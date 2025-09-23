My 20 Photos That Show The Beauty Of Vietnam’s Landscapes And Traditions

As a professional travel photographer, I love the imagery that I can capture in and around Asia. This beautiful Southeast Asian country is starting to gain traction amongst photographers due to the beautiful scenery that can be found in the north, as well as the numerous industries that still exist across the country.
These industries provide endless opportunities to capture compelling images of people at work. Be it workers at the incense factory south of Hanoi or fishermen working in and around the coastline of Vietnam.
For Westerners whose lives have been largely automated, the Vietnamese still carry out numerous work practices in traditional ways. One thing that I love doing is learning languages. This helps me get that much closer to people and capture portrait images the likes of which you see in the images I’ve uploaded here.
More info: julianelliottphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | x.com
#1 Quiet Contemplation
#2 Ro Fishing In Quang Nam
#3 Mystery Woman Of Hoi An
#4 H’mong Woman In Mu Cang Chai
#5 Tam Tien Beach Market
#6 Amongst The Incense
#7 Rice Harvest
#8 Soya Sauce Factory Near Hanoi
#9 Lost In The Incense
#10 Elderly Monk In Southern Vietnam
#11 Washing Water Lillies
#12 Fisherman
#13 Dalat Market Seller
#14 Hidden Smile
#15 Long Coc Tea Terraces
#16 Hoi An At Night
#17 Northern Vietnam Rice Terraces
#18 Rice Paper Village
#19 Making Banh Cuon
#20 Mosaic Wall In Hanoi
