I Imagined What Would Things Say If They Could Talk

More than often, I find inspiration in food and objects that surround us in our everyday lives.
I wonder what it would be like if they had a voice of their own. What would they say and how would they interact with each other?
I brought these silly thoughts to life through my illustrations and here are the results!
More info: Instagram
#1 Introvert
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#2 Fame
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#3 Over This Crap
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#4 Something Bigger
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#5 Brainstorming
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#6 Badass
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#7 Enjoy Your Weekend… While It Lasts
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#8 Turn Back
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#9 Wish I Could Fly
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#10 Wasabi
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#11 Nudists
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#12 Tuesday
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#13 Nessie
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#14 Home Sweet Home
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#15 Pirated
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#16 Flu Fighters
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#17 Cheesy Friendship
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#18 Aliens Vs Cow Farts
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#19 Fun Match
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#20 French Press
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#21 All In
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#22 To Do List
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#23 Dramatic Pause
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#24 Insert Coins
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#25 Every Time
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#26 I Can’t Even
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#27 Snow Bored
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#28 Brain Freeze
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#29 Rough Day
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#30 Hug Buddy
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#31 Flake News
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#32 The Wizard
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#33 Werewolf
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#34 Motivation
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#35 Woke Up Like This
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
#36 Hanging
Image source: handsoffmydinosaur
Follow Us