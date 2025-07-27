How People Call Cats In Different Countries

If you’ve ever tried to call a cat somewhere in a foreign country, I’m sure you’ve noticed that they don’t always react. Why? Because apparently international cats react to different sounds.
In England, they say “chh-chh-chh”. In Israel, they say “ps-ps-ps”. As for India, they say “meow-meow”. Each country gets a cat’s attention with different noises, and these were just a couple examples! Keep on scrolling for a list of how to call cats in a bunch of different countries, compiled by Bored Panda.
(h/t: adme.ru)
#1
Image source: gringostar2
#2
Image source: kagonekoshiro
#3
Image source: im_hank_
#4
Image source: Jan Ronald Cran
#5
Image source: urabanashi813
#6
Image source: Shironeko cat
#7
Image source: @smoothiethecat
#8
Image source: janisjoplinsjewelry
#9
Image source: realgrumpycat
#10
Image source: Vladimir Konovalov
#11
Image source: snoopybabe
#12
#13
Image source: Hulya Ozkok
#14
Image source: adremeaux
#15
Image source: sisinmaru
#16
Image source: cobythecat
#17
#18
Image source: screamingradio
#19
#20
Image source: Snoopy
#21
Image source: @venustwofacecat
#22
Image source: Lee Dolman
#23
Image source: TheFunkyMonk
#24
#25
#26
Image source: colonelmeow
#27
Image source: Woozles
Follow Us