Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

by

Over the last ten years, beside taking care of our rescues we’ve also been feeding feral cats outside the Sanctuary.

A few weeks ago, we found a little feral kitten, about six weeks old who was meowing out loud and starving so we set up a feeding station for him; we named him Cheeky. A couple of days later we could meet the rest of the family: his mom Luna and brother Frankie.

While their mom comes and goes and is rarely seen, Cheeky and Frankie have settled in, and we refill their feeding station daily.

The fisrt couple of weeks, they were both scared of us and aloof, Cheeky would keep his distance and Frankie would rarely come out to eat if we were around but with time and preseverance things started to change and now they both wait for us to deliever their wet food.

So far so good! It’s been 6 weeks since we started feeding Cheeky and Frankie and they are growing up strong!

More info: projectchangeonelife.org

When we found Cheeky starving and crying out for help, he was a very skinny feral kitten about 6 weeks old!

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

This is Luna, Cheeky and Frankie’s mom

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

Cheeky was most of the time by himself, his mom and brother were hiding most of the time

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

We knew we were feeding a whole family because all the food was gone so fast but we could only snap pics of Cheeky!

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

Finally! Frankie came out to eat and we could take pics

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

After breakfast, they love to play!

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

Frankie is more confident now and we can get better pics!

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

They love boiled chicken!

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

They also get lots of kibble and fresh cat milk on demand!

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

Cheeky growing up strong

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

And Frankie too!

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Somebody Apparently Threw This Cat Off The Bridge, But Luckily This Boat Captain Spotted Her
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mom Gets Shocked After Seeing Her 6-Year-Old Daughter’s Sexist Homework, Rewrites It And Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
98 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes That Turned Out Great (2025)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Used 12 Different Woods To Make This Nature-Inspired Table In One Month
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Cillian Murphy
Should Tommy Shelby Eventually Die in Peaky Blinders?
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2020
Why Blair Waldorf Was the Best Character on Gossip Girl
3 min read
Sep, 14, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.