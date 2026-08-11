Husband’s Life Is A Living Hell Due To Wife’s Disability After An Accident: “Don’t Know If I Can Do This”

“In sickness and in health” are the vows a couple utters on their wedding day. In some cases, the sickness part might start way sooner than they imagine. It’s not uncommon for spouses to be primary caregivers to their disabled partners, as in the U.S. alone, there are 5.7 million partner caregivers. But what happens to a marriage after years of such a predicament?
One husband recently confessed online about how he was reaching his breaking point after seven years of caring for his disabled wife. In his post, he asked for advice about how to navigate his desire for a happier, more fulfilling life, romance, and intimacy, and a heartbreaking urge to run away with his two kids.
A man confessed he was at the precipice of breaking after being the primary caregiver to his disabled wife for seven years
T. Zhuravel/Pexels (not the actual photo)
In an online post, he asked strangers for advice on how to deal with unwanted feelings, grief, and resentment
Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)
cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Commenters’ reactions included sympathy, advice, and questions for more info
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