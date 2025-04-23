JD Vance Breaks Silence After Pope Francis’ Passing, A Day After “Awkward” Encounter

JD Vance broke his silence over Pope Francis’ passing, reflecting on how his Easter meeting with the spiritual leader turned into a final farewell.
On Monday, April 21, the Vatican announced that the spiritual leader had passed away at the age of 88.
The pontiff, who has publicly disagreed with Vance in the past, met him hours before he breathed his last breath.
“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis,” Vance wrote on X. “My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.”
The Ohio Republican said he was “happy to see [him] yesterday” and noted that he was “obviously very ill.”
“But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID,” he continued. “It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.”
During Vance’s trip to Italy, his itinerary did not initially include paying the pope a visit.
However, it was reportedly his personal goal as a Catholic to spend a few moments with him and he hoped a meeting with him could be arranged.
On Sunday, during the Easter festivities, Vance was welcomed by Francis in one of the reception rooms of the Vatican hotel where he lived.
He was offered three big chocolate Easter eggs for his three children, along with a Vatican tie and rosaries.
“I know you have not been feeling great, but it’s good to see you in better health. Thank you for seeing me,” the former author-turned-politician reportedly told him.
A statement from the US Vice President’s office said their meeting lasted about 15 minutes on Sunday.
The pope offered Vance three big chocolate Easter eggs for his three children
Vance, who converted to Roman Catholicism in 2019, “expressed his gratitude to Pope Francis for inviting him to meet on Easter Sunday and for the hospitality the Vatican has extended to his family,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, the Vatican said they met “to exchange Easter greetings” and had an “exchange of opinions” over several topics, including migrants, refugees, and current conflicts.
Pope Francis never shied away from speaking against the White House and particularly against President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.
He questioned Trump’s choices in 2016 and said, “A person who thinks only about building walls… and not of building bridges, is not Christian.”
Vance and the pontiff met “to exchange Easter greetings,” the Vatican said
Last September, he said “expelling migrants” and “not letting them have a life” was “ugly” and “mean.”
Shortly before Francis was hospitalized in February this year, he challenged Vance’s previous claims of the Catholic faith supporting such policies.
“God will richly reward all that you do for the protection and defense of those who are considered less valuable, less important or less human!” the pontiff wrote in a heavy-worded open letter to US bishops.
Francis has long been vocal about his stance against Trump and his immigration policies
While acknowledging the pope’s criticism, Vance called himself a “baby Catholic” in his defense and said there are “things about the faith that I don’t know.”
Francis passed away just weeks after being discharged from the hospital, where he spent five weeks with double pneumonia.
In addition to meeting Vance on Sunday, he spent Easter appearing in front of a cheering crowd from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.
“Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter,” he said, waving from his wheelchair and giving the traditional blessing to the thousands of worshippers that had gathered.
The deceased pope has publicly clashed with Vance in the past
He also emerged from his convalescence and rode through a delightful crowd in the popemobile, pausing several times to bless the babies brought before him in St. Peter’s Square.
Following his death, the White House’s official X account shared two photos of the pope, one of him with Trump and his wife Melania and another of him with Vance.
“Rest in Peace, Pope Francis,” read the text.
