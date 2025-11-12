I Imagined What Would Things Say If They Could Talk

More than often, I find inspiration in food and objects that surround us in our everyday lives.

I wonder what it would be like if they had a voice of their own. What would they say and how would they interact with each other?

I brought these silly thoughts to life through my illustrations and here are the results! 

More info: Instagram

#1 Introvert

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#2 Fame

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#3 Over This Crap

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#4 Something Bigger

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#5 Brainstorming

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#6 Badass

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#7 Enjoy Your Weekend… While It Lasts

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#8 Turn Back

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#9 Wish I Could Fly

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#10 Wasabi

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#11 Nudists

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#12 Tuesday

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#13 Nessie

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#14 Home Sweet Home

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#15 Pirated

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#16 Flu Fighters

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#17 Cheesy Friendship

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#18 Aliens Vs Cow Farts

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#19 Fun Match

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#20 French Press

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#21 All In

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#22 To Do List

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#23 Dramatic Pause

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#24 Insert Coins

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#25 Every Time

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#26 I Can’t Even

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#27 Snow Bored

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#28 Brain Freeze

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#29 Rough Day

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#30 Hug Buddy

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#31 Flake News

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#32 The Wizard

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#33 Werewolf

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#34 Motivation

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#35 Woke Up Like This

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#36 Hanging

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

Patrick Penrose
