People Share 94 Things To Do While Young To Avoid Regrets In The Future

“If you plan to share a bank account with anyone, make sure to have another account just for you. And you only.”
“Exercise. Staying in shape is easier than getting in shape.”
“Take care of your teeth.”
“If you have pets, play with them all the time… interact, take the dog for a walk, even when you don’t feel like it. Take lots of pictures and videos, save them, and back them up.”
“Take the time to rehab injuries properly.”
“Don’t wrap up all your hopes in dreams in one person.”
“Take care of your knees, and your back.”
“Don’t measure your success by the size of your bank account.”
“Stop smoking.”
“Stop eating garbage.”
“Get your diet under control, health is wealth.”
“Do not overspend and avoid credit card debt.”
“Learn to cook and bake if you aren’t already.”
“Enjoy the good times – learn from the bad times.”
“Wear sunscreen.”
“Learn how to lift heavy objects without damaging your back. 42-year-old me has a thing or two to tell 20-year-old me about this.”
“Learn to love yourself and not worry about the opinions of others. Remember that you are stuck with yourself for the rest of your life.”
“Read, read, and read, it’s one of the best things you can do.”
“Control your anger.”
“Protect your vision and hair as much as possible.”
“Asking for advice is huge and I applaud you for it.”
“Build a really good personal care routine.”
“Listen to the older folks that have been there done that it’s very easy to dismiss them or block out their advice in your 20s.”
“Don’t drink and drive.”
“Buy the best shoes and the best mattress you can afford.”
“Learn to be happy and positive.”
“Don’t live on credit, do not destroy your credit.”
“There is good advice here so I won’t repeat it. Have two hobbies. One that is of interest to you and you are happy doing alone. The other one tries to have it be with other people. Preferably one of them has you getting outdoors often. They can be the same example: fixing bikes and going on rides with friends. Photography and bird watching. Practicing an instrument and being in a band.”
“Take risks. Chase the boy/girl/etc. Jump for the job. Don’t be afraid to bounce to a different state/country if the opportunity feels good.”
“Don’t start smoking.”
“Drink half as much as you’re currently drinking.”
“Work through childhood trauma.”
“Say yes to going to dinners, parties, birthdays, etc. even if you have work the next day or don’t feel like it. Most people lose 90% of their friends in their 20’s.”
“Eliminate toxic “friends”, relatives and relationships. It is better to be single than be tortured.”
“Have a few close friends but keep making new ones. I’m all for making your own way, but you’d be shocked to know how many people got to where they are because they knew someone who knew someone. It can only help you and maybe you can pay it forward down the line.”
“Travel – go for a long time and work while you’re there if you can.”
“Move towards healthier eating habits.”
“Learn to stop measuring the success of your life based on what you’ve done by a certain age. 30 or 40 are just numbers.”
“Understand the world. You’ll hear a lot of stuff about news outlets being indoctrinating. To curb that read history, it’ll give you the context to pull information out of what news is saying.”
“Be brave. It’s scary as heck to try new things.”
“Spend time with relatives that probably won’t be there in your 40s.”
“Wear ear protection at concerts and when using most power tools. Hearing loss and tinnitus are real.”
“Build a skill.”
“Try new foods.”
“Do not try crack!”
“If there’s something you can study to advance your career, study it.”
“Develop a sellable skill that will come in handy in your professional life.”
“Use effective birth control.”
“Stop slouching and sit up straight for the sake of your body. It’s hard to undo the damage bad posture creates.”
“Type 2 diabetes is not fun and completely avoidable!!”
“If you’re in a relationship that is making you feel bad more often than good – end it sooner rather than later.”
“You can either do yoga for free at home in your 20s or in a physiotherapist’s office for $60/hour in your 40s.”
“Invest in yourself.”
“Embrace your sexuality.”
“Keep making friends.”
“Don’t marry the wrong person.”
“Seize opportunities as they come. We often regret the things we don’t do, more than the things we do.”
“Go to the dentist every 6 months.”
“Get enough sleep.”
“Make some mistakes, you’ll never be in a better position to recover from them, and they will teach you valuable things about yourself and the world.”
“Start therapy sooner. Therapy is about maintenance, like an oil change. Don’t wait for your lowest breaking point to seek it out.”
“If you go to college, work while you go to school. Yes, this is less fun. Also, paid internships can pay well and get you job offers. I work in tech and hire interns all the time. They have fun, learn a lot, and make ~$30 per hour. About 1/2 of them get job offers. Full-time students generally work 20 hours during the school year and 40 hours in the summer or if doing a part-time semester. It’s a great way to pay for school. If you do it right you can get 3 years of internships out of college.”
“If you don’t like your job, get another one. If you don’t have any good job opportunities, you need to work on that.”
“Decide where you want to be in 10 years. Once that’s done come up with a plan to get there, and act on it.”
“Don’t co-sign anything for anybody.”
“Don’t buy alcohol, ever. You will save tons.”
“Don’t get married in your 20’s. You shouldn’t make a lifelong commitment until you’re more mature.”
“Mental health. Please cater to it. Take care of yourselves mentally and you’ll do great in your 30s.”
“Buy your favorite albums. They are going to cost 10x more when you are 40.”
“Get the HPV vaccine so you don’t get throat cancer when you’re in your 40s.”
“Finish college.”
“Learn good financial planning, start setting yourself up for retirement.”
“Invest in 401k at least w/e your company matches.”
“Start thinking about how you want to make a social impact on the world. Make a commitment to yourself to be kind and compassionate, especially to those less fortunate than you.”
“Generally develop healthy habits.”
“More so for women: consider if you want to have kids. I know many women in their mid-30s who never really thought about it and are taken aback when their gynecologist comments about their remaining fertile years. Freeze your eggs if you have that luxury and no partner.”
“Find a way to go to college or finish college inexpensively. Most community colleges are close to free. Most state universities are less expensive than others. In my city, a new HS grad can get a four-year degree with a maximum of $18K in tuition – two years of free community college and 2 years of university at $9K per year. Nobody needs $50-$100k in loans to get an ungraduated degree.”
“Learn a trade.”
“Save twice as much as you’re currently saving.”
“Educate yourself in a valuable field and start working on experience in said field.”
“Don’t do something stupid & hurt your back.”
“Don’t buy anything you can’t pay for in full (except maybe a house).”
“I’d advise against settling down too quickly.”
“Be careful about screen time. Staring at smartphones destroyed my eyesight.”
“Save some money.”
“Follow your dreams. They don’t go away, you won’t grow out of them. You’ll be better for it and have more confidence in yourself knowing that whatever happens you tried and gave it your all.”
“Invest in a skincare routine. Vitamin C and SPF every single day no matter the weather. Retinol 4-5 days a week.”
“Buy real estate.”
“Jump jobs to find one that suits you. I have a very diverse resume due to it and can get a job in dozens of fields.”
“Become financially independent.”
“If you have wisdom teeth in, consider getting them out ASAP.”
“Get laid. Get good at it. This may actually involve communication with partners.”
“Do not take a car loan. Just don’t. If all you have is $1000, drive a $1000 car until you can afford a better one.”
“Save a small amount of money for when it goes up divorce, job loss.”
