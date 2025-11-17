Hey Pandas, Share About Your Nanowrimo Novel! (Closed)

I’m a writer as a hobby, and I’d like to see if anybody else is doing NaNoWriMo this year. You can share your idea for your novel, share support, or share ideas for writing snacks. Anything really as long as you’re being nice.
Mine is about an orphaned teen called Sage who goes to a witching school. After her best (and only) friend disappears, she ends up going into the woods, discovering more about her friend, who is hiding some dark secrets and also uncovers the mysteries of her past, and who her parents really were.
I did the Young Writers Program over the pandemic-if I remember correctly it was a REALLY bad parody of Sailor Moon, but the plot wasn’t bad, just embarassing lol. Personally, my favorite snacks are smoothies or bread, since it generally doesn’t get your fingers dirty.
A famous political woman from ancient times was secretly a heartbroken, mentally dead, widow who sucked as a mother for her two twin kids. The girls this rebellious chaos child/ the favorite while the boys just sick and tired of everyone ignoring him. After mum dies they get at each others throats and bad things happen
Well, I tried to do it a few years back, but my idea sucked, it was just a ripoff of wings of fire.
I don’t do nanowrimo cause it’s scary and gives me anxiety, but im working on a post-apocalyptic queer romance (: it’s called star and it’s a bit horror-y but not very much, I’m not a horror person, just some body horror elements with the apocalyptic force and some minor religious horror stuff (not very focused on, but there’s a cult as the main driver of the plot and in general religion has taken a pretty dark turn). A big theme is mental health and balance, one of the two MCs has depression and has basically given up on actually trying to survive and the other is positive to the point of delusion and recklessness and is basically still in denial. I love talking about my writing so if anyone finds this stuff at all interesting please talk to me about it, it might make me actually work on it for the first time in months (I swear I haven’t given up I’m just bad at doing things)
