36 Small TV And Movie Roles That Actually Had A Huge Impact As Shared By People On Twitter

Surely every one of us has a favorite (or at the very least a liked) movie or a TV show where none of the main characters are actually who you’d say is the MVP of the show. Sometimes, a smaller role ends up having a big impact—perhaps even bigger than that of the main role!
Twitter has been sharing times when these same small roles actually had a big impact in various movies and series. Brett (@baeburke) asked the people of Twitter that exact question, sharing his two cents: June George in Mean Girls (2004), and Fred (the My Leg fish) from Spongebob Squarepants.
Many other tweeters began sharing their own thoughts on what are some small roles with a big impact, making the thread go viral with over 125,000 likes and 13,000 retweets.
Bored Panda has turned the thread into a list for you to enjoy, so go comment and upvote the ones you enjoyed the most, and why not suggest your own small roles with a great impact from movies and series!
#1 Edna “E” Mode In The Incredibles Universe
#2 “Old Man” Marley, Potrayed By Roberts Blossom, In Home Alone (1990)
#3 Yondu, Portrayed By Michael Rooker, In Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014)
#4 Crush, Voiced By Andrew Stanton, In Finding Nemo (2003)
#5 Paulette Bonafonté, Portrayed By Jennifer Coolidge, In The Legally Blonde Movies
#6 Roz, Voiced By Bob Peterson, In Disney’s Monsters Franchise
#7 Gingy The Gingerbread Man, Voiced By Conrad Vernon, In The Shrek Series
#8 Mr. Chow, Portrayed By Ken Jeong, In The Hangrover Movies
#9 Pigeon Lady, Portrayed By Brenda Fricker, In Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)
#10 Honey Best, The Wife Of Lucius Best, A.k.a. Frozone, Voiced By Samuel L. Jackson, In The Incredibles Universe
#11 Doug Judy, Portrayed By Craig Robinson, In Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
#12 Barb, Potrayed By Shannon Purser, In Stranger Things (2016)
#13 Lilly Onakuramara, Portrayed By Hana Mae Lee, In The Pitch Perfect Movies
#14 June George, Portrayed By Amy Poehler, In Mean Girls (2004)
#15 Boba Fett In Star Wars (1977-2020)
#16 Dill And Rosemary Penderghast, Portrayed By Stanley Tucci And Patricia Clarkson, In Easy A (2010)
#17 Cabbage Merchant, Voiced By James Sie, In Avatar (2005)
#18 Bethany Byrd, Joan The Secretary, Jonathan Malen And Others In Mean Girls (2004)
#19 Madame Zeroni, Potrayed By Eartha Kitt, In Holes (2003)
#20 Any Role Played By Rob Schneider In Any Adam Sandler Movie
#21 Cynthia Swann, Portrayed By Stockard Channing, In The First Wives Club (1996)
#22 Asian Jim (Steve), Portrayed By Randall Park, In The Office (2005)
#23 Mrs. Muller, Portrayed By Viola Davis, In Doubt (2008)
#24 Bruce Bogtrotter, Potrayed By Jimmy Karz, In Matilda (1996)
#25 Woman In Red, Portrayed By Fiona Johnson, In The Matrix (1999)
#26 Casey Becker, Portrayed By Drew Barrymore, In Scream (1996)
#27 Hannibal Lector, Portrayed By Anthony Hopkins, In Silence Of The Lambs (1991)
#28 Chessy, Portrayed By Lisa Ann Walter, In The Parent Trap (1998)
#29 Laura Palmer, Portrayed By Sheryl Lee, In Twin Peaks (1990)
#30 Jennifer Barkley, Portrayed By Kathryn Hahn, In Parks And Recreation (2009)
#31 Vice Principal Gupta, Portrayed By Sandra Oh, In The Princess Diaries (2001)
#32 Fred, Voiced By Doug Lawrence, In The Spongebob Squarepants Series
#33 Bem, Portrayed By Ekow Quartey, In Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban (2004)
#34 Zara Young, Portrayed By Katie Mcgrath, In Jurassic World (2015)
#35 Winston, Portrayed By Freddie Ricks, In Baby Boy (2001)
#36 Laura Hall, Portrayed By Alicia Silverstone, In The Lodge (2019)
