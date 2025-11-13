If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

by

About a year ago, I posted a series of illustrations imagining what some foods or inanimate objects would say if they could talk and interact with each other. It was such a fun project that I kept creating more and more throughout the year.

Here are some of my new favorites!

More info: Instagram

#1 Draw 4

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#2 Mind Blown

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#3 Identity Crisis

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#4 Travels

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#5 Sex Symbols

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#6 Afterlife

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#7 Ouch

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#8 Aloe, Vera?

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#9 Answers

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#10 Contortionists

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#11 Dressing Up

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#12 So Cheesy

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#13 Tired Moon

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#14 Backup

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#15 Wrong Dip

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#16 Lightweight

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#17 Plain Pizza

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#18 Curly Surfer

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#19 Star

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#20 Horror D’oeuvres

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#21 A Batter Place

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#22 Cashewal

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#23 Cheat Day

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#24 Injured Donut

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

#25 The Bribe

If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
5 Long Forgotten, Utterly Absurd TV Shows
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2013
Vikings Season 6 Is Coming and We’re Seriously Pumped
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2019
Our Exclusive Interview with The 100’s Bob Morley
3 min read
May, 21, 2014
I Shoot People In The Street And Like To Watch Their Expressions Through My Camera
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
My Iron Pen Art
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Challenge: Take Your Fingers On Doodle Adventures
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.