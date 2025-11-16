50 Cartoon Tattoos For A Sweet Hit Of Nostalgia

It is safe to say that we are all deeply affected by the cartoons we used to watch as kids. It shaped our personalities, and the heroic cartoon characters were either ones that we looked up to or became our friends. And to some of us, this impact was so deep that we’ve found ourselves wanting to immortalize our childhood heroes in a way that’s dearest to us. And that is, of course, adorning ourselves with a cartoon tattoo that professes our love for the characters we grew up with (or continue to grow up with). And if you’re one of the gang, you’ve come to the right place, for this is our collection of only the greatest cartoon character tattoos. 

So, whether you’re into ‘90s cartoon tattoos or something more recent (or even older!) – we got you covered. This tattoo gallery has a vast choice of designs, and there are probably no iconic characters that don’t have their appearance on this list. Meaning you are sure to find the cartoon tattoo idea that you are looking for here! And if you’re more into bespoke and unique tattoos, do not dismiss this article either, for these tattoos might serve as a good inspiration for creating your own artwork. 

Now, get ready to check out these cool tattoos – they are, just as usual, a bit further down. Once you are there, be sure to vote for the design you liked the most, and after that, share this article with your friends!

#1 My New Calvin And Hobbes Tattoo. Done By Rick Brown In New Castle, PA

Image source: hellboy823

#2 Monsters, Inc. Tattoo

Image source: feralchildtattoo

#3 Snoopy & Woodstockher Childhood Memories

Image source: youngchickentattoo

#4 The Insomnia Stitch Tattoo

Image source: yurici_tattoo

#5 Spirited Away Tattoo

Image source: crybabytattooclub

#6 Baby Monster, Inc. Tattoo

Image source: bel.tattooinks

#7 Cute Deadpool Tattoo

Image source: francesca_melancholy

#8 Jerry From Tom And Jerry Tattoo

Image source: tattoo.pencil

#9 My New Simpsons Tattoo For My Late Father By Abby Rose At Pogue Mahone Tattoo In Red Bank, Nj

Image source: Shinobi558

#10 Disney Tattoo

Image source: alicjakotevicz

#11 Scooby-Doo Tattoo

Image source: wahnfriedtattoo

#12 Pikachu Tattoo

Image source: zzang.ga_tattoo

#13 Inside Out Inspired Tattoo

Image source: kylar_tattoo

#14 Howl’s Moving Castle Inspired Calcifer Tattoo

Image source: annn.chunnn

#15 My Love For Disneyland, Walt Disney, And Mickey Mouse Was Brought To Life! Done By Junior At Club Tattoo In Las Vegas!

Image source: VSteeleReddit

#16 Mulan Tattoo

Image source: freya.thetattooer

#17 Stitch Tattoo By Ginafote At Arlia Tattoo In Orlando, FL

Image source: arliatattoo

#18 Tinker Bell Tattoo

Image source: tatoo_delicadas_femininas

#19 Adventure Time Tattoo

Image source: mireiamateostattoo

#20 Mickey Mouse And Donald Duck

Image source: wiewiora_ink

#21 The Lion King Tattoo

Image source: baranuar

#22 Chihiro Tattoo

Image source: ivancordero_tattoo

#23 Avatar Inspired Tattoo

Image source: danka_tattoo

#24 Adventure Time Tattoo

Image source: thedavidcote

#25 Marceline From Adventure Time Tattoo

Image source: caio_ireno

#26 Disney’s Stitch Tattoo

Image source: art_by_kennedy

#27 Ice Age Inspired Tattoo

Image source: maximilianopwr

#28 SpongeBob And Patrick Star Tattoo

Image source: yurici_tattoo

#29 Courage The Cowardly Dog Tattoo

Image source: emi_inks

#30 Werk It Marge!

Image source: Top posts

#31 Tinkerbell Tattoo

Image source: Top posts

#32 The Simpsons Inspired Tattoo

Image source: lucas.laclanche

#33 Phineas Hackenbush (Disney Hitchhiking Ghost) By Donovan White In Kingston, PA

Image source: KyleRichXV

#34 Mickey Mouse X Minnie

Image source: Top posts

#35 Courage The Cowardly Dog Tattoo

Image source: lorenzopanzer_tattoo

#36 Bob’s Burgers Inspired Tattoo

Image source: heathertattoo88

#37 Mickey Mouse Tattoo

Image source: yurici_tattoo

#38 Rick And Morty Inspired Tattoo

Image source: zoiotattooartist

#39 Pulp Fiction / Adventure Time, Done By Jaxx At The Crows Nest, Johannesburg

Image source: unknownusername116

#40 Mulan And Mushu Tattoo

Image source: giordanomarinelli.tattoo

#41 The Powerpuff Girls Tattoo

Image source: angelinanatascha.tattoo

#42 SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoo

Image source: mellowmadnesstattoo

#43 SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoo

Image source: emi_inks

#44 Rick And Morty Tattoo

Image source: knieja_ink

#45 Family Guy Tattoo

Image source: kaszner_karo

#46 Rick And Morty Piece Done By Audie Fulfer At High Class Tattoo In Fresno, CA

Image source: Rat_Basterd

#47 Dad Inside Tattoo Inspired By The Simpsons

Image source: esco_zcc

#48 Aurora From Sleeping Beauty Tattoo

Image source: jennangulo.ink

#49 Goofy Tattoo

Image source: matruletattoo

#50 Anpanman Cartoon Tattoo

Image source: nawa_tattooer

#51 Cartoon Tattoo

