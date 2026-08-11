Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don’t Know If I Can Do This”

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“In sickness and in health” are the vows a couple utters on their wedding day. In some cases, the sickness part might start way sooner than they imagine. It’s not uncommon for spouses to be primary caregivers to their disabled partners, as in the U.S. alone, there are 5.7 million partner caregivers. But what happens to a marriage after years of such a predicament?

One husband recently confessed online about how he was reaching his breaking point after seven years of caring for his disabled wife. In his post, he asked for advice about how to navigate his desire for a happier, more fulfilling life, romance, and intimacy, and a heartbreaking urge to run away with his two kids.

A man confessed he was at the precipice of breaking after being the primary caregiver to his disabled wife for seven years

Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”

T. Zhuravel/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don’t Know If I Can Do This”

In an online post, he asked strangers for advice on how to deal with unwanted feelings, grief, and resentment

Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”

Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”

Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”

cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”

ThrowRA-4957819

Commenters’ reactions included sympathy, advice, and questions for more info

Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”
Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don&#8217;t Know If I Can Do This”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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