This Viral Challenge Shows How Differently Cats And Dogs Deal With Obstacles In Their Way

Are you a cat person or a dog person? For some reason, there’s a never-ending battle between these two factions about which furry friend is better. Although both have their pros and cons when it comes to being the best pets, we can all agree cats are the most limber and graceful at home. Everyone knows cats always land on their feet, thanks to the righting reflex that’s coded into them. But did you know they can also navigate their environment without even looking?
You can see this cat behavior best in the viral ‘Cat vs Dog’ TikTok challenge that’s going around. In a test of animal intelligence, these cats show us why they’re #1 in finesse. Where some dogs completely fail and stumble through an obstacle course, their felines counterparts maneuver it effortlessly. It makes us wonder if cats are smarter than dogs after all.
Here’s a couple of videos we’ve collected highlighting this but the pictures tell you everything you need to know. Dogs may not be the most dexterous beasts — or even the most intelligent animals at that — but we still love them anyway.
This cat vs dog challenge went viral on Twitter and TikTok
Image credits: BlackHalt
This TikTok challenge has cats and dogs competing in a series of maneuverability tests. Each species has to navigate an obstacle course with different items blocking their paths (such as household odds and ends) without knocking them over. Many pet owners decided to take part in the Cat vs Dog challenge for a laugh and to see if their pets were different. Some dogs even manage to complete the test successfully and show that although both species are different, one is not necessarily better than the other in this aspect.
Image credits: BlackHalt
Image credits: BlackHalt
While all pets have different characters, the challenge showed that both cats and dogs showed tendencies unique to their species. In the first video, we see a little black cat carefully walking past all the items laid out on the floor so everything stays in the same position. When the dog tries to do the same, he does it cheerfully and quickly, knocking over everything in the way. However, when you look at how happy the dog is, it’s difficult to blame him.
Other people jumped onto the trend to see if cats are smarter than dogs
Image credits: milkyboki
Image credits: milkyboki
Image credits: milkyboki
In the second video, we see the owner of both furry friends carefully arranging dominoes across his hallway. He first calls his cat to cross the obstacle course and whilst she’s slow to start, the cat successfully moves down the hallway without knocking a single domino down. Despite more dominoes being added each time, she confidently navigates them perfectly.
When the dog’s turn comes, he rushes to complete the task but fails at the first step. In each task more and more dominoes fall, and sadly, he’ll never match up with the cat. Although the cat undoubtedly wins this round, the pup wins our heart with his happy-go-lucky attitude. It’s hard to fault him on that.
People loved comparing how each animal reacted to the obstacle course
Image credits: captains_adventure
Image credits: captains_adventure
This challenge has shown us that cats tend to be confident and careful, whereas dogs are more clumsy but definitely more cheerful. Both cats and dogs are very different and each has different features qualifying them for the title of best pet. The question of which one is the most intelligent animal is still open for debate but when it comes to the question of which is better overall… well, we’ll leave that up to you.
And how their personalities shone through their approach
Image credits: Buitengebieden
Image credits: Buitengebieden
But also their creative ways of completing the task
Image credits: Alexxx.ecc
Image credits: Alexxx.ecc
Image credits: Alexxx.ecc
People took on this TikTok challenge from all over the world
Image credits: AnnaBertran
Image credits: AnnaBertran
Image credits: AnnaBertran
These people posted a Part 2 of this video
Image credits: captains_adventure
Image credits: captains_adventure
And even a Part 3
Image credits: captains_adventure
Image credits: captains_adventure
