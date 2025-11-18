Hey Pandas, Should We Be Scared Of AI?

Should people be scared of losing their livelihood because of AI?

#1

Recently got talking to a content writer – she has given it up because she saw a big drop in clients. I wonder, once AI is even more powerful and can do all sorts of tasks – would that not put a lot of peoples jobs/work at risk>

#2

Depends on the nature of the field you’re working in, but I’d say yes for the most part.

Jobs that require physical labour will always require people to assist them.

I personally believe jobs that revolve around writing, performing, graphic design, art, and potentially coding are at the most risk.

#3

I feel like AI at its current level is more of a party trick than anything else. It just grabs whatever info it can find and averages it out to form a response regardless of if the end result carries any actual meaning. And there’s a limit to how much content it can produce before it starts feeding of itself and getting dumber

#4

“AI” is such a general term. ChatGPT? No, and it’s only bad if people use it badly. Image AIs? Depends on the usage – there’s a dif between posting AI art and using to visualize ideas. Skynet/anything that could destroy the world? Yes, if it has ways to kill everyone without anyone being able to stop it

#5

Sorry….in the bus so typing is tough….sorry abt typos.

