And Loses The Case
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
All My Events And Photoshoots Were Canceled, So I Did A Shoot With Barbie And Ken At Home
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.