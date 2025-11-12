I Take My Kids Halloween To The Next Level With Eerie Photo Shoots

We are alone in the woods, and my daughter starts to scream, that’s when I snap the perfect shot!
Every September comes, and as a professional photographer, I take the obligatory back-to-school photos of my children…but as soon as that’s out of the way, we start planning our Halloween photoshoot ideas!
For me the Halloween-themed shoot is all about play, it is letting my kids run wild with their imaginations and have fun. It is not about sitting straight and saying cheese. It is these creepy photos where they get to let go of those expectations. Even though my scary kids are dressed up and pretending to be ghosts, zombies, or some other eerie creature, it is in these Halloween photos that I see their real personality coming through.
When they look back on their childhood photos, that is what I want them to see…their childhood. Sometimes their back-to-school, neat and tidy, happy smiling faces, and sometimes care-free, and wild. My process encourages this, and I never begin this shoot with a set idea of poses… basically, we play dress up, and I happen to bring my camera along to capture the creepy pictures as it unfolds.
The photoshoots are my favorite part of Halloween! I’d like to know what Hakes Halloween special for you, what are your favorite Halloween memories, costumes, and traditions? I’d love to hear from all the trick-or-treating, jack-o-lantern carving, costume DIYers out there, so please share with your Halloween obsessed friends!
