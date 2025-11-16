50 Cartoon Tattoos For A Sweet Hit Of Nostalgia

It is safe to say that we are all deeply affected by the cartoons we used to watch as kids. It shaped our personalities, and the heroic cartoon characters were either ones that we looked up to or became our friends. And to some of us, this impact was so deep that we’ve found ourselves wanting to immortalize our childhood heroes in a way that’s dearest to us. And that is, of course, adorning ourselves with a cartoon tattoo that professes our love for the characters we grew up with (or continue to grow up with). And if you’re one of the gang, you’ve come to the right place, for this is our collection of only the greatest cartoon character tattoos.
So, whether you’re into ‘90s cartoon tattoos or something more recent (or even older!) – we got you covered. This tattoo gallery has a vast choice of designs, and there are probably no iconic characters that don’t have their appearance on this list. Meaning you are sure to find the cartoon tattoo idea that you are looking for here! And if you’re more into bespoke and unique tattoos, do not dismiss this article either, for these tattoos might serve as a good inspiration for creating your own artwork.
#1 My New Calvin And Hobbes Tattoo. Done By Rick Brown In New Castle, PA
Image source: hellboy823
#2 Monsters, Inc. Tattoo
Image source: feralchildtattoo
#3 Snoopy & Woodstockher Childhood Memories
Image source: youngchickentattoo
#4 The Insomnia Stitch Tattoo
Image source: yurici_tattoo
#5 Spirited Away Tattoo
Image source: crybabytattooclub
#6 Baby Monster, Inc. Tattoo
Image source: bel.tattooinks
#7 Cute Deadpool Tattoo
Image source: francesca_melancholy
#8 Jerry From Tom And Jerry Tattoo
Image source: tattoo.pencil
#9 My New Simpsons Tattoo For My Late Father By Abby Rose At Pogue Mahone Tattoo In Red Bank, Nj
Image source: Shinobi558
#10 Disney Tattoo
Image source: alicjakotevicz
#11 Scooby-Doo Tattoo
Image source: wahnfriedtattoo
#12 Pikachu Tattoo
Image source: zzang.ga_tattoo
#13 Inside Out Inspired Tattoo
Image source: kylar_tattoo
#14 Howl’s Moving Castle Inspired Calcifer Tattoo
Image source: annn.chunnn
#15 My Love For Disneyland, Walt Disney, And Mickey Mouse Was Brought To Life! Done By Junior At Club Tattoo In Las Vegas!
Image source: VSteeleReddit
#16 Mulan Tattoo
Image source: freya.thetattooer
#17 Stitch Tattoo By Ginafote At Arlia Tattoo In Orlando, FL
Image source: arliatattoo
#18 Tinker Bell Tattoo
Image source: tatoo_delicadas_femininas
#19 Adventure Time Tattoo
Image source: mireiamateostattoo
#20 Mickey Mouse And Donald Duck
Image source: wiewiora_ink
#21 The Lion King Tattoo
Image source: baranuar
#22 Chihiro Tattoo
Image source: ivancordero_tattoo
#23 Avatar Inspired Tattoo
Image source: danka_tattoo
#24 Adventure Time Tattoo
Image source: thedavidcote
#25 Marceline From Adventure Time Tattoo
Image source: caio_ireno
#26 Disney’s Stitch Tattoo
Image source: art_by_kennedy
#27 Ice Age Inspired Tattoo
Image source: maximilianopwr
#28 SpongeBob And Patrick Star Tattoo
Image source: yurici_tattoo
#29 Courage The Cowardly Dog Tattoo
Image source: emi_inks
#30 Werk It Marge!
Image source: Top posts
#31 Tinkerbell Tattoo
Image source: Top posts
#32 The Simpsons Inspired Tattoo
Image source: lucas.laclanche
#33 Phineas Hackenbush (Disney Hitchhiking Ghost) By Donovan White In Kingston, PA
Image source: KyleRichXV
#34 Mickey Mouse X Minnie
Image source: Top posts
#35 Courage The Cowardly Dog Tattoo
Image source: lorenzopanzer_tattoo
#36 Bob’s Burgers Inspired Tattoo
Image source: heathertattoo88
#37 Mickey Mouse Tattoo
Image source: yurici_tattoo
#38 Rick And Morty Inspired Tattoo
Image source: zoiotattooartist
#39 Pulp Fiction / Adventure Time, Done By Jaxx At The Crows Nest, Johannesburg
Image source: unknownusername116
#40 Mulan And Mushu Tattoo
Image source: giordanomarinelli.tattoo
#41 The Powerpuff Girls Tattoo
Image source: angelinanatascha.tattoo
#42 SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoo
Image source: mellowmadnesstattoo
#43 SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoo
Image source: emi_inks
#44 Rick And Morty Tattoo
Image source: knieja_ink
#45 Family Guy Tattoo
Image source: kaszner_karo
#46 Rick And Morty Piece Done By Audie Fulfer At High Class Tattoo In Fresno, CA
Image source: Rat_Basterd
#47 Dad Inside Tattoo Inspired By The Simpsons
Image source: esco_zcc
#48 Aurora From Sleeping Beauty Tattoo
Image source: jennangulo.ink
#49 Goofy Tattoo
Image source: matruletattoo
#50 Anpanman Cartoon Tattoo
Image source: nawa_tattooer
#51 Cartoon Tattoo
