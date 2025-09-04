Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Body In New Jimmy Choo Ad After American Eagle Controversy

It is almost as if Sydney Sweeney is immune to the effects of a good “budlighting.”

Now, in the wake of her contentious collaboration with American Eagle jeans, she can be seen strutting her stuff for luxury fashion house Jimmy Choo.

In comparison to, let’s say, the 2023 Dylan Mulvaney furore, it seems Sweeney’s public persona has an impressive resilience to mass hawkishness.

Jimmy Choo has showcased the actress in an array of different outfits

Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Body In New Jimmy Choo Ad After American Eagle Controversy

Image credits: jimmychoo

Jimmy Choo is showcasing the Euphoria alum on Instagram as part of its 2025 Autumn campaign. 

The 27-year-old can be seen in an office setting, performing ballet moves in knee-high white boots, donning heels and handbags.

In another image, she can be seen in a two-piece leather outfit, with the luxury outlet proudly captioning it: 

Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Body In New Jimmy Choo Ad After American Eagle Controversy

Image credits: Jimmy Choo

“Character Study: The Isa Pump. Sydney Sweeney embodies the character of this expressive and boldly unique pump.

Some fans have since vowed to buy the items Sweeney was modeling 

In another, Sweeney shows off a brown and beige purse, and the outlet declares:

“The new Bar Hobo bag is presented in the print of the season. Discover a play on timeless zebra print, realized in warm autumnal hues.”

Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Body In New Jimmy Choo Ad After American Eagle Controversy

Image credits: Jimmy Choo

The posts drew a slew of commentary, with some in favor and some against the collaboration.

“Buying my wife a pair of these shoes and a handbag. DONE! Gotta support them and give my wife a little extra this Christmas! Good on ya Jimmy Choo,” wrote one fan approvingly.

The backlash from Sweeney’s collaboration with American Eagle rubbed off on her Jimmy Choo campaign

Leftovers from Sweeney’s collaboration with American Eagle jeans spilled out in a comment thread of another photo, and one person wrote: “Read the room Jimmy Choo.”

Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Body In New Jimmy Choo Ad After American Eagle Controversy

Image credits: Jimmy Choo

“You could have picked someone else. Anyone,” echoed another.

This sentiment stems from the controversy swirling around her monologue, which states, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

The ad ends with: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

Stars like Lizzo and Doja Cat surfaced to mock Sweeney, while other detractors accused the brand of leaning heavily in the way of eugenics with its narrative.

Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Body In New Jimmy Choo Ad After American Eagle Controversy

Image credits: Jimmy Choo

Despite the criticisms, the campaign prevailed and was even plastered across a large digital billboard in New York’s Times Square.

Dylan Mulvaney got cancelled and the collaborating company’s sales tanked 

The effect of the controversy appears to be the polar opposite of that experienced by transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s following their association with a popular adult beverage company.

The advert, which was seen on TikTok, drew backlash from right-leaning audiences and the brand’s sales took a knock.

Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Body In New Jimmy Choo Ad After American Eagle Controversy

Image credits: jimmychoo

In the next month, it was noted that the collaborating company made 26% less sales, while the mothership Anheuser-Busch dipped by 1%

Then, later in the same month, it was reported that sales fell by an additional 18% and the company lost its status as America’s number-one seller.

Some celebs filmed themselves shooting up cases of the beverage

Musician Kid Rock was the key proponent behind the drive and posted a video of himself opening up on three cases of the brew with an MP5 weapon.

Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Body In New Jimmy Choo Ad After American Eagle Controversy

Image credits: jimmychoo

Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Body In New Jimmy Choo Ad After American Eagle Controversy

Image credits: Jimmy Choo

“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,” he said in the video posted to social media.

“Let me say something to all of you [that would be] as clear and concise as possible,” before hosing down three crates of the product with his weapon.

The company was forced to cancel its campaign with Mulvaney and replace its marketing executive

The dissent forced the company to cancel its campaign with Mulvaney and replace a marketing executive.

Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Body In New Jimmy Choo Ad After American Eagle Controversy

Image credits: Jimmy Choo

“Anheuser-Busch has shared a statement with BBD on management changes […] in the wake of the Dylan Mulvaney can controversy,” an industry outlet covering the saga reported.

“Marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid, who was at that post for not quite a year, is off the brand. We understand she has decided to take a leave of absence.”

Sweeney appears to be becoming more popular as the controversy swirls

