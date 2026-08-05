Complete These 24 Famous Song Lyrics – Starting With A ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Everyone Knows

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Do you really know your favorite songs by heart? ❤️

It’s easy to sing along when the music is playing, but what happens when a few key words disappear? In this quiz, you’ll get famous lyrics with blanks to fill in, and it’s up to you to remember what comes next. 🎶

From timeless classics to modern anthems, you’ll spot songs from artists like ABBA, Bon Jovi, Nirvana, Coldplay, Shakira, Green Day, Billy Joel, Tracy Chapman, Queen, and many more. Some will come to you instantly, while others might have you humming the melody before the missing words finally click.

So turn up the nostalgia, trust your memory, and see how many lyrics you can complete! 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Complete These 24 Famous Song Lyrics – Starting With A ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Everyone Knows

Image credits: Singa Karaoke

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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